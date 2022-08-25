Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cigars, Live Jazz and Cuban Cocktails at Julep

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
International Bacon Day is coming up on September 3, and Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is celebrating with specials from August 25 through September 7. All Snooze locations will serve two over-the-top Bacon Day pancake specials, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Snooze’s partner No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger.
The Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancake features buttermilk batter filled with fresh banana slices, topped with peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; and the Bacon and Eggs Pancake comes filled with chopped bacon and cheddar cheese and topped with a crispy sunny-side-up egg, more chopped bacon and maple black pepper syrup.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, is teaming up with Treaty Oak Distilling for a family-style five-course dinner with cocktail pairings on Sunday, August 28. Pairings include grilled peach and feta panzanella salad with Treaty Oak Peach Julep sweet tea; live-fire charred seasonal vegetables with chimichurri sauce and Treaty Oak Day Drinker on rocks with grapefruit; crispy skin hog terrine with Treaty Oak Whiskey Myers Big Red Handed; smoked beef shank on cast iron grits with Korean braised greens and a Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail; and ginger-lime cheesecake with Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon neat.
The dinner will also feature a whiskey tasting with Treaty Oak's chief operating officer Robert Jacob Lerma, and every guest will receive a bottle of Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon to take home. Tickets are $130 per person
As part of Julep’s guest bartender takeovers, owner Alba Huerta invites spirits industry icon Julio Cabrera, cantinero and founder of Miami’s Cafe La Trova, to takeover the bar on Monday, August 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. The celebration of cocktails, music and Cuban culture will feature five of Cabrera’s signature cocktails t as well as a small food menu from Cafe La Trova. Julep’s outdoor area will be converted to a cigar bar, complete with music from a Cuban jazz band.
Amrina chef Jassi Bindra and TRIS chef Austin Simmons will collaborate for a 16-course “What The Chef” dinner and drink pairing on Tuesday, August 30 at Amrina, 3 Waterway Square, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The charitable evening will raise awareness and funds for a Make-A-Wish and offer an introduction to Amrina’s Chef’s Table, which will open to reservations immediately after for dinner on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Each course will alternate between the chefs, while the drink pairings will be curated by Amrina’s sommelier, Giorgio Ferrero, and Tris’s sommelier, LeVar Williams.
Generous foodies have the opportunity to bid on this experience through Event.Gives, an online auction site. Bidding for the six-person dinner begins at $6,000, and Tris and Amrina will donate a portion of the winning bid to Make-A-Wish. In addition to bidding, donations may be made.
Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, is hosting five visiting wine vintners for a “ A Night in Santiago” Chilean wine tasting on Tuesday, September 6 from 6-8 p.m. General manager and wine sommelier Elyse Wilson will offer an evening of wine flights and a chance to meet and chat with each of the visiting winemakers; and there will be an array of paired appetizers created especially for the Chilean theme. There is no cover to attend and food and flights are a la carte.