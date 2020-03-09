This Week in Houston Food Events: Half-Price Bottle Mondays and a Pilot Pete Finale Party

Tuck into a cozy barside booth or snag a table on Emmaline's patio and enjoy half-price bottles of wine on Mondays.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New and seasonal specials

Half-price wine Mondays at Emmaline

Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas, invites guests to enjoy half-priced bottles of wine (under $100) every Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cassoulet at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown, is putting cassoulet on the menu, available until end of March for both lunch ($20) and dinner ($29). Rich with several types of pork and duck all slow-cooked with white beans, chef Philippe Verpiand is saying this is the best he's ever made.

All month long

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks

Memorial City continues its month-long campaign, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, with a portion of the price of each meal benefiting Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse, Liebman’s, Liberty Kitchen and more; and each will offer a prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menu for the occasion.

Hump Day Oysters at The General Public

Gulf Oysters are available every Wednesday in March for $9.95/dozen at The General Public, 797 Sorella. Guests can also enjoy a half-price menu of select cocktails, wine and beers on tap from 3 to 6 p.m. (daily).

All week long

Girl Scout Cookies and Beer Pairings at The General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer a flight featuring four Girl Scout Cookies and four beers from Karbach Brewing Company for $10. The pairing includes Blood Orange Radler and Thin Mints; Southern Wheat and S’mores; Rodeo Clown and Tagalongs; and Crawford Bock and Samoas – This pairing enhances the wonderful caramel and nutty notes found in both the beer and the cookie.

Monday, March 9

The Bachelor Finale Viewing Party at Biggio’s



Join fellow rose fanatics to catch Pilot Pete’s finale on the two 30-foot tall big screens (and 30 TVs) at

, 1777 Walker. Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rose upon arrival and can enjoy special rose cocktails, wine and dessert specials, and $20 hard seltzer buckets for groups. The show goes on at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Live Fire Tuesday at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is bringing back its Live Fire Tuesday cooking series, with a chef pop-up every Tuesday from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Tasting Series: Mixology Class at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, continues its Tasting Series with a Mixology class, held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will learn the proper way to make three of the restaurant’s favorite cocktails, while enjoying light bites from chef Jon Buchanan and a cocktail upon arrival. Tickets are $55.

Wednesday, March 11

Cooking in Iran: Regional Recipes and Kitchen Secrets at Asia Society Texas

Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore, is celebrating Nowruz (the Persian New Year) with a program starring Persian chef Najmieh Batmanglij, author of eight cookbooks. Najmieh will be speaking and curating more than half a dozen dishes (being prepared by Garson Restaurant) that guests will get to sample after the program. The event runs from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. and cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Sip and Stroll at Rainbow Lodge



, 2011 Ella, will host its next

, featuring the wines of South Africa. The “sip and stroll” style tasting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with four wine tastes and four bites for $38 when booked online in advance.

Crawfish Boil Courtyard Social at Brennan’s of Houston

At its monthly Courtyard Social, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is celebrating Spring with Texas Creole cuisine, cold drinks and Southern hospitality. The annual Crawfish Boil will take over the courtyard from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $25++ per person, including the featured meal and two drinks.

Friday, March 13

Lenten Fish Fridays

From seafood po’boys and fish tacos to Friday lobster specials, check out our Fish Fridays: Lent Guide for a list of Houston restaurants and bars offering tasty seafood, veggie and meat-free dishes to get you through the Lenten season.

Southwest France Wine Class at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, has been hosting monthly classes all about exploring the wines of France, particularly the small family-owned vineyards and the unique wines they produce. This class (7 to 9 p.m.) will explore the wines in southwest France and the historic region of Languedoc in the south. Cost is $48 per person (plus tax) and includes five wines and pairings. Call 713-993-9500 for reservations (required).

Saturday, March 14

Pink Patty’s Day at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, will be getting into the Saint Patty’s day spirit early, partnering with Veuve Clicquot, Moët and Ruinart Rosé for its annual Pink Patty’s Day celebrations. From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy brunch with specials on rosé and champagne, and be entered to win a swag basket when you purchase bottles.

Sunday, March 15

Galatoire's Inspired Saint Patty’s Day Brunch at One Fifth

One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, opened its latest concept to celebrate all things Gulf Coast, and as there's nothing more celebratory than a Friday lunch at New Orleans institution Galatoire's, it’ll be throwing another Galatoire's inspired brunch celebration (this time, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. There's no menu. Guests will be served family-style dishes inspired by Galatoire's classics and “one hell of a party.” Make your reservations for seatings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jackets aren't required, but hats and holiday attire are encouraged.

Cost is $55 per person (beverages purchased onsite, children 8 and under are free).