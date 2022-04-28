Upcoming Houston Food Events: Nashville Hot Oysters Are Where It's At

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
NoPo Café, Market & Bar, 1244 North Post Oak, has officially launched its all-new weekday happy hour menu, available Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and featuring specials on cocktails created by celebrated mixologist Alba Huerta ($8 during happy hour) and bites from fried pickles and thick cut focaccia pizza to Nashville hot oyster sliders.
This May, during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a roundup of restaurants, cafes and food trucks are participating in the second installment of Asian Restaurant Month. The program seeks to create awareness and support of the AAPI community throughout the Greater Houston area, and new this year is a free interactive Asian Restaurant Month Digital Pass powered by Visit Houston for customers to win prizes and swag.
Cinco de Mayo is around the corner, and we’ve got the lowdown on the Houston restaurants and bars that are celebrating. from taco and margarita specials to all-day happy hours complete with mariachi bands and more. Check out our 2022 Cinco de Mayo Guide for details.
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, will host its Spring Wine Fest from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 (which also happens to be the day of the Kentucky Derby), featuring a Derby-style party on the banks of the bayou with music and chef crafted bites and wine to match. Tickets are $150 all access and $125 for Landry's Select Club members.
Bludorn chef-owner Aaron Bludorn and Truth BBQ pitmaster-owner Leonard Botello will team up for an exclusive collaboration dinner on Thursday, May 12 in benefit of World Central Kitchen, celebrity chef José Andrés’ not-for-profit organization that is currently feeding millions of refugees in war-ravaged Eastern Europe. Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner pairing Botello’s critically acclaimed Central Texas-style barbeque with Bludorn’s French-inspired Gulf Coast cuisine. The dinner will take place at Bludorn, 807 Taft, and tickets are $195 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.
Brennan’s of Houston, 33300 Smith, invites guests to its first wine dinner of the year featuring local favorite Nice Winery on Tuesday, May 17. The winery’s Ryan Levy and Brennan’s Rich Carter will walk guests through the French-inspired five-course meal and wine pairings. Highlights include Gulf blue crab vichyssoise, escargot Bordelaise, crispy sweetbreads with Louisiana crawfish, American lamb chop and filet of beef topped with Hudson Valley foie gras, and southern crepes Suzette. Dinner begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $175++ per person.