Upcoming Houston Food Events: Crave-Worthy Holiday Treats and Happenings

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, has you covered when it comes to the sweets this holiday season, offering a variety of cupcakes and cookies for friends, family and Santa. This year, the bakery has introduced a new cupcake, “The 007” — made with 0 gluten, 0 sugar and only 7 gram of carbs. There’s also a lineup of classic handcrafted, character-frosted sugar cookies, including a nutcracker, Santa, snowman, elf and The Grinch; and cupcakes in flavors from eggnog and gingerbread to spiked velvet and holiday confetti.
Guests can get a sneak peek at the Killen’s opening in the old Hickory Hollow space at 101 Heights, with a special Fried Chicken & Chicken Fried Steak Pop-Up on Saturdays, December 14 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, December 17, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a bubbly Christmas season wine dinner featuring some of the finest champagnes from French Country Wines paired with the five-course French Provence menu. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $129 per person plus tax and gratuity. A $60 deposit via PayPal is required to secure a reservation. Call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.
8th Wonder, 2202 Dallas, will host a Cocktails and Caviar event on Friday, December 20 beginning at 7 p.m. The evening will pair four varieties of DR Delicacy caviar with a flight of 8th Wonder Distillery drinks, plus a charcuterie board and take-home gift, for $88 per person.
Underbelly Hospitality will be continuing its favorite Christmas Eve tradition, a dinner themed around a holiday movie classic, with a special event at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer, on Tuesday, December 24. This year’s theme is Home Alone, featuring food from the movie and with seatings at 1 and 5 p.m. (costumes are encouraged). Enjoy dishes from Chicago dogs with caviar and housemade chips to “A Lovely Cheese Pizza Just for Me” with black truffles. Cost is $75 for adults and $35 for children and reservations are required.
One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will also be open on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu plus a few Cajun Christmas family-style specials: roast turducken on celery root purée with shrimp étouffée “gravy;” pork crown roast with caramelized onion bread pudding; and whole fish courtbouillon. Reservations are encouraged.
