Celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022 at These Houston Bars and Restaurants

Cinco de Mayo — the commemoration of Mexico’s victory over the French forces at the 1862 Battle of Puebla held annually on May 5 — is right around the corner; and while it may not be widely celebrated in Mexico, it certainly is in Houston, as these local kitchens and watering holes prove. Here’s where to drink cerveza and tequila, down tacos and tostadas, dance to mariachi bands and DJs and have all the Cinco de Mayo fun in Houston this year:
Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd
The restaurant is throwing a Cinco de Mayo fiesta beginning at 4 p.m., featuring a DJ and mariachi band, street taco stand, margaritas, beer buckets and a signature Cinco de Mayo cocktail.
Chivos, 222 West 11th
The Mexican-American eatery in the Heights will feature specials on ceviche tostadas and tlayudas and drinks with El Tesoro and Hornitos tequilas from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with all day long drink specials, including Frozen/On the Rocks Margaritas ($10) made with Pueblo Viejo Blanco Tequila or Ilegal Mezcal, Rio Grande Orange, lime oleo, fresh lime juice, egg white and salt tincture; and Ranchwaters ($10) made with Marfa Spirit Co. Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, clarified lime, lime oleo, grapefruit oil, salt and Topo Chico). A Mariachi band and Pueblo Shot girls will be on site from 4 to 6 p.m.
Flying Fish, 1815 North Durham
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with half- priced Classic Lime and Strawberry Margaritas, available frozen or on the rocks all-day long for dine-in and also available curbside to enjoy at home ($3-$4.50, 10 to 18 ounces).
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Sip $2-off margaritas all day and half-off Hugo’s “Greatest Margarita Ever Sold” alongside live music by Viento and live Mexican dancers.
Hungry’s, 14714 Memorial, 2356 Rice Boulevard
Hungry’s will be releasing its Frozen Mango Margarita for the summer months, hitting the menu on Cinco de Mayo. Customers can snag the popular frozen for $10.
Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead
Live Oak Bar & Grill will offer margaritas for $6 all day with the choice of classic lime or a seasonal flavor; Mexican candy Jell-O shots will be $3 and additional shot specials will include Herradura tequila; and chicken and steak tacos with corn or flour tortillas, cilantro, onions and green or red salsa will be available for $2.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
The party starts early, with festive libations from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and four total bars to order from, including a brand new outdoor bar. Patrons can enjoy frozen mangonadas, a Modelito Marg (large frozen Tommy’s with Chamoy, Tajin and a Mini Modelo sunk in) and draft ranch water, plus a prize wheel, mariachis throughout the day, and food features including an outdoor burrito and taco stand, boiled crawfish and a $5 specials menu.
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe
This local institution will be offering a Cinco de Mayo food and drink lunch menu ($25 for a drink and a main course meal) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Choose from a Margarita, Paloma or Ranch Water cocktail alongside main plates including Ouisie’s Sunset Chicken Enchiladas, Seared Snapper Tacos or Ouisie’s signature Grilled Chicken a la Juanita
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond
The patio bar and kitchen is offering a half pound fajita special of chicken or beef for $16with rice and beans. A $5 house margarita special will also be available from 4 to 7 p.m.
Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade
Space Cowboy will host a Cinco de Mayo party on Thursday, May 5 with Lucha libre, a traditional mariachi band and a concert celebrating the legacy of Selena. The food menu by Chef Adriana Maldonado will have specials on birria tacos, elote and churros; and drink specials include discounts on drinks with Hornitos and Mucha Liga tequilas and Modelo beers. The Night Moves Hospitality collective will also celebrate the one-year anniversary of Space Cowboy, and it will include a market beginning at noon with vendors curated by Have A Nice Day.
Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda
Spanish Village is back and will be serving $5 Spanish Village Margaritas all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Flavored margaritas like mango and strawberry are $7.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway,1140 Eldridge
Both Sylvia’s locations will offer Cinco de Mayo brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. complete with $5 house margaritas; and since it’s also National Enchilada Day, lunch and dinner includes a Puebla Enchiladas special, with a choice of chicken or pork and chef-owner Sylvia Casares’ signature mole sauce ($4 each all day long).
Tacos A Go Go (Greenway), 3773 Richmond
The newest location of Tacos A Go Go in the Greenway area will host a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on its patio from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, featuring live music and a gift card for the first ten people who tag Tacos A Go Go in a public social media post at the party.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country
Hit the patio from 11 a.m. to midnight, as chef Beto Gutierrez puts out Mexican treats from spicy shrimp tacos and mango habanero salsa to grilled flank steak tacos and homemade guacamole. Specialty margaritas will be available all day, including the show stopping 24K Margarita made with 7 Lenguas Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, orange juice, lime juice and agave; a Spicy Pineapple Margarita made with Corazon Blanco Tequila, pineapple juice, triple sec, fresh lime and tajin; and a Ghost Margarita with heat from spicy ghost pepper-infused tequila, plus triple sec, lime and agave.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
For its first Cinco de Mayo, URBE will celebrate the day with a special ticketed event, One Night in Jalisco, sponsored by El Tesoro Tequila. The fiesta will feature food and drink stations with margaritas and street food classics, plus live music for $65 per person plus tax.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Get half off the “Greatest Margarita Ever Sold” and $2 off all margaritas all day as you enjoy live music by Media Luna.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Cinco de Mayo on May 5. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]