Upcoming Houston Food Events: Restaurants Honor Cleverley Stone With Early HRW Menus

Phat Eatery brings back its HRW for a limited time in memory of Cleverley Stone, who helped raised millions for the Houston Food Bank and who recently lost her fight with uterine cancer.

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one, with restaurants pivoting to takeout and some returning to in-house dining as Texas slowly reopens. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world right now.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will be honoring the life of the late Cleverley Stone—local fixture and journalist who founded Houston Restaurant Weeks and brought so much to the Houston food community—with a special Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, available now through Sunday, June 14. For $35 (with $10 going to the Houston Food Bank), you’ll get four courses, with choices from roti canai and satay chicken and beef to coconut prawn, Malaysian chicken curry and ube ice cream. The HRW menu is offered for dine in, to-go and delivery. Call 832-913-6382 for delivery.

Roost, 1972 Fairview, will also be offering a Restaurant Weeks menu in remembrance of the life of Stone, available throughout June. Choose from three courses, with Roost favorites including the famous fried cauliflower and coffee ‘n donut holes, plus specials from Waco corn crusted chicken piccata to yogurt and saffron marinated Gulf fish. The menu costs $40++, with $5 going to the Houston Food Bank.

EXPAND BCK is teaming up with Heights neighbors Mastranto's and Miss Mini Donuts to host socially-distanced block parties. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

Every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., BCK, Mastranto’s and Miss Mini Donuts will host socially-distanced block parties in the parking lot of BCK, 933 Studewood, with proceeds benefiting Construction Concepts’ BIG Love Cancer Care to provide meals for cancer patients and their families. Expect offerings like tacos and taquitos, bbq brisket sandwiches, mini donuts and margaritas. For every purchase at the block parties, BCK will donate one meal to BIG Love Cancer Care, local builder Construction Concepts’ non-profit that provides free meals and basic necessities to cancer kids and their families, and Construction Concepts will match each meal donation, for a total of two meals donated for every order.

MKT Bar, 1001 Austin, has reopened, offering its daily menu Wednesday through Sunday. Specials include the Thursday steak night deal and the new Friday through Sunday chef's taco specials—feaurung flavors from harissa beef and Baja cod to pork belly and panko-parmesan crusted cauliflower. Brunch will also be served all-day Saturday and Sunday Guests can choose to dine in or order curbside by calling 832-360-2222 (delivery available via Uber Eats and Postmates).

On Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m., a'Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will be supporting this year's virtual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, hosted by Nacho Figueras and benefitting City Harvest in New York City. To celebrate the livestream in style, a’Bouzy has created a Polo Package including a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, two Veuve Clicquot acrylic flutes and two Veuve Clicquot bandanas for $53; you can pack a picnic and enjoy from the comfort of your own home or catch the stream at a'Bouzy. Register online to get access to the digital celebration and pick-up your Polo Package from a’Bouzy prior.

The NOMAD Food Truck App — which provides the real-time location of and contactless ordering services for food trucks in Houston — will host its launch party on Saturday, June 13 at Wild West, 6101 Richmond, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring food trucks, discounts, giveaways and live entertainment, the all-ages event will be held outdoors and adhere to all social distancing guidance. Free registration for the event is now available.