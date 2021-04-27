These Houston Bars and Restaurants Are Celebrating Cinco de Mayo 2021 with Margs, Tacos and More

It's all about pig roasts and specialty margs at The Original Ninfa's this year.

From margarita happy hours and Mexican beer buckets to tequila-inspired fiestas and takeout tacos, here’s how to kick up your Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Houston this year.

8th Wonder and Eatsie Boys, 2202 Dallas

8th Wonder will be serving specialty Micheladas on Cinco de Mayo in combination with live performances by Bombón and DJ Gracie Chavez from 4 to 9 p.m. And the inhouse food truck, Eatsie Boys, will also be offering $1-off its fan-favorite Elote Fries all day. The waffle fries come topped with buttered corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce, mayo, lime, green onion, Hot Cheetos and fresh lime.

Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd

Cadillac Bar will host its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration from 4 to 10 p.m., featuring a tasty taco stand, live DJ entertainment, a mariachi band, buckets of beer and the holiday exclusive Jefe Grande Margarita featuring Espolón Silver Tequila.

Chuy’s

Hit this Tex-Mex cantina for margarita specials, $1 tequila floaters and happy hour all day on Cinco de Mayo. For a limited time, Chuy’s is also serving Frozen Blackberry ‘Ritas made with real blackberry purée and Camarena Silver tequila, and those that want to party at home can check out Chuy’s Family Meal Kits – from fajitas, enchiladas, tacos and nachos.

Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer

The steakhouse will host its very first tequila dinner on Cinco de Mayo, featuring Penta Tequila and brand owner Steve Reynolds. Reynolds will join Underbelly Hospitality director of bars Westin Galleymore in talking tequila as chef de cuisine Greg Peters showcases a three-course dinner to pair with the booze—aguachile, grilled shrimp, carnitas in chile verde and Georgia James carne asada. Dinner runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $180 per person. Reserve a table for two $360 or a table for four $720.

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd

Cinco de Mayo specials include a “Two for $8” deal on Birria Tacos, as well as “$6 Drink Specials,” available all day, on the bar’s Mexico City Paloma (tequila, Mexican Squirt and lime with tajin) as well as a host of margaritas including the Classic Margarita, the Spicy Pineapple Margarita, the Frozen Margarita and the Frozen Mango Chamoy Margarita.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Baja-inspired fare, including Baja tacos, burritos and margaritas, is available for dine-in and take-out, and those dining at home can tack on margs by the gallon and chips and queso party trays.

The General Public, 797 Sorella

On Wednesday, May 5, guests can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with The General Public’s House Margarita and Premium Margarita. Those who come during the restaurant’s “3, 4, 5 Happy Hourly” can enjoy deals where the drinks are the price of the hour.

EXPAND Feed your crew with taco trays and fajita feasts from Hungry's. Photo by Nousha Nowamooz

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial

Starting Wednesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 9, Hungry’s will be offering Cinco de Mayo specials including a Beef and Chicken Fajitas Family Feast ($55, feeds four), Taco Tray ($45) with housemade tortilla chips, salsa and queso, and three each of chicken tinga, spicy beef and ahi tuna tacos, and off-the-menu special Mango Margarita ($10), available for both dine-in and takeout.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

On Cinco de Mayo, Monkey’s Tail will be serving made to order tacos and burritos outdoors and will be featuring a cocktail stand inspired by the famous Cantaritos el Güero in Jalisco, just outside of Tequila, Mexico. The Jalisco Cantarito is made with the customers' choice between El Tesoro Blanco or Hornitos Plata, freshly squeezed grapefruit, orange and lime, Squirt soda and garnished with a Chamoy Tajin rim and a lime wheel, served in a clay cantarito the guest can take home. In addition to margaritas, Monkey’s Tail will be offering $5 Pepino and Mexican Candy shots, $4 Mexican beers, and other specialty cocktails including a ranch water, mezcal paloma, mango bourbon cocktail and more. Mariachi will play from 7 to 10 p.m., and the bar-restaurant will be decked out in papel picado from May 3 through May 10.

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and Uptown, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

Both Ninfa’s locations will offer $10 margaritas and pork tacos, with specialty margaritas including cucumber mint, spicy jalapeño, and watermelon. Chef Alex Padilla will be roasting pigs, which will be ready starting at 3 p.m.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby

The upscale dining and bocce/bowling destination is featuring its Margarita Italiano for $5 (regularly $12) all day on Cindo de Mayo.The specialty margarita is made with Don Julio Silver tequila, house blend limoncello, sour mix, a splash of pomegranate and lime garnish.

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby

The chic Indian street food cafe will be offering Mexican-inspired drink and food options throughout the day. Margarita options include the Roserita, Mango, Spicy and Strawberry; and guests can also enjoy Cinco de Mayo specials like the Cactus Curry (nopales, tomato masala, seasonal vegetables), Desi Queso & Naan Chips (toasted naan chips, salsa, chutney, housemade queso, avocado masala) and Rose Milk Cake, a riff on Tres Leches with flavors of rose, cardamom and fresh cream.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park

Head to the live music venue and kitchen for an all-day celebration filled with Joe Leo Tacos, margaritas and free live music.

The Studewood Cantine, 1111 Studewood

The Heights Tex-Mex spot is celebrating the day with a variety of options, including a Rooftop Fiesta ($100 per person) from 4 to 9 p.m. and featuring unlimited server staffed fajita stations, five beverage tickets and live music; a 4 to 9 p.m. Street Party (a la carte) with elote street corn, tamales, beer and margaritas, unicorn snow cones and entertainment; and a Cinco de Mayo Menu ($45) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with mixed fajitas, Mexican beers and margaritas, available in the dining room, on the patio or for curbside pickup. Show proof of ride share and receive a free margarita.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway

On Tuesday, May 4, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner/chef Sylvia Casares will be starting the celebration early with a six-course Cinco de Mayo French Wine Dinner paired with six Liberation de Paris wines. Highlights include a number of Sylvia’s signature dishes such as mesquite-grilled quail and chocolate tres leches cake, plus new creations such as petite chicken and carnitas enchiladas with mole sauce. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen located at 6401 Woodway and cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-334-7295.

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington

Tacodeli offers family packs to-go ($40) with your choice of Fundido Sirloin, Fundido Chicken or Fundido Shrimp, plus organic black beans (whole or refried), rice, ten tortillas (flour, corn or whole wheat), tortilla chips and choice of two salsas. Order online at order.tacodeli.com.

Torchy’s Tacos

In addition to its regular dining menu, Torchy’s recently launched margaritas to-go, 32-ounce bottles that make four large-sized margaritas with fresh-squeezed limes, housemade sweet and sour and 100-percent agave tequila; and Torchy’s famous Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce are available at approximately 40 Whole Foods locations in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway

Treebeards Bunker Hill location will be offering $5 margaritas all day long for Cinco de Mayo. Additional offerings will be available during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., such as $2-off Blackberry Ginger Margaritas and $1-off Treebeards signature Crab and Shrimp Queso.