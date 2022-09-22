Support Us

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Tacolandia, A Jewish New Year Party, and More

September 22, 2022 4:00AM

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The 8th annual Houston Tacolandia is back at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on Saturday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., with tickets on sale now. The outdoor taco-sampling festival will feature more than 20 of Houston’s best taquerias, with this year’s participants including La Birria Tacos, Los Tios, TATEMO, Tony’s Mexican Restaurant and more. General Admission tickets (starting $35 in advance, $25 each for groups) include entry into the event at 4 p.m., unlimited taco samples, music and a cash bar. VIP tickets ($75) include entry at 3 p.m., unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, plus access to VIP restrooms.

On Monday, September 26 from 6:30 to 9 pm, chef Hugo Ortega and highly-acclaimed Mexican chef Rodolfo Castellanos will celebrate Oaxacan street food at a walk-around event at URBE, 1101 Uptown Park. Castellanos will serve some of his signature dishes which helped him win the title of “Top Chef México” in 2016, along with other traditional Oaxacan street food items prepared by both chefs. Tickets for this event are $65 per person plus tax and gratuity.

On Tuesday, September 27, chefs Ortega and Castellanos will prepare a four-course seated dinner at Xochi, 1777 Walker, celebrating the flavors and food culture of the amazing city and state of Oaxaca. Castellanos will serve some of his signature dishes from Origen, including Lengua en Mole de Chichilo, and the menu will be paired with cocktails featuring El Silencio Mezcal. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m., seated dinner at 7 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost is $130 per person plus tax and gratuity.

The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, will host a Jewish New Year party on Tuesday, September 27 at 5 p.m. The non-traditional Rosh Hashanah event will include matzah ball soup, noodle kugel balls and an apples and honey dessert for food specials. There will also be a ceremonial dipping of apples in honey to celebrate a sweet new year at sundown and other homages to the holiday.

GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, will host a six-course wine dinner on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. Chef Tim Reading’s menu will include wine-paired courses including East Coast oyster caviar, scallop crudo, smoked trout with confit endive, seared duck in cherry duck jus, braised veal and mini Yorkshire pudding, and blue cheese with peach, fig and honey truffle. Reservations are available for $125 per person.

Saint Arnold’s Oktoberfest 2022 returns to the Beer Garden and Restaurant on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 (free), followed by Beer Hall festivities (ticketed) on Sunday, October 2. Hit the beer garden for live polka music, beer goggle races and Oktoberfest boots from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the Oktoberfest Classic Party takes over the German-style Beer Hall from1 to 4 p.m., with flowing beer on tap, an Oktoberfest buffet feast, live music from Das Ist Lustig with Valina Polka and the King and Queen of Oktoberfest Costume Contest. Tickets (limited) are $65 and include all of your beer and food for the afternoon, plus a commemorative Oktoberfest 2022 glass boot to take home.

DR Delicacy, which hosts popular event The Truffle Masters, has created La Nuit du Caviar, a new culinary experience taking place at The Astorian on Monday, October 3. Part competition, part celebratory showcase, and part fundraiser, "The Stars of Caviar" event brings together Houston celebrity chefs to create delicacies featuring the finest caviar from around the world. Tickets start at $450 for individuals, and the event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. reception for table holders). The evening’s beneficiary will be the Houston Symphony League
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
