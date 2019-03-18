This Week in Houston Food Events: A New Brunch and Persian New Year

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Brunch and Lunch at Killen’s TMX

Killen’s TMX, 9330 Broadway, has launched its new lunch service, available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a Sunday brunch (a la carte and buffet) from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At lunch, guests can enjoy Tex-Mex heavy-hitters like cheese enchiladas, crispy tacos, tacos al carbon, barbecue-loaded chile con queso and combo plates. The buffet brunch ($35 per adult and $12 for children age 12 and under) will feature seasonally-inspired items from carne guisada and earthy huitlacoche tamales to shrimp and grits, eggs and bacon, yogurt, granola and fresh fruit; while a la carte items include Killen’s takes on iconic Mexican breakfast fare — huevos rancheros, migas, breakfast tacos and a well-stacked torta — as well as classics like housemade pastries, fluffy pancakes and brisket hash.

Monday, March 18

CollaborEIGHT dinner at TRIS

Chef Austin Simmons will host his next CollaborEIGHT dinner series, “The Cut” at his restaurant, TRIS, 24 Waterway. Showcasing his ranch-to-plate concept along with cattle rancher Jordan Beeman and knife maker Dr. Stephen Pustilnik, the curated eight-course dining experience will include three types of the rare Japanese Akaushi cattle: traditional wet aged, dry aged and a special ten-year-old meat that spent its first nine years grazing on the pasture and the last year in a full feed lot. Simmons will walk guests through the entire experience, highlighting the differences in each cut of meat. Tickets are $250 per person, all-inclusive.

Tuesday, March 19

Toyosu Fish Box Experience at Tobiuo Sushi Bar

Tobiuo Sushi Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, invites guests to experience the Toyosu Fish Box, featuring a treasure trove of seafood delights flown in from Japan’s Toyosu Fish Market. Chef Mike Lim will open the box and prepare impromptu dishes for an epic three-hour tasting, complete with hot dishes and pairings. This is a closed event for 20 people, priced at $150 per person for sushi bar (fully booked) and $125 per person at a reserved table. Call 281-394-7156.

Gin Tasting at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, continues its Tasting Series with a special Gin Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Award-winning sommelier David Cook will lead the tasting, and each gin will be paired with food from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased in advance online.

Wednesday, March 20

Wine Dinner at Frank’s Americana Revival

Frank’s Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will host its first Wine Dinner of the year on Wednesday, March 20, with a 6:30 p.m. seating followed by the first course at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy four courses such as “Hot ‘N Sour” scallop and bone-in short rib with peppercorn Syrah braise for $165 per person. Email info@frankshouston.com or call 713-572-8600.

EXPAND Celebrate Norwuz, or Persian New Year, with a special feast One Fifth Mediterranean. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Thursday, March 21

Norwuz at One Fifth Mediterranean

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year marking the coming of Spring, with a four-course dinner to welcome the new season. Highlights include pita and laffa with dips, roasted beets with herb yogurt, kookoo sabzi (herbed omelet), sabzi polo mahi (roasted fish with herb rice), beef and lamb kebabs with saffron rice, and Persian cookies and pastries. The dinner will be offered from 5 p.m. to close for $85 per person.

Eunice + Guard and Grace Kitchen Kollab at Eunice

In anticipation of opening Guard & Grace, Denver chef Troy Guard and his team will host a series of monthly dinners in partnership with top chefs from around Texas. The first Kitchen Kollab will be held at Eunice, 3737 Buffalo, as the Guard and chef Drake Leonards create an exclusive, multi-course dinner combining Eunice’s signature Creole flavors with the international cuisine that inspires Guard’s modern steakhouse experience. Dinner begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a seated meal from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for $200 per person. Space is limited.

French Wines Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a multi-course French dinner paired with a selection of exclusive wines from Houston’s own French Country Wines and featuring French wine expert Jean-Marc Espinasse. Highlights include sweet bell peppers stuffed with goat cheese and black olives, vegetable lasagna with tomato and basil coulis, lamb with spring vegetables and lavender and honey crème brulée. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Keels & Wheels Uncorked at the Lone Star Flight Museum

The 10th Annual Keels & Wheels Uncorked event will take place at the Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace, from 7 to 10 p.m. Honoring Walter Cunningham, with with proceeds benefiting Today’s Harbor for Children, the evening will feature fine wine and food from some of the area's finest restaurants, including Brennan’s of Houston, Merlion Restaurant, Mr. French’s Gourmet Bakery and Tommy’s Restaurant Oyster Bar. Tickets are $75.

Friday, March 22

Gout de France Dinner at Le Colonial

Guests can celebrate the taste and gastronomy of France at a Gout de France dinner at Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, featuring special guest Consul Alexis Andres. The five-course dinner and wine pairing experience features dishes such as shrimp and chive dumpling in lobster coconut foam, tea-scented Long Island duck breast in five spice jus, and Valrhona white chocolate and coconut mousse. Cost is $130 per person including wine pairing, gratuity and tax. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Houston Cocktail Fest at Silver Street Studios

Head to Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, for the Houston Cocktail Fest, a fun and unique cocktail experience featuring over 20 different cocktails from Houston's finest mixologists. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with ticket packages including “Socialite” ($55) and the Johnny Walker VIP Experience ($150).

Sunday, March 24

Chefs for Paws at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green

The annual Chefs for Paws event will take place at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, beginning with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. The event brings together Houston chefs—including Jonathan’s the Rub’s Jonathan Levine, BOH Pasta’s Ben McPherson, Roost’s Kevin Naderi and more—to prepare a multi-course feast benefiting Rescued Pets Movement, the City of Houston’s largest rescue partner. Tickets (limited) are $150.

“Mix and Mingle” Mixology Class at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will host its March Mixology Class at 6:30 p.m. For $70 per person, guests can “mix and mingle” with its talented bartender team and learn how to make a selection of unique and amazing cocktails.After the class, leave with a swag bag including a few gifts and a recipe book so you can re-create your masterpieces at home.