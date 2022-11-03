Upcoming Houston Food Events: Steakhouse Dinner and a Sushi and Wine Pop Up Experience

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Neo Dinners: Sushi + Wine Pop Up Experience will take place at 13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, as the wine team teams up with Jeremy Truong, Luis Mercado and Paolo Justo of Neo for an eight-day, extremely limited and exclusive Omakase-style sushi tasting-menu and wine pop-up dinner series. The dinners run Monday, October 31 through Thursday, November 3 and Monday, November 7 through Thursday, November 10, with seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Cost is $335/person with Signature Pairings and $365/person with Premium Pairings.
On Monday, November 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Julep, 1919 Washington, will host a meet and greet cocktail party to welcome James Beard Award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt and celebrate the release of his cookbook, I Am From Here. Bhatt hails from the Indian state of Gujarat but has lived in Oxford, Mississippi, for more than two decades, immersing himself in the ingredients of the American South. A $50 ticket includes one signed book and light bites.
On Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m., Goodnight Hospitality invites guests for an evening of Slovenian wines from Movia at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer. There will be a four-course menu full of seasonal Rosie favorites to pair with winemaker Lan Kristancic’s wines. Tickets are $145 and only 12 seats are available.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, invites wine lovers to American vs. Italian Wine Pairing dinner on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. The four-course meal features duck spring rolls, potato leek soup topped tempura fried shrimp, ribeye with asparagus and scalloped potatoes, and warm peach cobbler topped with bourbon caramel sauce. Reservations are $119 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Call 832-220-7200.
On Thursday, November 10, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will celebrate the relaunch of an 1800s icon, Sazerac de Forge & Fils Cognac, with a tasting menu inspired by Sazerac de Forge & Fils' evolution from the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans, to the Kentucky bluegrass, to its birthplace in Cognac, France. Featuring special guest Clive Carpenter, Sazerac de Segonzac Distillerie and Vineyard general manager, the evening includes a four-course Creole dinner showcasing the spirit, with pairings such as Turkey & Truffle Pot Pie with Cognac Gravy and Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Root Beer Float. Reception is at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner at 7. Cost is $175 per person plus tax and gratuity.
The Tokyo Night Festival returns to Houston on Friday, November 11 through Saturday, November 12, celebrating Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more at Texas Festival Grounds, 6848 Almeda Genoa. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.
Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host its next Raclette Party on the Patio on Saturday, November 12 from 1 p.m. until sold out. The après-ski party features a full wheel of melty raclette cheese scraped plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie).
The Historic Hill House + Farm, 3603 FM 1725, is hosting its first annual Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. The intimate outdoor experience features tastings from four to five of Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ joints–including Blood Brothers, Feges BBQ and Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue–and four to five local craft breweries alongside live music. Tickets run $45-$125 per person.
Sunday Press, 3315 Ella, will host its next women-led Sunday Supper with a French inspired meal from Lena Trang, owner of Lena’s Asian Kitchen, on Sunday, November 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. The supper series supports I'll Have What She's Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $150.