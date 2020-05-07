Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste An Epic BBQ Collaboration

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world during the COVID-19 crisis, including a collaboration for National Barbecue Month, a 71st anniversary offering, ways to feed the frontline and the opportunity to shop a virtual wine cellar.

In honor of National Barbecue Month, EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester, will be featuring three new menu items in collaboration with Blood Bros. BBQ, available throughout the entire month of May at EggHaus. Get the Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese ($9), with Blood Bros. pulled pork, melted gouda, Havarti and cheddar, and pickles on sourdough; the Pulled Pork Kolache ($3.75) featuring Blood Bros. pulled pork, pickles and bbq sauce; and the Brisket Biscuit ($9.50) with Blood Bros. brisket and coleslaw in a cheddar chive biscuit with a baby dill pickle on top.

In honor of Nurse’s Appreciation Week, Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão will be giving a complimentary Celebration Experience Package to a deserving nurse every day from May 6 to May 12. Available as part of its Fogo To-Go menu, the new pack features a ready-to-eat meal for four, including Fogo’s most popular cuts (picanha, fraldinha and marinated chicken breast), Brazilian sides, salads, pao de queijo and its signature chocolate cake. To nominate a deserving nurse, follow Fogo de Chao on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, and leave a comment on the steakhouse’s Nurse’s Week post. In your comment, tag your nominee and share why they should be celebrated.

Finn Hall, 712 Main, has reopened for business, with Craft Burger, Lit Chicken, Odd Ball Eats and Pizza Zquare being the first to return to the The Jones on Main food hall. To help support each independently owned and operated eating establishment while providing chef-prepared meals for Houston’s healthcare heroes, the Hall has launched a Finn Hall Feeds the Frontline campaign, with Finn Hall owner, Lionstone Investments, kicking off the initiative by purchasing 1500 meals for delivery to Ben Taub Hospital. The public is invited to participate in continuing to provide the meals for hospital workers who are working tirelessly to bring the city safely back to life. For every $15 meal the public purchases, Finn Hall will match. To participate, visit finnhallhou.com.

Three Brothers Bakery will celebrate 71 years of working hard and giving back by feeding others, offering 71-cent cookies at its Braeswood store, 4036 South Braeswood, on Friday, May 8. Additionally, co-owners Bobby and Janice Jucker have created Mitzvah Funds and are encouraging their loyal following to donate $7.10 to commemorate the special day. Mitzvah is Hebrew for Good Deed, and these donations help keep their team working, feeds those in need and the Juckers give those supported a wholesale discount. The Mitzah funds support the Emergency Aid Coalition, Feed the Frontline HTX, Homeless & Hungry, Jewish Family Services, and Second Servings.

As Goodnight Hospitality’s much-anticipated fine dining concept MARCH isn’t open just yet, but its wine team is already at work. Christina Walther and Skyler Ring, currently the first and second placed somms respectively from Texsom’s Texas’ Best Sommelier Competition, are helping to release select gems out of MARCH’s cellar for the public to purchase, and they will be on-call to discuss selections/offer advice, procure allocations and coveted wines, and deliver the wines directly. The somms will be available for emails and live phone consultation Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 6pm. Orders can be scheduled for curbside pickup at our retail shop, Montrose Cheese & Wine, and white-glove delivery Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6pm. Browse the list online and call the sommeliers directly at 832-380-2481 or reach out to sommteam@marchrestaurant.com.

Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, May 10. From restaurants offering everything from bubbly and brunch to prix fixe feasts and decadent desserts (both for dine-in service and to-go), check out our 2020 Houston Mother’s Day Dining Guide for a roundup of local dining options.