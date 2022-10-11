Cheer on the Houston Astros and Score Grand Slam Food and Drink Deals this Postseason

After clinching the AL West division, the Houston Astros will kick off the post-season facing off against AL West rivals the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series. The first two games are set for Tuesday, posOctober 11 and Thursday, October 13 (both at home at Minute Maid Park) and several local bars and restaurants are rocking grand slam deals to celebrate. Let’s go ‘Stros!
7Pie, multiple locations
The day after any Astros playoff win, guests can score a $7 pepperoni pizza at any 7Pie location throughout the Houston area (just mention the deal when placing your order).
Bagel Shop Bakery, 5422 Bellaire; New York Deli & Coffee Shop and New York Eatery, 9724 Hillcroft
Pop in to grab orange and blue swirled Astros Bagels for $2.50 each.
Biggio’s, 1777 Walker
Located steps away from Minute Maid Park, the MLB-owned sports bar Biggio’s at Marriott Marquis Houston invites guests to get playoffs season ready with postseason VIP Booths (accommodating 6-15 people and featuring a complimentary Triple Play (nachos, ballpark pretzel, choice of wings) and bucket of beer. Call 346-229-2590.
Chunky’s Hot Chicken, 4906 Almeda
The Third Ward food truck is giving Astros fans free hot chicken sliders when they show their game tickets after an Astros win at the food truck from October 1-31, 2022.
Craft Pita, 1920 Fountain View
For as long as the Astros are playing in the postseason, Craft Pita is offering a buy two dips and get one free special. The dips included in the special are hummus, spicy hummus, labneh and babaganoush.
Gristworkz, 1504 Chapman
Located minutes from Minute Maid Park, Gristworkz will offer a special ballpark-themed menu throughout the month of October. Chef Danny Leal has dreamed up eats from loaded hot dogs with deep-fried links to his own spin on the Texas classic Frito Pie.
La Calle, 401 Gray, 909 Franklin, 3321 Ella
Happy hour prices are on at all three locations during Astros playoff games, with specials including draft beers for $3.99, frozen margaritas or pina coladas for $5.99, select spirits (Zignum Mezcal, Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Crown Royal, Hornitos, Captain Morgan) for $4.99, buckets and pitchers, and $5.99 taco specials. For each game, La Calle will be giving away a free order of street tacos for the guest that guesses the final game score correctly.
Maize, 14795 Memorial
Enjoy custom drinks like the $10 Astros Margarita, happy hour specials and private rooms available to book for game day watch parties.
McIntyre’s, multiple locations
Both locations will open early for the games this Tuesday and Thursday (McIntyre's Heights opens at 2 p.m. and McIntyre's Downtown opens at noon).
Milk Mustache, 13718 Office Park
Houston’s newest gourmet cookie crew Milk Mustache has created Astros-themed cookie cakes with orange and blue icing, available in 9-inch and 12-inch sizes.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
In addition to the free Astros shuttle to Minute Maid Park from its Navigation location, Ninfa’s has crafted specialty cocktails like the Crush City to celebrate the home team, available at both locations.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Hit the San Leon oyster house to cheer on the Astros on the big screens and enjoy $4 pints of beer during games alongside eats from smash burgers and grilled oysters to fried oysterman sandwiches.
Ribeye & Rye, 2307 Ella
Fans get can free Astros shots or mocktails when the 'Stros score.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Wear Astros gear on game days to receive half off yakitori skewers and $2 glasses of hot sake. Just mention the "Astros special" to your server/bartender.
The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd
The Garden Oaks hangout will offer bar specials during every playoff game, including $12 pitchers and beer shots after every Astros home run in addition to comfort food like brisket hot dogs wrapped in bacon, covered in queso and snuggled in toasted potato buns.