Upcoming Houston Food Events: Nose-To-Tail Event Cochon555 Returns, and This Time It's Virtual

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will be offering a special menu for breaking the fast at the end of the high holiday, Yom Yippur, which falls on Sunday, September 27. Guests can order a la carte, complete meal packages and fast-breaking platters now through Monday, September 21 for pick up on Sunday, September 27 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meal packages feature starters including chicken soup, matzo balls, chicken liver and challah; mains from brisket and apricot-roasted chicken to stuffed cabbage; kugels; a choice of two side dishes; and a choice of two desserts for $195 plus tax and gratuity. Find the order forms online or call 713-871-8883.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. Photo by Daniel Ruiz

On Wednesday, September 16, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be joining in on the Mexican Independence Day celebrations by offering a special enchilada plate with three different enchiladas, each displaying one color of the Mexican flag. The Mexican Independence Day combo ($13.95, dine-in only) features the Mexico City enchilada, a chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde; the Sarita, a traditional Mexican vegetable and queso enchilada topped with cream sauce to serve as the white; and the Morelia, with a spicy chili sauce that tops it all in red.

From Monday, September 14 through Monday, October 26, Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella, is hosting Oktoberfest with featured beers and half-priced pretzels, sausages and full-liter steins. Beer selections include St. Arnold’s Oktoberfest, Revolver Blood and Honey, and Karbach Oktoberfest.

On Saturday, September 19, Underbelly Hospitality’s Chris Shepherd and One Fifth Mediterranean chef de cuisine Matt Staph will lead a Virtual Mastering Spices Class with Lior Lev Sercarz, one of the country's most sought-after spice experts. Guests will learn to cook Mediterranean dishes including watermelon and feta salad, lentils with seared fish, lamb meatballs with whipped lebnaha and mishmish cake. The virtual class ($150 per couple) begins at 6:30 p.m. and participants can put up the ingredients and spice kits at 1658 Westheimer on September 18 between noon and 5 p.m.

Houston-based human trafficking response initiative She Has Hope is inviting Houstonians to make an impact from home at its fourth annual Taste of Hope fundraising gala, held virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. Guests can take part in an intimate wine tasting seminar with two of the world’s leading master sommeliers, Jack Mason and Steven McDonald, all while helping to raise the vital funds needed to continue offering life-saving rehabilitation and education programs. A custom Experience Box containing two bottles of premium wine, hand-selected by the master sommeliers, and a single-serving charcuterie board arranged by Houston community activist chef David Ramos will be delivered to the home of each attendee prior to the event. The box will contain additional items including curated products handmade by survivor artisans, and a silent auction will be held during the event. Tickets are $149.

Cochon555, the epic multi-city nose-to-tail pig cooking competition, is going virtual this year, taking place in Houston on Wednesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 4. Each night will highlight local chefs, including Gabriel Medina of Click Virtual Food Hall; Brandon Silva of Degust; Jess DeSham Timmons of Cherry Block Craft Butcher + Kitchen; Pedro Angel Garcia of El Meson Restaurant; and Dominick Lee of Alligator Pear Hospitality; and the fun, interactive event will feature a multi-course meal, bottle of wine and cocktail kit, and live Zoom class. Tickets restaurants range from $115 per person to $200 for two, with 80-percent of proceeds from ticket sales benefiting the participating restaurant. Guests can choose to pick up their kit at the chef’s designated restaurant or have it delivered for an additional $30 fee, or in the case of the first three nights, dine in at the restaurant.