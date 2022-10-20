Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cheer on the 'Stros and Pair Wine with Chocolate

October 20, 2022 5:00AM

Kin Dee is just one of the local eateries offering Astros specials this postseason.
Kin Dee is just one of the local eateries offering Astros specials this postseason. Photo by Alex Montoya
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Charles Clark and Guy Stout invite guests to a Vintage Bordeaux Dinner at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, on Monday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Clark has hand-selected an array of vintage Bordeaux wines to pair with chef Michael Hoffman's five-course dinner with wine highlights including 2015 Château La Tour Carnet, Haut-Medoc 2000 Château Larrivet and more. Call 713-524-1919.

Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, will host Taste of Darkness and Spirits pairings from October 27-31, teaming up with Mostly Chocolates chocolatier and owner Dany Kamkhagi to offer chocolates and wine flights paired by Camerata sommelier Roberto Kates. Cost is $40 plus tax and gratuity.

Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, is hosting a family-friendly Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy a haunted bounce house, pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area, costume contests and Hocus Pocus screening, plus special Halloween frozen adult beverages, Halloween cookies, Feges tasty ‘que, and Miss Kathy’s New Orleans Style Snoballs truck parked out front.

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host a Wine & Cheese Tasting on Thursday, October 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Seats can be reserved for $65 per person, with wine and cheese pairings selected and guided by its award-winning cheesemongers and wine team.

Urban Harvest will host its 2022 Sunday Supper on November 6 at The Grove, 1611 Lamar. The evening celebrates local food, culinary excellence and community with Houston chefs Justin Basye, Felipe Botero, Chase Voelz, Martha Wilcox and Ryan Williams, who will prepare a multi-course, family-style meal in partnership with local ranchers and farmers. Tickets start at $375 and proceeds benefit the programs of Urban Harvest.

And with Game 3 of the American League Championship Series set for Saturday, October 22 at noon, be sure to check out our Astros Playoffs Food and Drink Guide for game day specials, free homer shots and more.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation