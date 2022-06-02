Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dream Up a New Kolache and Rosé All Day

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Kolache Factory
is hosting its 4th Annual Create a New Kolache Contest
, challenging fans to come up with creative new kolache flavors in a quest to qualify for the Kolache Olympics and win free breakfast for a year. Entries can be submitted online now through June 15 and five finalists will be chosen with the public choosing the gold, silver, and bronze medal winners.
Now through Wednesday, August 24, Ramen Tatsu-Ya Houston
, 1722 California, is bringing back its beloved Spicy Chilled Ramen ($14), available for dine-in and to-go daily beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last. Spicy Chilled is a fiery and refreshing brothless ramen made with citrus soy dressing, ajitama, cucumber, tomatoes, pirikara ground pork, chili oil and scallions, and karashi mustard on the side so gets can control the amount of wasabi-like punch. Kyuri Kup drinks ($5-$6) mixing lemon, lime and Yuzu with cucumber will also be available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions.
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens
, 3939 San Felipe, presents its monthly summer jazz series, Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, beginning Thursday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Jazz quartet Times 4 will be performing live in the dining room alongside Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine endless wine sampling ($35 plus the purchase of any main course). The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series continues on Thursday, July 7 and Thursday, August 11. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
On Friday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m., The Oceanaire Seafood Room
, 5061 Westheimer, will host a Wine Dinner with Rombauer Vineyards
. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu with highlights including cauliflower vichyssoise with Maine lobster salad and caviar; wild Alaska sockeye salmon with prosciutto di parma, blueberries and mint; Snake River Farms Wagyu zabuton chimichurri; and artisanal cheeses with fruits and nuts, plus reception bites. Tickets are $175 per person.
Brasserie 19
, 1962 West Gray, will celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 3 p.m., offering themed cocktails, a selection of rosés, features on “brunch-sized” bottles and special menu items, plus fun stuff like photo ops, swag giveways and raffles. Sip Rosé 76 cocktails alongside eats like watermelon rose gazpacho and scallop crudo. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-524-1919 or visit online
.
Guests are invited to Rosé on the Bay at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
, 113 6th, on Saturday, June 11, as the bayside spot offers special pricing on still and sparkling rosé from Veuve, Ruinart and Chandon, plus rosé magnums. There will also be an Instagram-ready Rosé Day installation.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will also celebrate Rosé Day (June 11) with $5 Rosé all day.
On Wednesday, June 15, guests are invited to a spirited Buffalo Trace Family Dinner
at Brennan’s of Houston
, 3300 Smith. The event includes a mix-and-mingle reception with a welcome cocktail and hors d'oeuvres at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner with whiskey pairing for $165 per person
at 7.