This Week in Houston Food Events: All-Day Burgers and a New Spritz Patio

Though social distancing is in effect, restaurants have seen a step backward in the capacity they are allowed and bars are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, enjoy spritzes on the patio and celebrate Christmas in July. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Thursday, July 23

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

With bars across Houston temporarily closed again due to COVID-19, Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, has launched a Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.) that will allow local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service; with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. This week will feature the crew from Washington Corridor hangout, NettBar, who will also offer dine-in and to-go cocktails (and you can check out the future schedule every Tuesday on restaurant’s social media pages — IG: @lucilleshouston; Facebook: Lucille’s Houston). Reservations are required and can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at 713-568-2505. Lucille’s is also following a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Friday, July 24

National Tequila Day

The Naturalist Bar at InterContinental Houston - Medical Center, 6750 Main, will be celebrating National Tequila Day with a special Añejo Tequila Old Fashioned — featuring Añejo Tequila, agave nectar, a dash of Angostura bitters, orange peel and a Luxardo cherry — for $10 all day.

Torchy’s Tacos has National Tequila Day options for both dine-in and takeout. Those dining in can try the new Torchy’s Sandia Rita with Camarena Silver Tequila, Western Son Watermelon Vodka, agave nectar and fresh lime juice; or the Torchy’s Paloma, infused with 100-percent pure agave tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda and a hit of salt. Torchy’s House Rocks and House Frozen (with your choice of flavor) Margaritas are available to-go along with a purchase of food.

Saturday, July 25

Xmas in July at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 2101 Summer, is turning its annual Christmas in July celebration into the “12 Days of #XMASINJULY” event, kicking off Saturday, July 25, with limited capacity dine-in reservations available for Santa’s stop each day.

All month long

“Food-cation” at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, continues its “Food-cation” series, featuring specialty foods from various vacation locations, with the foods of a Tropical Paradise (July 15 – July 28), followed by Charc Week (July 29 – August 4). tropical fruits, Hawaiian seafood and jerk-style rotisserie chicken; and all things charcuterie.

Weekend Dinner for Two at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering diners a $99 Dinner for Two every weekend in July. Guests can select a starter, entrée, signature side and dessert to-go and enjoy it in the comfort of their own home, with menu highlights including a 6-ounce filet mignon, crab cakes, lobster bisque, bacon-wrapped scallops and double chocolate mousse.

House Ice Cream To-Go Special at Phat Eatery

Now through July 31, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, will be running a special on its housemade ice creams by the pint: Takeaway and delivery orders can get three pints for the price of two, with flavors including Malaysian Milk Tea, Ube, Creamy Durian and Pandan Coconut with Curry Sprinkle.

July Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos has introduced its new Taco of the Month for July: The Prawn Star ($5.50). The brand-new taco features coconut lime shrimp ceviche with fresh mango, avocado and cilantro on a crispy tandem corn and flour tortilla with melted jack cheese. Dine-in service, takeout and curbside pickup with the option to order and pre-pay online are available, as well as contactless delivery via DoorDash.

EXPAND With sips like the Lychee Martini and Saigon Punch, Le Colonial is bringing the cocktail experience to your home. Photo by Michael Anthony

New and ongoing specials

New Cocktails To-Go at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, has unveiled its new cocktails to-go. Available in both ten-ounce or two servings. Snag classics such as the Thai Chili Margarita with Avion Silver, Torress Magdala, Thai chili and fresh lime; the Saigon Punch, a mix of Santa Teresa Rum and tropical fruit juice; or the and Lychee Martini with a blend of Grey Goose, lychee liqueur, fresh lime and lychee. Order online or call 713-629-4444.

New Daily Burger Menu at Jonathan’s The Rub BYOB

Nothing the popularity of its (previously) lunch-only burgers, Jonathan’s The Rub BYOB, 9061 Gaylord, is now offering its burgers for both lunch and dinner, and its expanding the choices. Look out for favorites like The Rub Cheeseburger, made with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, American cheese and mild Swiss cheese, all with Jonny sauce; or try crazy numbers like the Triple Smoked, with avocado, sautéed jalapenos, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese and a smoked sauce. All feature eight ounces of char-grilled, Rub seasoned ground chuck and are served on a toasted Sheila Partin sweet sourdough bun, running from $12-$14 with Rub fries. The special menu is available only at the Hedwig Village location.

Spritz Patio at Rosie Cannonball

Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, invites guests to fully embrace the Italian art of aperitivo without having to ever leave Montrose with a trip to its new Summer pop-up, the Spritz Patio. The menu features cocktails, frozen treats and a Mediterranean-inspired food menu—a collaboration between the Rosie Cannonball and MARCH teams. The patio will be open Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m., and no reservations are required. The patio is also open at sibling establishment Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, offering wines by the glass, cheese and charcuterie boards, pastries, espresso and the revival of Sandwich of the Day. MCW patio hours are the same as the shop's curbside retail hours: Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Featured Wine Trios from Brennan’s Wine Cellar

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, wine director Marcus Gausepohl has pulled together three special wine packs to keep patrons well-quenched at home this month, each available for curbside takeaway. Visit the virtual wine cellar and then select Wine Guy Picks (located above the search bar) to find the featured trios, including the Burgundy Summer Survival Pack (a white burgundy trio for $89) Sonoma is for Lovers Pinot Noir Trio ($132); and Just Add Sunshine Rosé Trio ($69).

Queso Trio Flights and Summer Fridays at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering a new “Summer Fridays” program, available now, featuring Queso Flights for summer days on its patios. The cheesy flights will come with three flight-sized portions of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s queso: Guacamole Queso and Ground Beef Queso or Pork Green Chili Queso (selections vary by location).

Botana Family Meals at Caracol

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, has added two botana (meaning appetizer or snack) family meals to its menu, spotlighting the coastal Mexican kitchen’s popular seafood items. Features include the Botana Caracol, with a dozen camarones a la talla (wood-grilled head-on shrimp), half-dozen ostiones asados (wood-roasted Gulf oysters with chipotle butter), pulpo al carbon (grilled octopus with chipotle tomatillo sauce) and a dozen small blue corn tortillas; or the Botana Costeña, with a pint of red snapper ceviche, a pound of boiled shrimp with chipotle mayo and cocktail sauce, and a half-dozen Gulf oysters on-the-half-shell with salsa bruja and lime. Other offerings include family meals to-go, a la carte dishes, desserts and new seasonal items from fire-roasted Ruby Red shrimp to peach and blueberry empanadas. The restaurant is open for both dine-in and takeout.

Friday Night Date Night Package at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, is offering a new Friday Night Date Night Package for $68 plus tax. The three-course dinner for two features a watermelon salad with arugula, feta cheese, red onion, lemon vinaigrette; braised short ribs with red wine sauce, bbq baked beans and sautéed kale; and a choice of butterscotch bread pudding or blueberry-peach crisp for dessert. Order online or by calling 713-521-2239 for curbside pickup (and tack on to-go wine and cocktail kits, too). Orders can also be delivered via Favor, Postmates, GrubHub, UberEats and Waitr, and the restaurant offers direct delivery to the following areas for a $7 delivery fee: 77006, 77019, 77098, 77007, 77002, 77010, 77008 and 77009.

Sunday Brunch To-Go at State of Grace

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, is now offerings its popular Sunday brunch menu for curbside pickup (available via online ordering from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.). Expect sweet and savory offerings from griddle cakes and warm cinnamon rolls to chicken fried chicken and pork belly benedict; and finish the experience with batch cocktails to-go (enough for roughly five to six drinks) including the La Parillita ($48), Speedy Buffalo ($50) or Southside Nouveau ($52).