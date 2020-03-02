This Week in Houston Food Events: The Crawfish Croissant is Here

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal specials

Crawfish Croissant at EggHaus Gourmet

EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester, has launched its Crawfish Croissant, a freshly-baked EggHaus croissant stuffed with rice and house-made crawfish étouffée. Get it now throughout crawfish season (roughly through the end of April).

All month long

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks

Memorial City has launched its month-long Memorial City Restaurant Weeks campaign, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, with a portion of the price of each meal benefiting Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse, Liebman’s, Liberty Kitchen and more.

All week long

Girl Scout Cookies and Beer Pairings at The General Public

Now through Sunday, March 15, The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer a flight featuring four Girl Scout Cookies and four beers from Karbach Brewing Company for $10. The pairing includes Blood Orange Radler and Thin Mints; Southern Wheat and S’mores; Rodeo Clown and Tagalongs; and Crawford Bock and Samoas – This pairing enhances the wonderful caramel and nutty notes found in both the beer and the cookie.

Tuesday, March 3

Live Fire Tuesday: Mofongo at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is bringing back its Live Fire Tuesday cooking series, with a chef pop-up every Tuesday from 5 p.m. until sold out. This week, Coltivare chef de cuisine Hector Suarez will be kicking it off by going back to his roots and cooking up his spin on the Dominican Republic dish mofongo, fried green plantains typically mashed with garlic and olive oil and served with pork cracklin. Suarez’s spin will be a mofongo stuffed pork collar with a tomatillo avocado salsa ($15).

Wednesday, March 4

94 Points & Up Wine Dinner at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green



Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, is hosting a 94 Points & Up wine dinner, featuring five selected wines, all rated at least 94 points. Guests can enjoy five-wine paired courses, plus dessert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $94 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-808-9291.

Thursday, March 5

RAEN & Continuum Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria

Guests are invited to join the wine team and Carlo Mondavi, one of Sonoma’s most talented farmers and winemakers, for the RAEN & Continuum Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer. The dinner will showcase the beauty of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the western edges of the Sonoma Coast with RAEN wines, plus vintages from Mondavi’s Napa winery, Continuum. In order to demonstrate the world-class quality of these wines, guests will be tasting them blind against examples from Burgundy and Bordeaux. Cost is $395 per guest plus tax and gratuity and dinner begins at 7 p.m.

National Absinthe Day at Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, will celebrate National Absinthe Day by honoring the historically famed “Green Fairy” drink with a pairing and paint party from 7 to 10 p.m. The Salon de Brasserie du Parc event will pair absinthe and small bites as guests paint their own masterpiece on canvas. Canvases, brushes and paints will be provided. Tickets (limited are) $64 per person, all-inclusive.

Friday, March 6

Lenten Fish Fridays

From seafood po’boys and fish tacos to Friday lobster specials, check out our Fish Fridays: Lent Guide for a list of Houston restaurants and bars offering tasty seafood, veggie and meat-free dishes to get you through the Lenten season.

Agave Education Class at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be hosting an Agave Education Class with Agricole Hospitality co-owner Morgan Weber from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Weber will be selecting some of his favorite agave spirits, going over where they come from, how they’re made and how they differ from other spirits. Guests can expect grazing tables and passed bites paired with the different agave spirits for $85 per person. Only 35 spaces are available.

Saturday, March 7

Crawfish Festival in the Heights

The Heights Crawfish Festival will take place at 411 West 20th, with gates open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect live zydeco music, vendor booths with goods and local services, cold drinks and beer, and plenty of piping hot mudbugs along with other festival eats. Admission is free, with crawfish buckets available for advanced purchase for $20 (allowing you to skip the line for crawfish “bucks”). The event is rain-or-shine.

Griff's 23rd Annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival

Join Griff’s, 3416 Roseland, for its 23rd Annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival, held from noon to 7 p.m. The Irish pub will kick-off St. Patrick's early, with 16 cook-off teams competing for honors in the Irish Stew, Chili, Chicken, Irish Open dish and Irish dessert competition; plus Snit's Dog and Pony Show and Spin Cycle playing for your musical enjoyment. The event is free to attend.

“A Taste of Two Legends” Wine Dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars have come together to host “A Taste of Two Legends” wine dinner at locations nationwide. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a chef-curated four-course meal featuring four different pours of Stag’s celebrated Napa Valley wines. Food highlights include a porcini rubbed filet mignon with wild mushrooms and roasted shallot butter, duck rillettes on crostinis and fresh oysters on-the-half-hell with passion fruit mignonette. Tickets are available for $135 per person, plus tax.

Riel's monthly Booze Can Sundays combine music, food and drink, and art. Photo by Leah Walker Wilson Photography

Sunday, March 8

Booze Can Sundays at Riel

Riel, 1927 Fairview, will host the fifth installment of Booze Can Sundays — a monthly event where food, art and cocktails collide — in celebration of International Women’s Day, with James Beard-nominated guest chef Brittanny Anderson (Brenner Pass, Chairlift, and Metzger Bar & Butchery in Richmond, Virginia) and art curated by Donkeemom. A portion of proceeds will be given to the Houston Area Women's Center. The fun begins at 3 p.m.

5th Annual Pup Crawl at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Saint Arnold will host its fifth annual Pup Crawl, helping to raise funds for local animal rescue BARC, at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, from 4 to 7 p.m. Purchase your $30 ticket, then show up to the Arboretum to walk along the nature trail; along the way, there will be four stops with beer for you and water and other goodies for your pup. Food trucks and local vendors will also be on site. The event is rain-or-shine.