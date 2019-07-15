This Week in Houston Food Events: Load Up on National Hot Dog Day

James Coney Island will celebrate its 96-year anniversary and National Hot Dog Day with specials on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Limited-time specials

Southern Smoke Charity Sandwich at Mendocino Farms



California import

, 5510 Morningside, a new fast- casual sandwich and salad destination, will open its doors in Rice Village on Thursday, July 18. To celebrate the Grand Opening, it’s teaming up with local James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd on an exclusive sandwich collaboration, available for one month and with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the chef’s Southern Smoke Foundation charity.

The Charity Sandwich will feature pecan wood smoked bacon sausage, “wedge slaw” with fresh herbs and black pepper buttermilk dressing, red onions, tomato, and housemade roasted garlic aioli, all served on a toasted brioche bun. Prior to opening, the eatery will be premiering the sandwich and kicking off its giving with a "Pay What You Want" Charity Dinner on Tuesday July 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For this dinner, Mendocino Farms will provide the food (one entree and one non-alcoholic beverage per ticket), and you get to donate (cash or check) whatever amount you want to Southern Smoke. All contributions will go directly to their Emergency Relief Fund. RSVP for a spot before they fill up.

Space City Month at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be offering a special "Space City Month" 7-7-7 menu celebrating the 50th of the moon landing. Diners are invited to takeoff to the Courtyard Bar for space-inspired, Texas-Creole bites and cocktails and wines (all $7 each) from 2 to 7 p.m. throughout the month of July. Highlights include Blue Moon BBQ Shrimp, Saturn’s Rings, blue cheese fried onion rings with roasted duck chili, Blood Moon Citrus Crudo, Half Moon Meat Pies and Moondancer Oysters.

Moon Landing Specials at The Grove

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, The Grove, 1611 Lamar, will be offering artisan moon pies ($5) and Moonwalk cocktails ($10), available from Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 27. The moon pies are available in two flavors: classic, graham crackers stuffed with marshmallow and dipped in milk chocolate; and chocolate, chocolate cookies stuffed with marshmallow and dipped in white chocolate. The Moonwalk cocktail features fresh grapefruit juice, orange liqueur, rose water and champagne.

Tuesday, July 16

Full Moon Party at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, continues its Space City Month celebrations with a Full Moon Party on its fourth floor pool deck from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is free and open to public, featuring space-themed food and drink specials, live DJ music, raffle prizes and two special guest NASA engineers who will be presenting space-themed fun facts and games for guests.

EXPAND Get $2 44 Farms wieners at Bernie’s Burger Bus this National Hot Dog Day. Photo by Dragana Harris

Wednesday, July 17

$2 Hot Dogs at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Frankfurter fans can stop by Bernie’s Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6, on National Hot Dog Day to enjoy 44 Farms USDA Choice Angus beef franks for $2 each, all day at all locations.

Hot Dog Day at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Both locations of Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, celebrate National Hot Dog Day by offering three of its specialty dogs on one plate. For $17.95, guests can enjoy Da Bronx dog, piled high with potato salad and mustard; The Queso-Ra-Sera, a juicy dog wrapped in bacon then topped with pepper jack, avocado, pico, chipotle cream, sour cream and onion rings; and the YoSo Dog, a frank with avocado, fried onions, ebi sauce and chipotle cream.



Celebrity Waiter Spaghetti Supper at Radunare Italian-American Table

Radunare Italian-American Table, 2520 Research Forest, will host its grand opening dining event — a Celebrity Waiter Spaghetti Supper benefiting the Montgomery County Food Bank. From 6 to 9 p.m., party-goers can enjoy family-style spaghetti and meatballs, salads, wine and Peroni as local Woodlands celebrities will “wait” tables and engage in zany antics to encourage “tips” from diners. Tickets are $40 per person. All tips, along with ticket sales, will be donated to the Food Bank.

Wednesday and Thursday

Anniversary specials at JCI Grill

In recognition of its 96 years in business, James Coney Island will celebrate National Hot Dog Day with free Original Coneys to the first 96 guests on Wednesday, July 17, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The offer is good at all 17 Houston-area JCI Grill locations. On Thursday, July 18, all locations will offer 96-cent Original Coneys all day long.

Thursday, July 18

Lunar Landing Benefit at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, invites guests to party like it’s 1969 at a special Lunar Landing event, benefitting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Viva El Tequila Fest at Cadillac Bar

Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd, will host its fourth annual Viva El Tequila Fest from 7 to 10 p.m. (indoor event). Guests can enjoy signature cocktails, tequila pours, cold beer and a lineup of tacos. Tickets are $50 ($40 Landry’s Select Club Members) in advance and $60 ($50 Landry’s Select Club Members) on-site the day of the event. All tickets allow guests to sample beer, signature cocktails and tequilas, plus tasty bites and vendor giveaways.

Saturday, July 20

25-Cent Boozy Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston

In celebration of being named among the "Top 100 Best Brunches" from OpenTable, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will offer 25-cent Bloody Marys and mimosas during brunch every Saturday throughout July. Limit three drinks per customer, no substitutions. Available for Saturday brunch only. Not available for banquets or private parties.

Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, continues its summer Tree House Happy Hour series with a special Moon-themed edition in conjunction with A Giant Leap at Discovery Green. The Treehouse Deck will be opened to the public from 4 to 10 p.m., with chef curated bites and cocktails at happy hour prices.