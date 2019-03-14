Upcoming Houston Food Events: Saint Patty's Day Treats and Chefs for Paws

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

CRAVE Cupcakes, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will be offering a variety of St. Patrick's Day themed cupcakes, available in store and online in limited quantities through Sunday, March 17. Try the Irish Cream Cupcakes, adults-only cupcakes filled with marshmallow cream and topped with Irish Whisky buttercream frosting.

On Sunday, March 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, will be celebrating Saint Patrick by serving up Emerald Isle goodies. Guests can look forward to Guinness Irish Potted Beef and Cabbage along with a traditional Irish Coddle and a myriad of Irish whiskey sips, cocktails and beers. The St. Patrick’s Day special menu, available only at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, is in addition to the regular brunch menu.