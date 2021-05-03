This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip a Frozen Flight This Cinco de Mayo

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 3701 South Shepherd, 721 West 19th, is offering 20 percent off for all teachers and nurses who show their proof of employment when they checkout from May 3-12.

Monday through Friday

Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week

Grimaldi’s will be offering a 15 percent discount for all teachers and nurses from May 3 – 7 for Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week. To receive the discount, eligible parties must show a valid school or hospital ID.

Monday, May 3

Grand Opening of Rakkan Ramen

Rakkan Ramen, 600 North Shepherd, will be giving out 100 complimentary ramen meals in honor of its grand opening this Monday. The first 50 ramen vouchers will be handed out at 11 a.m., with the second 50 ramen vouchers handed out at 6 p.m. The complimentary ramen vouchers will be first come, first served, and can be redeemed for any ramen on the menu. In addition to the in-store ramen giveaway, there will also be two social media giveaways on Facebook and Instagram. The restaurant is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. and is located inside the yellow spine walkway found at M-K-T’s Building 5, which fronts the Heights Hike and Bike Trail.

Tuesday, May 4

‘Descent Into the Dark Side’ Wine Dinner at Max’s Wine Dive

May the fourth be with you. MAX’s Wine Dive Washington, 4720 Washington, will host a Star Wars-themed wine dinner beginning at 7 p.m. For $77 a person, indulge in a four-course dinner with wine pairings to celebrate all things Star Wars, with highlights including Outer Rim Spiced Lamb Shank, Mustafar Red Lava Chocolate Molten Cake and more.. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Cinco de Mayo French Wine Dinner at

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, will pregame for the holiday with a Cinco de Mayo French Wine Dinner, held on Tuesday, May 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature six courses paired with six Liberation de Paris wines, with highlights including ceviche tostada, mesquite-grilled quail, petite enchiladas and chocolate tres leches cake. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Wednesday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Specials

Make your celebration plans by perusing our 2021 Cinco de Mayo Bar and Restaurant Guide, which features margarita-fueled happy hours, celebratory fiestas, takeout tacos and more.

Thursday, May 6

National Nurses Day at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In celebration of National Nurses Day on May 6, all medical workers receive 50-percent off orders at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights. Guests must present ID to redeem.

Live Music at Max’s Wine Dive Fairview

Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, will be bringing the fun every Thursday with live music from Gabe Montoya on the patio from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition, happy hour specials on Thursdays will go until 7 p.m.

Thursday - Sunday

Slim Thug’s “Still Tippin’ Cone” at Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone, 1919 North Shepherd, has partnered with local celeb Slim Thug to raise funds that will support youth in low-income Houston communities, creating the ‘Still Tippin’ Cone” inspired by the artist’s favorite Kickin’ Ranch flavor and Mac & Cheese topping. The restaurant will donate $1 for every cone sold to the Boss Life Foundation, Slim Thugs’ nonprofit that focuses on education programs for young men ages 8 to 24. Slim will make appearances at the Heights restaurant for a fan meet at greet at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, and the ‘Still Tippin’ Cone will be available on those two dates and during each weekend following.

Friday-Saturday

Wild Game BBQ Cook-off at Pier 19

The Yaga’s Children’s Fund will host its 25th annual Wild Game BBQ Cook-off on Mother’s Day weekend, kicking off with a sponsor party on Friday, May 7 (purchase a $100 raffle ticket to attend) and followed by the cook-off at Galveston’s Pier 19 on Saturday, May 8.

Live Music at The Tasting Room ?

At The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, live music will continue every Friday in May during happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. for the first set and a second set until 11 p.m. Experience the live music alongside happy hour specials including half off our French brie bites or Kefta flatbread topped with lemon aioli. The fun continues Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. with songs from a range of musicians including Kevin Diaz, Rick Horner and more.

Saturday, May 8

Puppies for Breakfast at East River

The tenth annual Puppies for Breakfast will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midway’s 150-acre East River development, 100 Clinton, in East Downtown. The event is free and open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation to help local dog rescue and the “Freedom Fence Project) and features a lineup of food trucks offering breakfast and lunch, 50+ vendors and artists, the world’s largest 12-foot dog pinata, dog stunt and training demonstrations, DJ music and photo booths, fun dog contests and more.

Crawfish Boil at B.B. Lemon

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, is taking advantage of crawfish season three more times before it ends, starting with a Saturday brunch and crawfish boil this Saturday (with boils on Saturdays, May 8 and June 5 to follow). Join for its regular brunch menu, tasty mudbugs cooked by Berg Hospitality's own NOLA native, Jeff Baron, and DJ music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The crawfish come served with potatoes, sausage and corn for $12.99 per pound with a minimum of two pounds per order. Reservations are recommended and can be made by phone at 713-554-1809 or on OpenTable.

Sunday, May 9

Mother’s Day Dining Guide

Want to treat the moms in your life to something nice this Mother’s Day? There is no shortage of Houston restaurants that are ready to serve up a special Mother’s Day brunch for you and your loved ones. From luxe affairs featuring seafood crepes and chocolate cake to casual brunches the entire family will love, check out our Where to Dine Out in Houston for Mother’s Day 2021 dining guide.

Blind Wine Tasting at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host a special blind wine tasting from 3 to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Led by a Mutiny Wine Steward, guests will enjoy four wines and a small food pairing to accompany each wine. Cost is $85 per person and includes a bottle to take home. Reservations are required. Call 832-618-1233.

EXPAND A bbq collab and new lemon pepper ribs are now on the menu at YELO. Photo by Cuc Lam

All month long

National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Central Market

May is National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will recognize 24 different American Asian- and Pacific Islander-owned businesses as a part of its ongoing Be the Change campaign. A few highlights include Yummi Sushi, the country’s first clean ingredient sushi program; Mylk Labs, offering a variety of all natural, non-GMO, whole grain, gluten-free and vegan oatmeal cups sweetened with only organic coconut sugar; and Sanzo Soda, which celebrates high-quality Asian flavors without the added sugars, artificial flavors and preservatives.

Brett's Barbecue Shop Collab and a New Snack at Yelo

Yelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is teaming up with fellow Katy spot Brett's Barbecue Shop for a limited-time Burnt Ends Banh Mi. Brett’s BBQ, will provide the goods and Yelo will pack banh mis to the brim with burnt ends and all of their signature banh mi fixings like their pickled papaya and carrot slaw. The collaboration will be available Saturdays through the month of May. Chef Cuc Lam has also introduced her latest creation: Lemongrass Pepper Pork Riblets, joining the ranks of snacks like fresh spring rolls, crispy prawn crackers, and chili crab rangoon.

Complimentary Kids Meals at select Galleria restaurants

Galleria restaurants including Blanco Tacos + Tequila, La Madeleine Country French Café, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, Poke Fresh and Shake Shack are currently offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. Families simply need to mention the offer to redeem between now and May 31.