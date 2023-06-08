Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Summer Prix Fixe and Southern Smoke Returns

Navigation
June 8, 2023 4:00AM

NoPo Café's offering a multi-course Summer Dining Special with optional wine pairing through July. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Southern Smoke tickets are now on sale, with the big charitable bash returning Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14. The highly anticipated event welcomes top chefs from around the country and our home turf, all in an effort to raise funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation and its efforts to support food and beverage workers in crisis nationwide. The fun kicks off with a Respect the Rose fete from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar , with tickets starting at $500 per seat. On Saturday, The Throwdown will go down at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring dozens of chefs, live music, wine, beer and spirits and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are $175 for general admission and $500 for VIP.

NoPo Café, Market & Bar, 1244 North Post Oak, is offering a $40 Summer Dinner Special now through Monday, July 31. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu from 3 p.m. to close for dine-in only and add on $40 bottle pairings of wine. Choices include tomato basil soup, seared salmon with spinach and beurre blanc, chicken paillard, silky creme brulee and more.

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Party on Tuesday, July 13, honoring the beloved Gulf Coast food in its New Orleans style garden from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (rain or shine). Tickets are $60 and include AYCE crawfish and fixin’s, plus chilled beer and Creole bread pudding.

On Wednesday, June 14, Brennan’s will host a Rum Spirit Roundtable, exploring four different types of rum with bar manager Thomas Cordes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include the tasting class and assorted hors d' oeuvres.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse hosts its annual Dads & Cabs wine tasting events at all steakhouse locations, featuring a lineup of world class Cabernets hand-selected by the team of trained sommeliers. Tastings run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Galleria location, 5839 Westheimer, on Thursday, June 15; and Downtown, 1200 McKinney, on Friday, June 16. Tickets are $150.
