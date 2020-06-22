This Week in Houston Food Events: A Brunch Favorite Returns (With Cinnamon Rolls To Boot)

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, celebrate Pride Month, hit up the return of a fan-favorite brunch and try out a virtual cooking class.

All week long

Second Anniversary at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, celebrates its second anniversary this month, and chef and owner Alex Au-yeung is thanking his customers for enthusiastic support by running a number of specials, running now through Sunday, June 28. Expect a dim sum menu with options from bbq pork buns to shrimp siu mai, plus specials like coconut prawns and ikan bakar. Guests who spend $50 will receive a free variety pack of Phat Eatery’s new dim sum with your order, frozen to enjoy later (dine-in or to-go). Call 832-913-6382 for dine-in reservations and place to-go orders online at phateatery.com.

Dragon Boat Festival at Mala Sichuan Bistro

Mala Sichuan Bistro, 1201 Westheimer, 9348 Bellaire, 23119 Colonial, will launch a weeklong celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday, June 21, marking the occasion by preparing traditional rice dumplings, eaten to ward off evil spirits and diseases. Guests can receive a complimentary order of dumplings with the purchase of $25 or more from their regular menu; and add additional dumplings for $5.50/order.

Thursday, June 25

Dinner at Home with French Country Wines and Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence and French Country Wines are pairing up for another Dinner at Home, this time a four-course, rosé-paired dinner to-go with a Zoom get-together. To participate, call 713-827-8008 and reserve the number of dinners needed; and on Thursday, June 25, pick up the food and wine pairings at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial. At 7 p.m. join your fellow wine dinner partners, your hosts and a possible winemaker or two in France via Zoom. The cost is $59 plus tax and gratuity and courses include an amuse bouche; smoked salmon and walnut salad; half grilled Cornish hen with herbes de Provence; and peach and apricots clafoutis.

Friday, June 26

Friday Wine and Cheese Tastings at Weights + Measures

Each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will feature different wines and cheeses along with a fun, interactive chat about the regions they originate from. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce tasting portions of wine and a small cheese buffet. This week will feature a showdown of the wines of the USA and Italy.

Saturday, June 27

I’ll Have What She’s Cookin’: Mediterranean Dining

Women-led non-profit I'll Have What She's Having continues its virtual "I'll Have What She's Cookin’” cooking class series (as well as a private chef and meal delivery service, Pivot), tapping Houston’s top food and beverage talent for the interactive experiences. Episode 12 will focus on Mediterranean Dining with chef Mary Cuclis of KRITI Cooking and Catering and sommelier Mollie Brown of Helen Greek Food and Wine.

All month long

Pride Month at Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café

During the month of June, Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café, 3600 Kirby, will donate 5 percent of proceeds from all Pride-themed treats to the Montrose Center, a community center committed to empowering LGBTQ+ individuals and their families.

Pride Cake at Three Brother’s Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington, will be offering a seven-layer rainbow cake in honor of pride month. Order one for $69.95 or try a slice.

Brunch For All at Eighteen36

For the entire month go June, Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, will be donating a portion of proceeds from all brunch sales, dine-in and to-go, to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. The brunch menu features classics such as challah french toast, as well as new takes on Greek-American cuisine such as breakfast pitas. Brunch is available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in, carry-out or delivery.

4 for $44 Anniversary Special at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Now through the end of June, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is bringing back its four courses, four choices for just $44 anniversary dinner. The annual special is now available by request for dine-in Sunday – Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m., and TO-GO every day from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., with choices from Perry’s famous pork chop and fried asparagus to bacon-wrapped filet and butterscotch budino.

Jalisco Menu at Hugo’s

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, which has reopened for dine-in service and is continuing its to-go offerings, has added a special four-course menu that will change monthly to spotlight a different state of Mexico. In June, the spotlight will be on Jalisco, with several H Town Restaurant team members from Jalisco that helped contribute ideas for the menu, including chef Epifanio Rosas, chef Beatriz Martinez and general manager Manuel Ponce. Dine on dishes such as mango and habanero aguachile, sope de chicharrón with plantain and masa dough cake, birria (lamb in adobo broth) and picones, a savory sweet bread filled with dulce de leche cream. Cost is $45 for four courses.

