Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bubbly and Oysters at an End of Summer White Party

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Tuesday, August 27, Perry’s Steakhouse is celebrating Pork Chop Day with a special four-course menu for $44, featuring a starter, soup or salad, entree (including Perry’s famous seven-finger-high pork chop, lunch cut) and a dessert.
The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to Moody Gardens from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, bringing with it signature events like the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, Luxury Wine Tasting, legant seated Bourbon Dinner experience at Shearn's Seafood & Prime Steaks, and more. Pricing varies by package.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, invites guests to don their finest whites for an End of Summer White Linen Party on Saturday, August 31. The 21+ event will take over the lower marina with a DJ, live entertainment and festive decor. Tickets are free via Resy, and each includes a complimentary glass of champagne from Telmont, along with raw oysters and hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Additionally, there will be a full cash bar. Guests are encouraged to make separate dinner reservations for seated dining.
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery has opened its new Tanglewood location at 5740 San Felipe. In celebration, from September 2–8, guests can enjoy opening perks leading up to the grand opening weekend. Enjoy specials like free macaron for the first 50 guests on Monday, September 2, a complimentary butter croissant with any coffee purchase on Wednesday, September 4, and swag bags, giveaways and more on Grand Opening Weekend Friday through Sunday.
I’ll Have What She’s Having has announced the return of its Rock & Roll Picnic, held on
Sunday, September 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance. The third annual event raises funds to provide preventative, reproductive and mental healthcare for folks in the food and beverage community, celebrating with a day of good music, food, cocktails and art.
Add the picnic upgrade to enjoy goodies from top chefs including Dawn Burrell, Evelyn Garcia, Nick Wong, Josh Deleon, Dominick Lee and Mary Cuclis (with more TBA), plus creative sips, live concerts and new experience from lawn games to a champagne sabering demo. Tickets are $45 GA or $95 for the Picnic Upgrade (including chef’s bites and two drink tickets), with VIP tables available as well.