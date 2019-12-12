Upcoming Houston Food Events: Crave-Worthy Holiday Treats and Happenings

With zero gluten, zero sugar and only seven grams of carbs, Crave's new cupcake, "The 007," is a mindful take on holiday sweets.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, has you covered when it comes to the sweets this holiday season, offering a variety of cupcakes and cookies for friends, family and Santa. This year, the bakery has introduced a new cupcake, “The 007” — made with 0 gluten, 0 sugar and only 7 gram of carbs. There’s also a lineup of classic handcrafted, character-frosted sugar cookies, including a nutcracker, Santa, snowman, elf and The Grinch; and cupcakes in flavors from eggnog and gingerbread to spiked velvet and holiday confetti.

Guests can get a sneak peek at the Killen’s opening in the old Hickory Hollow space at 101 Heights, with a special Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up on Saturdays, December 14 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 17, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a bubbly Christmas season wine dinner featuring some of the finest champagnes from French Country Wines paired with the five-course French Provence menu. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $129 per person plus tax and gratuity. A $60 deposit via PayPal is required to secure a reservation. Call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

8th Wonder, 2202 Dallas, will host a Cocktails and Caviar event on Friday, December 20 beginning at 7 p.m. The evening will pair four varieties of DR Delicacy caviar with a flight of 8th Wonder Distillery drinks, plus a charcuterie board and take-home gift, for $88 per person.

Underbelly Hospitality will be continuing its favorite Christmas Eve tradition, a dinner themed around a holiday movie classic, with a special event at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer, on Tuesday, December 24. This year’s theme is Home Alone, featuring food from the movie and with seatings at 1 and 5 p.m. (costumes are encouraged). Enjoy dishes from Chicago dogs with caviar and housemade chips to “A Lovely Cheese Pizza Just for Me” with black truffles. Cost is $75 for adults and $35 for children and reservations are required.

EXPAND Dine on One Fifth's cravable Gulf Coast flavors this Christmas Eve. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will also be open on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu plus a few Cajun Christmas family-style specials: roast turducken on celery root purée with shrimp étouffée “gravy;” pork crown roast with caramelized onion bread pudding; and whole fish courtbouillon. Reservations are encouraged.