Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Month Full of Twisted Grilled Cheese

Twisted Grilled Cheese, 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is featuring a month-long celebration in honor of National Sandwich Month, with a new special each week. Now through Sunday, enjoy a Cheese Classic Grilled Cheese for $7. Upcoming deals include the 5 Cheese Pepperoni for $8 the week of 8/14; Halal Philly Cheesesteaks for $10 the week of 8/21; and The Smokehouse Brisket for $10 the week of 8/28.
Badolina Bakery, 5555 Morningside, will offer the Ultimate Breakfast Box to make the school mornings run a little smoother from August 15 through August 31. Each box will feature a variety of pastries ready to heat up and enjoy on the go.
Local Table is raising a glass for the mom with Moms and Mimosas back-to-school event. Moms can swing by after drop off on the first day of school for a drink and a bite from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with dates for Cinco Ranch on August 16; HISD on August 28 and Cy-Fair on August 28.
On Thursday, August 17, Lyric Bar at Lyric Market will host a back-to-school happy hour for teachers and administrators. Those with a valid teacher ID can enjoy drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m., with highlights including $8 appletinis, mules, Aperol spritz and ranch waters, plus $20 bottles of house wine and $5 draft beer.
On August Friday, 18, both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will debut the new Grilled Portobella Fajita plate, featuring portobello mushrooms marinated and mesquite-grilled alongside grilled onions and green peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and housemade flour or corn tortillas. Get it for $19.95.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main, will celebrate 23 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout on Sunday, August 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Beer fans can expect special taps from Firestone Walker, Other-Half, Evil Twin and Jester King plus exclusive pours from Celestial and Pinthouse and features from the new summer cocktail list. There will also be a Houston Brewery Karaoke Contest at noon with notable brewmasters from Brash, Eureka Heights and others.