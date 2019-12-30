This Week in Houston Food Events: Feast Your Way into 2020

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings

New specials

Sake Social Menu at Uchi

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, has announced a new Sake Social menu curated by chef de cuisine Chris Davies. The contemporary Japanese restaurant’s updated “happy hour” menu features specials on oysters and Krug champagne, along with other unique bites (including a foie gras candy bar and favorites like the “yokai berry” and spicy crunchy tuna roll ) and beverages daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

All week long

Picos Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, has brought back its Picos Tamale Stand, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Monday, January 6. Wrapped in fresh corn husks and with both meat and vegetarian options, the expansive menu of features an array of tamales, moles and salsas from which you can build custom packages including cooking instructions. Prices start at $9 for a half-dozen with various combinations and promotions.

Tuesday, December 31

A Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve at Goodnight Charlie’s

Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester, is boot-stompin’ and rockin’ one last time in 2019, ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Eve party featuring Jarrod Street and the Hired Guns. Hit the dance floor for a mixture of classic Texas country rockabilly and Americana and enjoy an on stage celebration that will include a Champagne toast for all revelers at midnight. To secure a booth, contact Jennifer Caldwell at jennifer@goodnighthospitality.com (a $300 booth for six people includes a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne and 12 assorted tacos; a $50 table for two includes a bottle of June’s Rosé and six assorted tacos.

NYE Champagne Tasting at Camerata

Camerata at Paulie’s, 1830 Westheimer, invites guests to explore the terroir of Champagne this New Year’s Eve, with a special sparkling wine tasting from 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include a flight of five different champagnes.

New Year’s Eve Dining

Be sure to check out our Houston New Year’s Dining Guide for the lowdown on the best celebratory NYE meals.

Emmaline is just one of the awesome restaurants that will help you recover from your New Year's festivities. Photo by Becca Wright

Wednesday, January 1

New Year’s Day Brunches

From extravagant Vuelve a la Vida (return to life) brunch buffets to good luck meals complete with black-eyed peas, our Houston New Year’s Dining Guide also covers recovery brunches on New Year’s Day.

Wednesday, January 1 through Monday, January 6

Anti-Resolution Special at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers is bringing back its Anti-Resolution special at all locations, with 50-percent of desserts and a $1 addition for salads (the extra dollar will be donated to Breakthrough Central Texas, an education nonprofit that creates a path to and through college for students from low-income communities).

Friday, January 3

Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus

The first Friday of the Month means it’s Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6. Pop into your nearest location and grub on lobster rolls and lobster and butter-poached lobster topped and lobster gravy-smothered poutine. In addition to the classic Maine-style, lobster roll varieties include the Texas-Style Lobster Roll (dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon); and the Hot Lobster Roll, featuring the bare essentials (warm, butter-poached lobster, crisp lettuce and a top-loaded, butter-toasted bun).

Saturday, January 4

Specialty Coffee Tasting Workshop at The Annex HTX

Discover coffee from another angle at this specialty coffee tasting workshop, held at The Annex HTX, 2007 Commerce, from 1 to 3 p.m. The class will cover the coffee journey from bean to cup, including the roasting process, the process of cupping and the baristas roll. Tickets are $25 early bird and $27 GA.