Upcoming Houston Food Events: Craft Pita and Truth BBQ Collab on an Easter Smoked Lamb

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Craft Pita's Raffi Nasr and Truth BBQ pitmaster Leonard Botello are collaborating for their annual Easter Smoked Lamb. Craft Pita will serve smoked lamb shawarma sandwiches and smoked lamb rice bowls, available only at the Fountainview and Buffalo Speedway locations on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. The shawarma includes smoked lamb, lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, spicy aioli, and pickles; while the bowls include smoked lamb, rice pilaf, tabbouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage, cucumber yogurt and pita bread. Take-and-bake Easter meal specials will also be available for pre-order, including 1.5 pounds of lamb, rice pilaf, fattoush salad, cucumber yogurt and maamoul cookies. The pre-orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, April 8.
Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has introduced its newest burger battle, which pays homage to The Sandlot and is available now through May 1. Guests can see how The Great Bambino ($14.99)—featuring an all beef patty, triple cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, tater tots, crispy pancetta, sunny-side-up egg and black truffle aioli—stacks up against The Blummer ($14.99), featuring a bacon and gouda stuffed patty, smoked brisket, microgreens, French fried potato salad and home run mayo.
Navy Blue, 2445 Times, is hosting its first-ever collaboration dinner, Noche at Navy Blue, with Suerte and Este’s Fermin Nunez and La Condesa’s Rick Lopez, on Tuesday, April 11 in benefit of World Central Kitchen, Chefs for Ukraine. Priced at $150 per person, the unique five-course dinner will pair Nunez’s and Lopez’s Mexican cooking with Navy Blue’s Gulf Coast cuisine, with highlights including seafood tower with crudo and scallop tartar, tamale Veracruzana and cochinita (baby pig) with charred habanero.
Held on Saturday, April 15 at The Ark by Norris, the bi-annual Katy Sip N’ Stroll is celebrating its 25th edition, featuring indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy and discover culinary creations from top Katy-area restaurants while benefiting The Ballard House, which offers no-cost housing for patients and families receiving treatment in Houston for life-threatening illnesses. The tastiness begins at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP) with admission starting at $75.
On Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., Hotel ZAZA Houston Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway, will partner with Diageo to host a Spring Fling Cocktail Showdown, as top Houston bar talent craft vibrant cocktails featuring spring flavors. Guests can expect festive light bites and live music alongside the signature sips. Tickets are $30 and the event directly supports the Houston Food Bank.
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will return to Houston on Sunday, April 16 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring eats, curated drinks and desserts crafted by Houston’s top celebrated chefs and mixologists all in support of No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in Texas and across the country. New this year, the event will be held outdoors at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, and welcomes kids of all ages. Featured talent includes Ryan Pera, Rebecca Masson, Justin Yu and Evelyn Garcia, mixologists Alba Huerta and Patrick Abalos, and pitmasters Leonard Botello IV, Brett Jackson and Blue Broussard, among more. GA tickets start at $95.