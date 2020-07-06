This Week in Houston Food Events: Support Local Bars and Feel the Southern Love at Lucille's

Lucille''s yardbird will pair perfectly with the pop-up cocktail bar on the patio, which will feature and provide support to local bars that are currently shut down.

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service,

Monday, July 6

National Fried Chicken Day

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will celebrate National Fried Chicken Day by pairing its Buttermilk Fried Chicken with a glass of Bollinger Brut "Special Cuvee" for $41.

In honor of the day, Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet, is offering guests three pieces of the cafeteria's beloved, free-range fried chicken and mashed potatoes (with choice of brown or cream gravy) for $9.25.

Tuesday through Saturday

Fried Chicken and Champagne at Relish

Though it’s closed on National Fried Chicken Day (as the restaurant is closed Mondays), Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, is honoring the holiday with a week-long special of its fried chicken plate paired with a mini bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Rose or Champagne for $30 (and adding its fried chicken to the lunch menu indefinitely).

Friday, July 10

Wine and Cheese Tastings at Weights + Measures

Each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will feature different wines and cheeses along with a fun, interactive chat about the regions they originate from. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce tasting portions of wine and a small cheese buffet. This week will showcase the wines of Spain.

Friday through Sunday (and continuing through July 19)

Black Restaurant Week

With its mission is to feed and fuel the cultural famine (especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic) and educate consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines, Black Restaurant Weeks is coming to Houston, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine in Houston from Friday, July, 10 through Sunday, July 19. Guests are invited to dine at one of the participating restaurants offering a special Black Restaurant Week menu, and the Black Restaurant Week website also serves as a national database and registry for black-owned culinary businesses.

Level up your summer grilling with goods from the Butcher Shop at B&B Buthchers & Restaurant. Photo by Felix Sanchez

All month long

July Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos has introduced its new Taco of the Month for July: The Prawn Star ($5.50). The brand-new taco features coconut lime shrimp ceviche with fresh mango, avocado and cilantro on a crispy tandem corn and flour tortilla with melted jack cheese. Dine-in service, takeout and curbside pickup with the option to order and pre-pay online at torchys.com are available, as well as contactless delivery via DoorDash.

Summer Grillling Packages at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

In celebration of National Grilling Month this July, The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is offering four summer grilling package, with options from TX Wagyu hot dogs and hamburgers to bacon, ribeye and filets. Available now through Labor Day, each package is made-to-order and requires a 24-hour notice. Call 832-767-4828 to place your order today.

New and ongoing specials

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

With bars across Houston temporarily closed again due to COVID-19, Museum District eatery Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, and its executive chef/owner Chris Williams are stepping in to help the city’s bar community. The team has launched a Patio Pop-Up series that will allow bar teams from across Houston to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service; with the featured staff collecting 100-percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. The mission is to continue the initiative for as long as support is needed, and a growing schedule will be released via the restaurant’s social media pages (IG: @lucilleshouston; Facebook: Lucille’s Hosuton). In addition to stringent sanitation practices, the restaurant will also make all patio pop-ups reservation-only and implement maximum time caps on each reservation to help further manage distancing. Reservations can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at 713-568-2505. Lucille’s is also following a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Summer Happy Hour Teas & Toddies (Dine-In and To-Go) at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, is rolling out its new Teas & Toddies bar menu and happy hour, two hours of discounted drinks and food that is available for in-house dining and as Toddie Kits ($45) for takeout (each takeout kit contains all the makings for six cocktails along with full instructions on how to mix and present plus a few extra items to make the home experience more fun). During happy hour, one can choose from an array of small plates made for cocktail munching, with bites including crispy-fried baby corn, lightly-battered shrimp Amritsari, flatbreads topped with a spiced blend of potatoes, peas and tomato, and chicken tikka sandwiches. Happy Hour Teas & Toddies is available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

MargaritaPalooza! At Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has begun its MargaritaPalooza, offering a dozen margarita flavors that will be available for purchase all day and every day at participating Texas locations in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. The flavors — including fun ones like prickly pear, frosé and Dr Pepper — are available for dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase.

“Food-cation” at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has kicked off its “Food-cation” series, featuring specialty foods from various vacation locations starting with the foods of New York City (now through July 7), followed by France (July 8 – July 14), a Tropical Paradise (July 15 – July 28) and finally, Charc Week (July 29 – August 4). Shop for Brooklyn-style hot dogs and bagels and lox; French boules, cheeses and pastries; tropical fruits, Hawaiian seafood and jerk-style rotisserie chicken; and all things charcuterie.

Kids’ Meals Inc Initiative with Click Virtual Food Hall

Ghost kitchen Click Virtual Food Hall has partnered with Kids’ Meals Inc to help end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children. Every Click Virtual Food Hall order over $30 will feed one hungry child.

Southern Smoke Offers Free Mental Healthcare for Those in the Food and Beverage Industry

Southern Smoke is working to fight the mental health crisis that the food industry faces. The foundation has teamed up with Mental Health America of Greater Houston and the University of Houston Department of Psychology to offer free mental healthcare to anyone in the food and beverage industry—and their children—in Texas; with a plan to work with universities across the country to implement similar programs nationwide. Anyone who works in the industry in need of mental healthcare can visit the Mental Health Services page on the Southern Smoke website, and a dedicated Southern Smoke caseworker will connect the prospective client with the University of Houston, who will assign the potential client to one of 13 graduate student clinicians. Services for children of industry workers are also available.