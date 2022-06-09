Upcoming Houston Food Events: Feges BBQ Goes Hog Wild and Latin Restaurant Weeks Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
will host Dads & Cabs wine tasting events at the Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, on Thursday, June 16 and at the Downtown location, 1200 McKinney , on Friday, June 17. Both tastings will work through 15 wines from around the globe from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and cost is $150++ per person at the Galleria
and $115++ per person for the Downtown event
.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant
, 1743 Post Oak, will host a Comedy Night in The Schmooze Room “The Sequel” on Thursday, June 16. The seated showcase, hosted by popular comedian Jesse Peyton, will feature three comics including headliner Jerry Wayne Longmire along with appearances by Alan Adams and Dan Hornstein. Guests can order from Kenny & Ziggy’s extensive, regular menu as well as order beverages from the deli’s cocktail bar (with a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of at least two items required). Tickets are $20 in advance
and $25 at the door if seats remain. The Schmooze Room doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Latin Restaurant Weeks
returns for its fourth year, running from June 17-30 an effort to drive awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders. More than 50 local spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.
Set in the former Barbara Jordan Post Office at 401 Franklin, POST Houston
, will host the Black Is Primary Juneteenth Festival
on Saturday, June 18, paying homage to Civil Rights Movement leader Barbara Jordan and honoring Black heritage through storytelling, cultural performances, art, lectures and food. The all-day, all-ages event runs from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Owner Sylvia Casares will host her popular Tamale Making Class on
Saturday, June 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1140 Eldridge. Participants will learn the process of making pork and chicken tamales, right down to wrapping them in corn husks and steaming them before sitting down to eat. Cost is $70 per person. Register online
or call 832-230-3842.
Feges BBQ Spring Branch
, 8217 Long Point, is turning one, and it’s celebrating its first birthday with a whole hog bash on Saturday, June 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. Co-owner Patrick Feges will be cooking a whole hog on the patio, and the day will feature whole hog specials, half-off Lone Star beers and $20 Lone Star buckets, deals on merchandise, sauces and rubs, and live music on the patio.
On Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m., Turner’s
, 1800 Post Oak, will host a five-course French Wine Dinner
featuring Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande. Sommelier Megan Bauer and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia will paired each course with a champagne and four award-winning French wines, with highlights including Duck Mélange, Wagyu Ribeye Bordelaise and more. Cost is $300++ per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable
.