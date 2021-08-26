Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Museum District Stunner Adds Lunch

Saint Arnold Brewing Company is hosting a Virtual Beer and Cheese Pairing on Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m., featuring founder/brewer Brock Wagner and cheesemonger Nicole Buergers from the Houston Dairymaids. Tasting packages (limited) are $53 and include six Saint Arnold beers, five cheeses selected by Houston Dairymaids, a housemade cookie from Saint Arnold pastry chef Dawn Prater, local honey from Bee2Bee Honey Collective, and a pairing sheet to help guide you. Preorder then pickup the goods from the Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons, drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. day of.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating the Jewish High Holidays with a selection of dessert specials, available for preorder by September 1 for Rosh Hashanah and by September 12 for Yom Kippur. Choose favorites from the classic Apple Brown Betty and Chocolate Concorde Cake to hand decorated holiday cookies.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is now taking orders for Yom Kippur (which begins at sundown on Wednesday, September 15), offering fast-breaking packages available for preorder by Wednesday, September 8 and for pickup on Wednesday, September 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The ready to feed packages are $220 (serves 4-6 people) and a la carte options are available as well. To place an order, find the order forms online, then email catering@zigscatering.com or call 713-871-8883.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 three-course meal for two, available September 1 through 30 and accompanied by wine selections to help jazz up your next date night.
Beginning September 3, Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, will begin offering lunch service, opening at 11 a.m. to welcome guests at the bar and offering lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays going forward. Michelin Star chef Alain Verzeroli alongside chef de cuisine Andrew Ayala have curated a special menu with highlights such as Carolina Gold Rice Risotto with roasted squash, mimolette and crispy kale; and Texas Gulf Shrimp with homestead gristmill grits, savoy cabbage and bisque. Reservations are available on Resy.
Our 7th annual Tacolandia event returns to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou this year, with the outdoor taco sampling extravaganza set for Saturday, October 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. So far, the lineup includes local favorites like JQs Tex-Mex BBQ, El Quetzal, Hughie’s Tavern & Grille and Click Virtual Food Hall. Advance general admission tickets are now on sale for $35 ($25 each for 4-packs), including entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets are currently $75 and include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food sampling, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar and access to VIP restrooms. All guests must be 21+ and the event is rain or shine.