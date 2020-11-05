These Houston Restaurants and Bars Are Offering Discounts and Free Meals This Veterans Day

Restaurants and bars across Houston will be honoring veterans and active-duty military with free meals, food and drink specials, discounts and more this Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday, November 11.

Bombshells

All ten Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free meals and soft drinks for veterans and active service members on Veterans Day. Accompanying family members will receive a 20-percent discount, and each restaurant will set a "Missing Man Table," a place of honor set up in U.S. armed forces dining facilities in memory of fallen, missing or imprisoned military.

Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella

Bowl & Barrel is offering a free burger for all veterans with a valid ID on November 11.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich on Veterans Day. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

The General Public, 797 Sorella

The General Public is offering a free burger for all veterans with a valid ID on November 11.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy is offering a free Classic Burger (with or without cheese) to all veterans and active military service members. Qualified recipients can show their military ID or uniform to claim the free burger, redeemable for in-store dining or for to-go orders placed by phone.

Landry's Inc.

Landry’s restaurants, including well-known concepts such as Mastro’s Restaurants, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses and Del Frisco’s Grille, invite active U.S. Military members and veterans to enjoy 20-percent off their entire meal (exludes alcohol and is valid for parties up to four) on November 11. Verification of service is required. The special discount excludes Golden Nugget restaurants and McCormick & Schmick’s locations; McCormick & Schmick’s is offering half off one entrée inside its restaurants.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to enjoy a free meal between 3 to 6 p.m. from the American Roadhouse menu at participating Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s

Participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Houston Area will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free Combo Meal this Veterans Day. The offer can be redeemed for a Combo Meal, which includes favorites like the Quarter Pounder with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and your choice of soft drink or breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee with proof of identification.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy

The seafood kitchen will offer 50-percent off to all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day - military ID required. Not valid with other offers.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry's is inviting veterans to dine-in for a complimentary, seven-finger-high dinner-sized pork chop this Veterans Day from 4 p.m. to close. All United States veterans and active military with a valid I.D. can receive a complimentary Perry’s pork chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing a dinner entrée. Tax and gratuity are not included. A valid I.D. is required.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a free meal when dining-in at the restaurant on November 11. Guests with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary entree, side and a non-alcoholic beverage from Pluckers’ extensive menu (up to $15).

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park

The Rustic is offering free Rustic Burgers for all veterans and active military with a valid ID on November 11.

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 721 West 19th, 2168 Spring Stuebner

Tarka is offering a free entrée to military service members when they show their US Military ID on Veterans Day. The offer is valid in-store only.

Torchy’s Tacos

Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco and non-alcoholic beverage from Torchy’s special Veterans Day Menu, which includes options from the Fried Avocado and Beef Fajita to the fan favorite Trailer Park. The special Veterans Day offer is available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person.

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

To celebrate our nation’s heroes, the gastropub will be offering a free Whiskey Cake to military service members when they show their US Military ID on Veterans Day. The offer is valid in-store only.