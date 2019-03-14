Upcoming Houston Food Events: Saint Patty's Day Treats and Chefs for Paws

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
CRAVE Cupcakes, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will be offering a variety of St. Patrick's Day themed cupcakes, available in store and online in limited quantities through Sunday, March 17. Try the Irish Cream Cupcakes, adults-only cupcakes filled with marshmallow cream and topped with Irish Whisky buttercream frosting.
On Sunday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, will be celebrating Saint Patrick by serving up Emerald Isle goodies. Guests can look forward to Guinness Irish Potted Beef and Cabbage along with a traditional Irish Coddle and a myriad of Irish whiskey sips, cocktails and beers. The St. Patrick’s Day special menu, available only at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, is in addition to the regular brunch menu.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will also honor St. Patrick’s Day, offering a special deal on Corned Beef and Cabbage with a bottle of beer for $21.95 all day long on Sunday, March 17. The plate includes three quarters of a pound of corned beef, two sides and a house salad.
Tobiuo Sushi Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has announced a lineup of spring events. First up, on Tuesday, March 19, guests can experience the Toyosu Fish Box, featuring a treasure trove of seafood delights flown in from Japan’s Toyosu Fish Market. Chef Mike Lim will open the box and prepare impromptu dishes for an epic three-hour tasting, complete with hot dishes and pairings. This is a closed event for 20 people, priced at $150 per person for sushi bar (fully booked) and $125 per person at a reserved table. Other events include Spring Omakase Menu tastings on Tuesday, March 26 and a multi-course Bluefin Breakdown and tasting on Monday, April 8. Call 281-394-7156.
Frank’s Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will host its first Wine Dinner of the year on Wednesday, March 20, with a 6:30 p.m. seating followed by the first course at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy four courses such as “Hot ‘N Sour” scallop and bone-in short rib with peppercorn Syrah braise for $165 per person. Email info@frankshouston.com or call 713-572-8600.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
On Thursday, March 21, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a multi-course French dinner paired with a selection of exclusive wines from Houston’s own French Country Wines and featuring French wine expert Jean-Marc Espinasse. Highlights include sweet bell peppers stuffed with goat cheese and black olives, vegetable lasagna with tomato and basil coulis, lamb with spring vegetables and lavender and honey crème brulée. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
The 10th Annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked event will take place on Thursday, March 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace. Honoring Walter Cunningham, with with proceeds benefiting Today’s Harbor for Children, the evening will feature fine wine and food from some of the area's finest restaurants, including Brennan’s of Houston, Merlion Restaurant, Mr. French’s Gourmet Bakery and Tommy’s Restaurant Oyster Bar. Tickets are $75.
On Friday, March 22, guests can celebrate the taste and gastronomy of France at a Gout de France dinner at Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, featuring special guest Consul Alexis Andres. The five-course dinner and wine pairing experience features dishes such as shrimp and chive dumpling in lobster coconut foam, tea-scented Long Island duck breast in five spice jus, and Valrhona white chocolate and coconut mousse. Cost is $130 per person including wine pairing, gratuity and tax. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Chefs for Paws event will take place at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, on Sunday, March 24, beginning with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. The event brings together Houston chefs—including Jonathan’s the Rub’s Jonathan Levine, BOH Pasta’s Ben McPherson, Roost’s Kevin Naderi and more—to prepare a multi-course feast benefiting Rescued Pets Movement, the City of Houston’s largest rescue partner. Tickets (limited) are $150.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!