This Week in Houston Food Events: Hit a Summertime Burger Pop-Up

Though social distancing is in effect, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, eat pizza and help raise money for the NAACP, get pop-up burgers and enjoy the return of a fan-favorite Sunday brunch.

All summer long

Daddy’s Burgers Pop-Up at The Dunlavy

For the summer, The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, is transforming into a burger pop-up dubbed Daddy's Burgers. Clark Cooper Concepts decided to bring Daddy’s Burgers to life in light of the current COVID-19 crisis as a means to survive the summer without private events. Snag grass-fed beef burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fries and onion rings, hand-scooped milkshakes, local beer in frozen mugs, craft cocktails and even weekend breakfast. Dine in or takeout (online ordering is available).

All month long

Pizza and Rose NAACP Fundraiser with Goodnight Hospitality

For the month of June, Goodnight Hospitality is donating all proceeds for every pizza purchased at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, to the NAACP as well as all proceeds for every bottle of June’s Rosé purchased at Montrose Cheese and Wine, 1618 Westheimer. In a statement, partners June Rodil, Felipe Riccio and Pete and Bailey McCarthy write, “The above is our first, small step to what we feel is a long road to justice. We want to establish firm roots to create something that’s sustainable to continue to bring awareness and change in our lifetimes. We are committed to learning more and doing more. We are open to avenues, pathways, foundations, and suggestions on how to do this.”

Private Dining at Brennan’s of Houston

In light of the challenges of limited seating capacities, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has decided to waive food and drink minimum requirements for new bookings of its myriad private dining rooms in June and July. The spaces provide choice settings for small groups to celebrate graduations, engagements, wedding rehearsals and more, all accompanied by Creole fine dining and excellent hospitality. Availability is limited. Call 713-522-9711.

HRW Menu in June and Houston Food Bank Fundraiser at Roost

This month, Roost, 1972 Fairview, will be offering a Restaurant Weeks in June menu in remembrance of the life of the Cleverley Stone, a local fixture who founded Houston Restaurant Weeks and brought so much to the Houston food community. Choose from three courses, with Roost favorites including the famous fried cauliflower and coffee ‘n donut holes, plus specials from Waco corn crusted chicken piccata to yogurt and saffron marinated Gulf fish. The menu costs $40++, with $5 going to the Houston Food Bank.

All week long

HRW Menu and Houston Food Bank Fundraiser at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will also be honoring Stone with a HRW, available for dine-in or takeout now through Sunday, June 14. You’ll get four courses—with choices from roti canai and satay chicken and beef to coconut prawn, Malaysian chicken curry and ube ice cream—for $35, with $10 going to the Houston Food Bank.

Tuesday, June 9

Tuesday Night Block Party at BCK

Every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., BCK, Mastrantos and Miss Mini Donuts will host socially-distanced block parties in the parking lot of BCK, 933 Studewood, with proceeds benefiting Construction Concepts’ BIG Love Cancer Care to provide meals for cancer patients and their families. Expect offerings like tacos and taquitos, bbq brisket sandwiches, mini donuts and margaritas. For every purchase at the block parties, BCK will donate one meal to BIG Love Cancer Care, local builder Construction Concepts’ non-profit that provides free meals and basic necessities to cancer kids and their families, and Construction Concepts will match each meal donation, for a total of two meals donated for every order.

Friday, June 12

Friday Wine and Cheese Tastings at Weights + Measures

Each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will feature different wines and cheeses along with a fun, interactive chat about the regions they originate from. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce tasting portions of wine and a small cheese buffet. This week will feature “The Perfect Flight.”

Saturday, June 13

I’ll Have What She’s Cookin’: Pizza and Beer

Women-led non-profit I'll Have What She's Having continues its virtual "I'll Have What She's Cookin’” cooking class series (as well as a private chef and meal delivery service, Pivot), tapping Houston’s top food and beverage talent for the interactive experiences. This week, chef Dawn Burrell (Kulture) will lead a Pizza and a Beer class ($70 with dinner for four including ingredients, beer and web access; $10 for web access only). The family-friendly class features three kinds of pies: duck prosciutto, pepperoni and squash, with Holler Brewery’s ESB for the adults.

NOMAD Food Truck App Launch at Wild West

The NOMAD Food Truck App — which provides the real-time location of and contactless ordering services for food trucks in Houston — will host its product launch party at Wild West, 6101 Richmond, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring food trucks, discounts, giveaways and live entertainment, the all-ages event will be held outdoors and adhere to all social distancing guidance. Free registration for the event is now available.

Brunch on this fried Texas quail beignet from Brennan's of Houston. Photo by Dragana Harris

New Specials

Sunday Brunch (Including Takeout) at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, recently relaunched its beloved Sunday jazz brunch, complete with jazz tunes from the talented Vincent Gross Trio. The fun continues, including, for the first time, brunch as a curbside takeaway option. Choose from Texas-Creole delights like shrimp and grits, crawfish enchiladas and fried Texas quail beignets. Reservations encouraged; call 713-522-9711.

Southern Smoke Offers Free Mental Healthcare for Those in the Food and Beverage Industry

Southern Smoke is working to fight the mental health crisis that the food industry faces. The foundation has teamed up with Mental Health America of Greater Houston and the University of Houston Department of Psychology to offer free mental healthcare to anyone in the food and beverage industry—and their children—in Texas; with a plan to work with universities across the country to implement similar programs nationwide. Anyone who works in the industry in need of mental healthcare can visit the Mental Health Services page on the Southern Smoke website, and a dedicated Southern Smoke caseworker will connect the prospective client with the University of Houston, who will assign the potential client to one of thirteen graduate student clinicians. Services for children of industry workers are also available.