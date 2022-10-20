Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cheer on the 'Stros and Pair Wine with Chocolate

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Charles Clark and Guy Stout invite guests to a Vintage Bordeaux Dinner at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, on Monday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Clark has hand-selected an array of vintage Bordeaux wines to pair with chef Michael Hoffman's five-course dinner with wine highlights including 2015 Château La Tour Carnet, Haut-Medoc 2000 Château Larrivet and more. Call 713-524-1919.
Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, will host Taste of Darkness and Spirits pairings from October 27-31, teaming up with Mostly Chocolates chocolatier and owner Dany Kamkhagi to offer chocolates and wine flights paired by Camerata sommelier Roberto Kates. Cost is $40 plus tax and gratuity.
Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, is hosting a family-friendly Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy a haunted bounce house, pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area, costume contests and Hocus Pocus screening, plus special Halloween frozen adult beverages, Halloween cookies, Feges tasty ‘que, and Miss Kathy’s New Orleans Style Snoballs truck parked out front.
Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host a Wine & Cheese Tasting on Thursday, October 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Seats can be reserved for $65 per person, with wine and cheese pairings selected and guided by its award-winning cheesemongers and wine team.
Urban Harvest will host its 2022 Sunday Supper on November 6 at The Grove, 1611 Lamar. The evening celebrates local food, culinary excellence and community with Houston chefs Justin Basye, Felipe Botero, Chase Voelz, Martha Wilcox and Ryan Williams, who will prepare a multi-course, family-style meal in partnership with local ranchers and farmers. Tickets start at $375 and proceeds benefit the programs of Urban Harvest.
And with Game 3 of the American League Championship Series set for Saturday, October 22 at noon, be sure to check out our Astros Playoffs Food and Drink Guide for game day specials, free homer shots and more.