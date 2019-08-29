Upcoming Houston Food Events: Try the "Hot Wang" Sandwich from Antone's and Bun B

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, is launching an "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef campaign for charity, with a different local celeb creating a signature sandwich to be featured on the menu each month. Proceeds (50 percent) from that sandwich will benefit a charity of their choice. Bun B is kicking it off with a "Hot Wang" sandwich ($8.95), available starting today through the end of September and featuring breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce, served with crispy bacon and blue cheese-ranch dressing on a ciabatta bun.

Proceeds from sales of the sandwich will benefit Second Servings of Houston, which strives to alleviate hunger and reduce waste by rescuing excess prepared and perishable food and delivering it promptly to approved charitable meal sites. Other participants in the series will include Whitney Mercilus (Texans), Kam Franklin (The Suffers), Brock Wagner (Saint Arnold), Donkeeboy and Pierce Bush. At the end of the campaign, Antone’s will donate an additional $5,000 to the charity selected by the celebrity whose sandwich had the highest volume of sales.

Throughout September, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be offering a prix-fixe dinner menu, raising money for the Houston and Southeast Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and its efforts aiding those suffering from the devastating disease. The monthly prix-fixe dinner menu includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to the Association. Similarly, there is a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays ($34 per person plus tax and gratuity and with $4 going to the program). A new charity will be chosen for October.

Brick House Tavern + Tap will be offering Game Day specials this football season. Guests can pre-book their party, bringing eight or more friends to settle in for reserved seating while Brick House provides diners with a premium draft kit and two free appetizers. Additionally, diners can enjoy slider specials including the Meatball, Pulled Pork and the “I’m Hangry!” Chicken slider.

Past winners include this duck banh mi by Trung Nguyen. Photo by Mai Pham

BPSOS-Houston’s 6th Annual Banh Mi Cook-Off Fundraiser will take place at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel, on Tuesday, September 3 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The lineup of chefs includes Evelyn Garcia of Decatur Bar & Pop-up Factory, Kristen Powell of The Barking Pig, and Marcus Powell of Hoot's Smokehouse, to name a few, and the evening features drinks, DJ music and the Aloha Polynesian Dancers. Tickets are $35 for general admission and include unlimited banh mi samples and food/drink vendor samples.

On Saturday, September 7, the Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly event will be going down at Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza Drive. Ticket holders can samples from some of Town Square’s most popular restaurants from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., plus browse the booths of local artisans, experience the onsite chalk competition, and enjoy an interactive dueling piano show and live speed painting exhibition. On-site entertainment is free and Brunch and Bubbly tickets range from $10 to $25.

The Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner Series is closing out at Riel, 1927 Fairview, on Sunday, September 8. Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. The last dinner will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m., featuring regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person.

On Sunday, September 8, the 3rd Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting will take place at India House, 8888 West Bellfort, as chefs from across Houston prepare samples for guests to enjoy along with wine, music and fashion. General entry tickets are $5, with food tickets available for purchase in different tiers: $30 for five food stations, $60 for seven food stations, and $90 for 12 food stations.

After the competition heated up all throughout June, The Periwinkle Foundation will host its Iron Bartender finals from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, where four finalists — Jose Santiago, BCN Taste & Tradition; Garrett Jones, Johnny’s Gold Brick; Kristine Nguyen, Nancy’s Hustle; and Carlos “Chino” Serrano, Xochi — will compete for the ultimate title of Iron Bartender. During this portion of the competition, each finalist will carefully select cocktails to pair with a multi-course tasting menu prepared by James Beard winning chef Hugo Ortega.

Guests with VIP tickets ($150, limited) will have the opportunity to enjoy the handcrafted tasting menu and cast a vote for their favorite bartender. General admission tickets are also available for $75 and will include access to five cocktail bars, food stations, passed bites and a Bourbon and BBQ tent featuring five of Houston’s finest pitmasters.