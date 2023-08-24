Upcoming Houston Food Events: Grand Opening Freebies and a Bacon Fueled Week of Giving

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Homegrown fast-casual Moroccan concept ZOA Moroccan Kitchen has opened its third Houston-area location at 3303 Richmond (formerly home to Velvet Melvin Pub), and it's celebrating with a Grand Opening on Thursday, August 24 with giveaways throughout the day. The first 100 customers will receive a card redeemable for one free item (90 customers will receive a card for a free bowl, while ten will receive a card for a free meal prep package valued at $39); and from 5-7 p.m., all guests will receive a complimentary bowl.
Snooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating International Bacon Day with a full week of specials and community giving. From August 31 through September 6, all Snooze locations will serve over-the-top specials, with 20 percent of proceeds (up to $35,000) going to World Central Kitchen and its mission to provide meals in response to humanitarian and climate crises around the globe. Bacon Day Specials include Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancakes with fresh banana slices, peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; Bloody with Bacon, Habanero Pork Belly Benny and more.
The seasonal favorite fresh corn tamales are returning to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, beginning Friday, September 1 and available through September. Made with fresh corn masa, they come two to an order with tomatillo-serrano salsa, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.
September is Hunger Action Month at the Houston Food Bank, with this year’s theme being a “Change for Better Lives.” Special activities and events are planned throughout the month, including a Hunger Action Month Kick-Off Press Conference and Orange Volunteer Shift on September 1, month-long SNAP Challenge, advocacy themed volunteering on Hunger Action Day (September 15) and more.
The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns and expands with a new location at Moody Gardens, held from September 1–3. Highlights include a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday’s Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, a Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting salute to the military on Sunday, and a whole bunch more.