This Week in Houston Food Events: The Fall/Winter Menus Are Here

All week long

Saint Arnold Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

State Fare, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, is collaborating with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to host a weeklong beer dinner, featuring four courses and pairs (plus swag) for $50++ per person. Enjoy dishes such as crispy skin duck with ancho honey bbq, filet and grilled shrimp paired with polenta, and pumpkin pie surprise. Reservations are encouraged.

Monday-Saturday

Diawali Menu at Musaafer



From Monday, November 9 through Saturday, November 14, guests can celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights with a special five-course Diawali menu at

, 5115 Westheimer, with highlights such as Dal Pakwan, Palak Murg and Besan Ladoo. Reserve a table online or call 713-242-8087.

Tuesday, November 10

Domaine de Cristia Wines Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host an evening with Domaine de Cristia Wines on Tuesday, November 10. Chef and co-owner Philippe Verpiand will present a lavish, four-course dinner to pair with the wines for $122++ per person. Dine on foie gras with kabocha squash veloute, Texas quail wrapped in savoy cabbage, veal tenderloin in morel mushroom sauce with polenta, and brie stuffed with truffle mascarpone and served with greens and truffle honey. The dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

Wednesday, November 11

Veterans Day

Check out our Veterans Day Dining Guide to see which restaurants and bars across Houston will be honoring veterans and active-duty military with free meals, food and drink specials, discounts and more this Veterans Day.

Virtual Cocktail Class with Alba Huerta

The Williams Sonoma Beverage Academy and Julep’s Alba Huerta have put together a series of Virtual Cocktail Classes this fall. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and are 45 mins long, with this week’s lesson covering Southern Style Cocktails. Tickets are $20 ($15 for Visa cardholders).

Complimentary Weekly Pours at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be offering complimentary and celebratory 5-ounce pours of a weekly featured wine with the purchase of an entree on Wednesdays. Wine Guy Marcus Gausepohl will feature different producers each week for the 'Wine Not?' Pour of the Day. To score a gratis glass, use the code ‘WINE NOT’ when making your reservation.

Trivia Night at Hay Merchant

On Wednesday nights at 7:15 p.m., manager Kyle Rahe will host Hay Merchant Trivia Night, with categories from TV and Sports to Film, Science and Beer. There will be prizes each week for first, second and third place winners. Social distancing measures and all of Hay Merchant’s safety protocols will be enforced. As always, Hay Merchant does not take reservations.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, has joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio each Wednesday for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. One dollar from every featured cocktail sold will be donated to Lucille's 1913 charity.

Thursday, November 12

Revive with Elegance Wine Dinner at Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood

Guests are invited to a four-course wine dinner at Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rosehill, beginning at 7 p.m. The fall-inspired dinner combines seasonal flavors and paired wines, with highlights including Texas farm roasted quail stuffed with summer vegetables, filet mignon in Cabernet reduction and chocolate lava cake. Tickets are $89 per person. Space is limited. For reservations, call 281-304-1825.

Bars Across Houston Pop-Up Series at Lucille's

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

UBP After Dark at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has launched UBP After Dark, providing late-night food and drinks to post-shift restaurant industry workers and anyone else who wants something tasty after 10 p.m. The limited menu will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. Reservations can be made online, and there is outdoor seating, too.

Friday, November 13

Diwali Dinner at Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop

Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop, 2800 Kirby, will host a Diwali Dinner on the eve of Diwali, Friday, November 13, with seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. for $100 per person (includes food and gratuities). Guests can enjoy a multi-course feast to celebrate the ancient holiday (think fresh truffles, rare mushrooms, locally curated vegetables, exotic spices, copious amounts of ghee and more). Guests can reserve a spot online or by calling 713-522-2022 (seating extremely limited). Pondicheri will also offer two featured thalis (sampler platters) at the restaurant during the Diwali holiday. The Rama Thali features vegetable stew, chicken kebabs, spinach kachori, buckwheat pooris and halwa; and the Sita Thali features vegetable stew, paneer kebabs, spinach kachori, buckwheat pooris and halwa. Locals can also get celebration boxes available for preorder, including The Sweet Box ($50) with mithai, crack balls and banana Pondi Bars and The Masala Box ($40), a stainless steel masala ‘dabba’ filled with an assortment of spiced nuts, mithai and sweets.

Sunday, November 15

50th Anniversary Celebration at Kolache Shoppe Heights Central Station

Heights Central Station will hold its first-ever Fall Market on Sunday, November 15 from 3-6 p.m. Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, is using the occasion to throw an anniversary celebration, complete with live music from European folk band Das Ist Lustig, plus complimentary coffee and mini kolaches while supplies last. In addition to Kolache Shoppe’s booth, visitors can also enjoy booths from neighboring businesses and local vendors. Ride sharing, biking and walking over to the festival is recommended, as the market will take place at the Heights Central Station parking lot.

