Upcoming Houston Food Events: King's BierHaus Throws an All-You-Can-Eat Sausage Fest

August 5, 2021 4:00AM

August brings all-you-can-eat sausages to King's BierHaus.
August brings all-you-can-eat sausages to King's BierHaus. Photo by Philipp Sitter
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

August means it’s officially Sausage Fest time at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West. All month long, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat sausages, from traditional cheesy kasewurst to exotic wild boar sausages and plant-based spicy chipotle links, starting at $12 (traditional only) to $15 (all varieties) at both locations.

Over in Bryan, Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance, is hosting its annual Harvest Festival celebration in Bryan, honoring the harvest tradition of picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making its award-winning wines and Ports. Throughout August and into early September, guests can expect Saturday and Sunday daytime and evening harvest events each weekend, as well as events ranging from a food and wine pairing class hosted by owner Karen Bonarrigo to a harvest brunch and a gourmet bbq. The Harvest Festival Weekends will take place August 6-8, 13-14, 20-22, and 27-28, finishing with Hill Country Harvest Festival September 3-4.

Houston rapper and hometown hero Bun B has teamed up with Andy Nguyen (Afters Ice Cream, Dough and Arrow) and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (Sticky’s Chicken) the launch Trill Burgers, a new smashburger concept debuting as a pop-up at Sticky’s Chicken, 2311 Edwards, in August. The first one will be on Sunday, August 8, at noon. Follow @trillburgers on social media for updates on the brand and its upcoming pop-ups while it works to open its brick-and-mortar.

Kolache Factory has launched its third annual “Create a New Kolache” contest, this time with a holiday edition. Lovers of the Czech-inspired pastry are being challenged to dream up a new holiday kolache flavor that could be featured as December’s Kolache of the Month. Entries can be submitted through August 12, when five finalists will be chosen (with first place winner winning free kolache for a year). The public will vote online in a social media contest from August 16 – 22 for its top contenders. Gold, silver, and bronze medal winners will be announced by August 30.

Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, 2503 Bagby, is celebrating its one-year birthday and official Grand Opening, offering a half-dozen Sushi Donuts of choice for $30 from Monday, August 9 through Saturday, August 14. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

