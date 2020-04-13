This Week in Houston Food Events: Superica and La Lucha Return, Plus a Pop-Up BBQ Tent

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, support local restaurants by carrying, hit up pop-up markets for fresh produce and bbq, and find out how you can help the community through food. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Quarantine Specials

To-Go at Superica (featuring La Lucha)

After being closed for weeks, Rocket Farm Restaurants has reopened Superica and La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, for pick-up only. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

10K Baguette Challenge at Common Bond

Common Bond, 449 West 19th, 1706 Westheimer , 2278 West Holcombe, has introduced the 10K Baguette Challenge, a campaign designed to support the Houston community during the food and bread shortages associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign will allow Houston community members to purchase “Community Baguettes” which will act as a donation to the campaign. For every “Community Baguette” purchased, Common Bond will bake and deliver a baguette to the Houston Food Bank on their behalf.

“Pop-Up Kitchen” at Seaside Lounge

Launching last week, Pop-Up Kitchen — the 100 percent, donation- and volunteer-based initiative led by Councilmember Letitia Plummer and several organizing partners — is working with local chefs to feed Houstonians in need for free, especially seniors or individuals who rely on multipurpose centers or faith-based organizations or non-profits to provide their daily meals. Participating chefs will develop their own daily menu and volunteer their time to cook out of the Seaside Lounge kitchen, 702 West Dallas, while the ingredients will be purchased through tax-deductible donations from private donors, at an estimated $4 per meal.

The event will take place Tuesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (additional days may be added pending funding and need); and this week’s lineup includes Nick Semoudiaris of Roadster Grill at Eighteen36 on Tuesday, Raffi Nasr of Craft Pita on Friday and more. Those who want to help can consider a donation on GoFundMe.

“Double Up Houston” at Urban Harvest

Urban Harvest announced its “Double Up Houston” program, offering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers at local farmers markets FREE “Double Up Food Bucks” to spend on fresh fruits and veggies ($60 of fresh food and produce from seven markets and farm stands across the city).

Free Meals to Hospitality Workers from Second Servings

Each week, Second Servings will be distributing 10,000 meals to unemployed hospitality staff, including restaurant workers, hotel housekeepers and convention service workers. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, the meals will be distributed in a contact-free drive-through only procedure by Second Servings’ volunteers at 702 Avenida De Las Americas in the LAM parking lot. The freshly prepared and frozen family meals serve 7-8 people and will feature hearty comfort food, such as chicken ‘n biscuits, red beans and rice and penne pasta with sausage.

To pick up a family meal, hospitality workers must present a recent paystub displaying the name of their restaurant, hotel, caterer, banquet venue, sports venue or convention center employer. Distribution will continue for as long as funding allows, and volunteers will adhere to all recommended social distancing protocols. Visit secondservingshouston.org/dinnersonus if you would like to support the program financially or to volunteer.

$5 Pho at Bibo’s Bistro

In addition to daily specials, Bibo’s Bistro, 250 Assay, will be offering $5 pho throughout quarantine.

Vegan Specials at Tarka Indian Kitchen

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 721 West 19th, is teaming up with Beyond Meat to offer a plant-based special for vegans. Now through Friday, May 8, any member of Tarka’s rewards program that purchases a Beyond Keema Curry will receive a Channa Masala or Tarka Daal for 50-percent off. All three of these items are vegan. The BOGO deal can be redeemed in-store by mentioning the offer to the cashier. If the purchase is made online or through Tarka’s app, the deal will be applied automatically to the cart of rewards program members. It is not available for delivery.

Pay-it-Forward at Houston's Teriyaki Madness

Houston's Teriyaki Madness, 13410 Briar Forest, has launched a Pay-it-Forward campaign through which members of the community can help provide free meals to healthcare workers in the area. Through the program, TMAD will match the $75 contribution made by the sponsor to cover the cost of meals for healthcare workers by visiting catering.teriyakimadness.com and selecting the “Healthcare Teriyaki Bar” to have a fully loaded teriyaki spread delivered at no cost to the healthcare location of your choice (each Teriyaki Bar feeds teriyaki bowls for up to ten people).

French Dates at Sweet Paris

Sweet Paris is offering curbside pick-up and delivery, along with online ordering options at several locations. Promotions include the “French Date” which includes any two crepes and a bottle of wine for $30, and the “Family Date,” which includes two regular sized crepes and two plain Nutella kids crepes for $25.

Curbside Packages and Wine To-Go at Postino Wine Café – Heights

The Heights location of Postino, 642 Yale, is offering curbside pickup on the full menu as well as free delivery through UberEats, with special curbside packages and $15 bottles of wine to-go. Packages include the Date Night-In for $25 (Board of Bruschetta, one Snacky Thing, one Salad); the Kickback Pack for $45 (Board of Bruschetta, three Snacky Things, Cheese Board); the Wine To-Go two-pack for $30 or four-pack for $55; $15 bottles of wine Every Monday; and all day board and bottle for $25 every Tuesday. And for every bruschetta board prepared to-go, Postino will donate a meal to No Kid Hungry.

Farm and Brunch Boxes at Avondale Food & Wine

Avondale Food & Wine, 240 Westheimer, is offering takeout seven days a week, with Sunday Brunch Boxes, Crawfish To-Go every Saturday and Sunday, and Local Farmers Market Boxes that can be delivered straight to your door.

Breakfast Tacos at The Original Ninfa’s



Both locations of

, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will be selling breakfast tacos on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tacos are $3 each, and the options are potato, egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese, and chorizo, egg and cheese.

King’s Whiskey at King’s BierHaus (Heights & League City) and King’s Biergarten

King’s Whiskey is available by the bottle for $28 from King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West, and King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway. Aged for nine months with local Pearland honey, cinnamon and red apples, the whiskey can be ordered online.

Thursday, April 16 through Sunday, April 19

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, is offering a virtual weekend Road Trip around Texas and throughout Mexico via enchiladas named after their places of origin. With curbside service, you can transport yourself to beautiful Morelia, Mexico, savor the flavor of Hidalgo, or breathe in the exotic side of Mexico City. Enjoy a shrimp enchilada from Tampico, mole from Puebla, cabrito from Stieler Hill, stacked enchiladas from El Paso, rancheras from Chihuahua or crab from Laguna Madre. Each enchilada city can be ordered separately (they come with sides) or one can join a tour. Sylvia’s is also offering its South of the Border and North of the Border plates for take home during the road trip weekend.

Friday through Sunday

Drive-Thru Crawfish at Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine

Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine, 1985 Welch, will be offering crawfish and shrimp by the pound as well as mimosa (one bottle of prosecco + OJ for $15) and margarita kits (8-9 margaritas for $85). The drive-thru crawfish boil will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Feges BBQ will be popping up in the parking lot of its new location, offering bulk bbq available for pre-order. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

Saturday, April 18

Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Spring Branch Village Shopping

Every Saturday during this crisis, Feges BBQ will be setting up in the parking lot of its future location in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center, 8217 Long Point. Head there from 9 a.m,. to 1 p.m. to stock up on bbq in bulk, including brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, smoked pulled chicken and turkey breast, all chilled and vacuum sealed, plus family packs available. Orders can be placed starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. through Friday by 3 p.m. for Saturday pick up. When you get to the parking lot, look for a tent and a Feges BBQ sign. Park and approach the table from a safe distance, and let its staff know the name of your order. They will then place your bag on the table for pick-up.

Drive-Thru at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmer’s Market

The Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market is now offering drive-thru service in addition to the open-air market being open every Saturday. Customers can place an order online with their favorite vendor, and guests will go to the second floor of the parking garage near the elevators at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to pick up their orders.