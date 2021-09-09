Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fresh Corn Tamales and Oktoberfest Celebrations

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
This September, chef Hugo Ortega will once again offer fresh corn tamales at his namesake Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer. The tamales are made with fresh corn masa and come two to an order, served with salsa macha verde, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.
The menus at both Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, and its upstairs Bake Lab + Shop will be meatless every Monday beginning on September 13. Guests can expect a Pickled PB&J (peanut butter, local jam, spicy mango, herbs, sourdough), Market Curry (a light vegetable curry loaded with local vegetables, spices, and herbs), Pumpkin Chai Oats (steel-cut oats, pumpkin, cardamom, jaggery, and almond milk), Oondhiya (a decadent vegetable curry made with flat green beans, eggplant, and baby potatoes) and more.
After raising over $27K for Southern Smoke Foundation through a series of fundraising events and campaigns, chef Aaron Bludorn is teaming up with Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd in an exclusive one-night-only collaboration dinner at Bludorn, 807 Taft, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 16. The acclaimed duo will serve a four-course progressive menu of chef-curated canapés, entrees and family-style sides including Charred Bacon Sausage with a fresh green papaya salad; Smoked Sturgeon served with chow chow, crème fraiche, caviar and Johnny cakes; Smoked Short Rib with black garlic hoisin glaze; Charred shishito, corn, ssamjang, Crispy maitake mushrooms and Carolina Gold Limpin’ Susan. Guests will finish with a Texas sheet cake from Bludorn’s renowned pastry chef and French Laundry alum, Alejandra Salas. The menu is priced at $115 per person and $35 for children under the age of 10 and excludes beverage, tax and gratuity, and reservations can be made online. All profits earned will go directly towards Southern Smoke Foundation.
Downtown’s Flying Saucer Draught House, 705 Main, will host its Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 18 through Thursday, September 23. The event kicks off by tapping Saint Arnold Oktoberfest and Saint Arnold Guten Tag on slow pour, as Saint A’s Brock Wagner leads faithful beerknurds in the annual stein hoist toast at 5 p.m Guests can expect a dozen Oktoberfest tappings, commemorative glassware, food specials and happenings from trivia to Oktoberfest flights throughout the week.
Truck Yard, 2118 Lamar, will host its all-day Trucktoberfest on Saturday, September 18, featuring a lively line-up of adult, kid, and dog-friendly activities such as a Stein Holding Contest, Pretzel-Eating Contest and Wiener Dog Race, plus the tapping of the Trucktoberfest brew. The event is free to attend.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares is bringing back her hands-on cooking classes beginning Saturday, September 18. First up is a backyard grilling class held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the 1140 Eldridge Parkway location, featuring grilled beef and chicken fajitas, corn-on-the-cob, flour tortillas, salsa and charro beans. Cost is $65 per person. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a multi-course Heaven’s Door Whiskey dinner on its patio beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23. Highlights include pâté en croute, steelhead trout in ginger beurre blanc, filet de boeuf in an au poivre whiskey sauce, and apple confit crumble with whiskey vanilla ice cream, plus paired cocktails created by mixologist Kimberly Paul. Cost is $98 per person plus tax and gratuity for the four-course dinner and pairings. Reservations are required as seating is very limited. Call 832-668-5808 or go online.
Chef Fest will host its fourth celebration on Sunday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., returning to Richmond’s Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem. Nine Houston chefs will showcase their passion and creativity around local produce while simultaneously raising awareness and proceeds for the Houston Food System Collaborative, as guests enjoy and wash down the day's bites with craft cocktails, local beer and Texas wine, plus add-on experiences, farm tours and live music. This year’s chef lineup includes Brandon Silva of Degust, Dawn Burrell of Late August, Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó and more. Tickets are $95 for adults and $20 for children.