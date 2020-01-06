This Week in Houston Food Events: Grab a Free Scoop at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Old World Kings’ Cakes at Etoile Cuisine et Bar F

Now through the end of January, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will partake in the Mardi Gras tradition of Kings’ Cake, French-style, revered by French people everywhere. Known as a Galette de Rois, the French version is a sophisticated crown-shaped cake made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond cream filling. Each cake feeds 8 to 12 people and cost is $38 plus tax. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.

Tuesday, January 7

Washington/Oregon Wine Tasting at Unwine’d Wine & Cheese Lounge

Richmond wine bar Unwine’d, 310 Morton, invites guests to indulge in the wines of the Pacific Northwest at a tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes four wines paired with cherry-picked artisan cheeses.

Wednesday, January 8

Lunar New Year Cook & Dine at the Chinese Community Center of Houston

The Chinese Community Center of Houston, 9800 Town Park, will host a Lunar New Year Cook & Dine workshop on Wednesday, January 8 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will learn how to make pork, beef and vegetarian dumplings from scratch, and enjoy an eight-course, traditional Lunar New Year’s Eve family dinner. Tickets are $99 and seating is limited to 30.

Thursday, January 9

Wines from Spain Dinner at Américas and Churrascos Sugar Land

Both Américas, 2040 West Gray, and Churrascos Sugar Land, 1520 Lake Pointe, will host a

Wines from Spain Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Dine on wine-paired courses such as plantain-crusted frito mixto, pan-seared lobster in habanero beurre blanc, paella de la tierra with beef tenderloin, carnitas, chicken and chorizo, bread pudding with tequila caramel and more. Cost is $69.95 per person.

Grand Opening at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, 375 West 19th, is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new scoop shop in Houston Heights from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees will get free ice cream, with the first 50 in line earning a free swag bag. The sweet shop’s menu will consist of classic fan-favorites like Brambleberry Crisp and Brown Butter Almond Brittle, dairy-free flavors like Texas Sheet Cake and Roasted Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam and seasonal flavors like this holiday’s Pumpkin Cake Roll.

Friday, January 10

Hoppy Meals Dinner Series at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Once a month, Eureka Heights, 941 West 18th, offers a curated dinner and beer pairing from 5:30 to 10 p.m. This month’s Hoppy Meal comes from Daniel Ajtai of Finn Hall's YONG (also known for his Korean Steak Nights at the brewery), including the choice of chicken tikka masala or dal makhani, a creamy, buttery lentils dish. Both will be served with basmati rice and a side of saag paneer (fried Indian cheese with spinach).

Rhone Valley Wine Class at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will host its next Wine Class from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor Charelle Grant will cover the Rhone Valley and feature five wines, and attendees can get a 10 percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Admission to the class is $48 per person plus tax. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.

Saturday, January 11

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at SpindleTap Brewery

The 2020 Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival, benefiting Addi’s Faith Foundation, will take place at SpindleTap Brewery, 10622 Hirsch, on Saturday, January 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Test your heat tolerance with free samples from more than 65 vendors of hot sauces, salsas, jams, jellies, seasonings, jerky, spicy pickles and more; and look out for fun like the fourth annual Hot Pepper Eating Contest and the second annual Pizza de Muerte Eating Challenge, plus food trucks, live music and activities for kids. Tickets are $10 at the door ($8 presale) and free for kids 12 and under.

Coffee Beer Blowout at Houston Flying Saucer

Head to Houston Flying Saucer, 705 Main, from 2 to 11 p.m. and you’ll find more than a dozen one-off kegs created and tapped for its Coffee Beer Blowout celebration. Get buzzed on Saint Arnold Cognac French Press, Real Ale Coffee Porter, New Belgium Cold Brew Cream Ale and more.

Mixology Class at Lucienne



Guests are invited to mix it up with chef Jose Hernandez and a master mixologist to learn the art of cocktail making bar side in

restaurant, 1070 Dallas, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with the Saturday series featuring Don Julio Tequila in January. Priced at $65 per person (and limited to eight guests, 21-and-up), the Saturday series will continue with Don Julio Tequila, covering three tequila-based cocktails and including a selection of light bites courtesy of chef Hernandez. To reserve a place in the class, email lpoirier@valenciagroup.com.

Sunday, January 12

Booze Can Sunday at Riel

Beginning at 3 p.m., Riel, 1927 Fairview, will host the third installment of Booze Can Sundays — a monthly event where food, art and cocktails collide taking place the second Sunday of every month. The January event will feature guest chef Scott Vivian (Beast Restaurant, Toronto) and live art by local artist Tyler Kay, with music by DJ Seek and cocktails by Riel bar manager Derek P. Brown.