All month long

Fluff Bake Bar Collab for No Kid Hungry at The Burger Joint

Matt Pak of The Burger Joint and Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar have teamed up to make a signature shake for the month of November to benefit No Kid Hungry. Available at The Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2003 Shepherd, The Couch Potato Shake features Fluff Bake Bar's couch potato cookie dough (filled with potato chips, pretzels, cornflakes, marshmallows and chocolate chips) blended with Burger Joint's vanilla custard soft serve. For every shake sold, $1 will go to fight childhood hunger in Houston.

Thanksgiving Benedict at Dandelion Cafe

Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire, is offering a sweet and savory Thanksgiving Benedict now through November 30 when dining in or ordering online. Chef JC Ricks layers cornbread dressing with ham, turkey sausage, cranberry sauce, two poached eggs and gravy and serves it with a side of his signature potatoes.

No Kid Hungry Benefit at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, is launching a new initiative to benefit local organizations that provide critical resources to those in need, offering special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus beginning November 1 and running through the end of the year. Le Colonial will donate $1 from each order to a different local non-profit each month, and up first is No Kid Hungry, an organization that has been at the forefront of the fight against those facing hunger due to the pandemic. The three-course lunch menu, available for $25, features Gio Cuon (Chilled Shrimp Summer Roll), Bo Bam Cay (Spicy Beef Tenderloin Rice Crepe) and Ca Hoi Nuong (Miso-Glazed Salmon). An elevated dinner menu is priced at $45 and includes Cari Tom (Jumbo Gulf Shrimp), Ga Xao Xa Ot (Amish Farm Chicken Breast) and four dessert options, from Tarte Au Citron (Yuzu Lemon Curd) to Opera Cake. The menus are available for dine-in and takeout.

EXPAND Head to Bludorn for fall-winter dishes like roasted brussels, foie gras and apple on brioche doughnut, and creamy white truffle risotto. Photo by Michael Anthony

New and ongoing specials

Fall-Winter Additions at Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn’s hot new restaurant, Bludorn, 807 Taft, has introduced new fall-winter items that place an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and flavors. Notable dishes include Foie Gras with apple, brioche donut and hazelnut; 5-Seed Crust Ora Salmon, served with smoked eggplant and caponata; and White Truffle Risotto with parmesan. In addition to the new seasonal lineup, Bludorn will offer a truffle experience as an accompaniment to any dish. Menu items will be available through December.

New Caviar Service at Kata Robata + Beaujolais Bonanza

Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi has officially launched caviar service at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, serving Kaluga caviar with salmon skin “chips” and cauliflower mousse ($75). It’s a combination he first served as an omakase course, and the feedback was so positive that he developed it into his version of caviar service. The restaurant will also be featuring wines from Beaujolais in November.

Mexican Paella at The Original Ninfa’s Uptown

The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, is releasing an exclusive new dish: Mexican Paella (feeds four for $125). Made with white wine, Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, squid,, Texas redfish, chorizo, olives and rabbit, the paella will be available during dinner service every night with a 24-hour advance notice (required). Contact the Original Ninfa’s Uptown at 346-335-2404 to place an order.

Fall and Winter specials at Relish Restaurant & Bar

Relish, 2810 Westheimer, welcomes the fall and winter seasons with new dishes, cocktails and a warm patio with additional seating and heaters. Highlights include Figs, Burrata and Prosciutto with watercress, hazelnuts, breadcrumbs and a maple-lemon vinaigrette; Broiled Oysters with spinach, parmesan and pernod; Grilled Pork Tenderloin with parsnip puree, bacon-braised collard greens, brandy and apples; and Butternut Squash Cavatelli with pork sausage, roasted butternut squash, sage, pumpkin seeds and parmigiano reggiano.

Special of the Moment at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering a limited-time Barbacoa Taco as its Special of the Moment, available now through mid-November – or until it sells out – at all locations in Texas. The Barbacoa Taco ($4.25) features braised Tender Belly pork cheek barbacoa, cilantro, onion, avocado and chile de arbol salsa. It is available all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and during breakfast, guests can add Barbacoa to a “Build Your Own” taco for an extra dollar.

Nine-Course Chef Tasting at Tobiuo Sushi + Bar

After a pandemic-related hiatus, Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has installed protective plexi-glass barriers at its sushi bar and has relaunched its omakase program. For $150-$175, guests can enjoy a beautifully plated nine-course chef tasting of nigiri, hot and cold plates and an artful dessert. Pairings are also available. The omakase is available at both sushi bar and table due to COVID precautions.