Pizza and Rose NAACP Fundraiser with Goodnight Hospitality

For the month of June, Goodnight Hospitality is donating all proceeds for every pizza purchased at Rosie Cannonball to the NAACP as well as all proceeds for every bottle of June’s Rosé purchased at Montrose Cheese and Wine. =

HRW Menu in June and Houston Food Bank Fundraiser at Roost

This month, Roost, 1972 Fairview, will be offering a Restaurant Weeks in June menu in remembrance of the life of the Cleverley Stone, a local fixture who founded Houston Restaurant Weeks and brought so much to the Houston food community. Choose from three courses, with Roost favorites including the famous fried cauliflower and coffee ‘n donut holes, plus specials from Waco corn crusted chicken piccata to yogurt and saffron marinated Gulf fish. The menu costs $40++, with $5 going to the Houston Food Bank.

All summer long

Daddy’s Burgers Pop-Up at The Dunlavy

This summer, The Dunlavy is transforming into a burger pop-up dubbed Daddy's Burgers. Clark Cooper Concepts decided to bring Daddy’s Burgers to life in light of the current COVID-19 crisis as a means to survive the summer without private events. Snag grass-fed beef burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fries and onion rings, hand-scooped milkshakes, local beer in frozen mugs, craft cocktails and even weekend breakfast. Dine in or takeout (online ordering is available).

Rosé Staycation with Berg Hospitality

Berg Hospitality has rolled out an all-new Rosé Staycation special, available now through September 2 at all four of its Houston restaurants—B&B Butchers & Restaurant, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar and B.B. Italia. Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m., receive half-off bottles of Château D'Esclans rosés and half-off Whispering Angel by the glass. (while supplies last).

Dish Society has revamped its menu for summer. Photo by Dragana Harris

New and ongoing specials

Brunch Launch at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, has officially launched brunch, staying in tune with its elevated Indian concept and offering a seasonally rotating menu of egg-centric dishes, cuts of meat, fresh vegetarian options and light desserts. Highlights include the Nargisi Kofta or “Original Scotch Egg,” the Rajma Hamhock featuring stewed spiced kidney beans and savory millet bread, and the Raan, a family-style cut of slow-cooked goat leg complete with crystallized mint, raw papaya pickle, chili, onion and lachha paratha. Brunch will be available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, however, reservations are encouraged.

Brunch Returns to State of Grace

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, is ready to resume the week’s most important meal, brunch. Guests can once again enjoy a wide array of signature offerings and familiar favorites that bring a taste of the Hill Country along with Tex-Mex staples and American classics. Menu highlights include Beignets ($4), Warm Cinnamon Rolls ($6 each), Peaches and Berries ($13), pork belly benedict ($21), chicken fried chicken ($24), lobster roll ($28), chorizo con papas ($16) and its daily rotating oyster menu. Brunch will be offered every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make reservations online or call 832-942-5080.

Fresh Summer Features at Dish Society

The summer season is in full swing at Dish Society, where you’ll find new menu items featuring seasonal produce like the cucumber watermelon salad, deconstructed elote, smoked salmon dip, seasonal grain bowl, hummus plate and plant-based veggie patty that can be added to farmers plates, grain bowls, tacos and more. Hummus Plate – Creamy hummus, house pesto and seasonal veggie crudité and Cuban toast points. $9.25. There’s also the new and improved brisket and eggs with

Kids’ Meals Inc Initiative with Click Virtual Food Hall

Ghost kitchen Click Virtual Food Hall has partnered with Kids’ Meals Inc to help end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children Every Click Virtual Food Hall order over $30 will feed one hungry child.

Live From Our Backyard to Yours from The Rustic

The Rustic is now offering Live From Our Backyard to Yours, which features food and beverage party packs for groups of 20 or more, available for to-go or delivery. The party packs feature The Rustic’s top-selling Joe Leo Tacos with choice of chicken tinga, pork carnitas, smoked brisket or sweet potato picadillo along with all the fixin’s and sides. Two proteins will be $18.95 per person or upgrade to three for $21.95. For an additional $4.95 per person, guests can order grilled shrimp. Other add-ons included beverages are available. Guests can also book musicians through The Rustic’s in-house entertainment team if desired.

Southern Smoke Offers Free Mental Healthcare for Those in the Food and Beverage Industry

Southern Smoke is working to fight the mental health crisis that the food industry faces. The foundation has teamed up with Mental Health America of Greater Houston and the University of Houston Department of Psychology to offer free mental healthcare to anyone in the food and beverage industry—and their children—in Texas; with a plan to work with universities across the country to implement similar programs nationwide. Anyone who works in the industry in need of mental healthcare can visit the Mental Health Services page on the Southern Smoke website, and a dedicated Southern Smoke caseworker will connect the prospective client with the University of Houston, who will assign the potential client to one of thirteen graduate student clinicians. Services for children of industry workers are also available.