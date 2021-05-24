This Week in Houston Food Events: Unwind with a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” on National Burger Day

Start with oysters, then move onto this double Akaushi beef burger at the waterside Pier 6 on National Burger Day.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday-Tuesday

Cluck Cancer Fundraiser at Clutch City Cluckers

Local food truck Clutch City Cluckers, 5550 Val Verde, is launching its two-day Cluck Cancer Fundraiser on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting The MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Tuesday, May 25

National Wine Day specials

In honor of National Wine Day, B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington (4 to 6 p.m.) are offering half-off bottles of wine for dine-in guests.

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, is offering its special educational wine flight, MWR Flight #750, for $7.50 (normally $15) from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who partake in the flight can get a 50 percent discount on any bottles purchased for on-premise consumption and/or retail (three bottle max per guest).

Brown Bag Lunch at Ouisie's

Elouise Adams Jones (aka Ouisie) started a lunch-time catering company called The Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company in 1968, transforming that company into her first restaurant just five years later. The place, still in business today at 3939 San Felipe, was Ouisie’s Table. To honor its beginnings, Ouisie’s will celebrate National Brown Bag It Day with a chicken salad sandwich, fresh fruit and house-made chips lunch special, bagged to-go ($20) or available for dine-in ($25).

Wednesday, May 26

Beyond Basic Bartending Class: Tequila at at One Fifth Southern Comfort

Underbelly Hospitality stars Judith Piotrowski and Jordann Foreman will host this in-person “Beyond Basic” bartending class on the patio at One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer, at 5:45 p.m. The Practical Magic-themed class features tequila cocktails and special guest Tyler Wang, brand ambassador for Tesoro Tequila. Cost is $45 per person and includes two cocktails and guacamole, queso, and chips and salsa to snack on. Costumes are welcome but not required.

Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel Wine Dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, invites guests for an exclusive wine pairing dinner with Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel Wineries on its second floor and patio. Guests will enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres upon arrival at 6:30 p.m., followed by a five-course menu Tickets are $275/person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Call 713-862-1814.

Friday, May 28

National Burger Day

National Burger Day is coming up on Friday, May 28, and Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is celebrating with its Loch Burger ($12), made with prime dry-aged angus, white cheddar, bread and butter pickle red onion Churchill sauce and served with your choice of spring salad or fries.

Guests are also invited to get a “cheeseburger in paradise” at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th. The San Leon spot’s burger features double Akaushi beef patties, melty cheese, toasty buns, pickles and Sriracha mayo, served with fries for $9.99.

Saturdays and Sundays

Spring Branch Farmers Market

A new Spring Branch Farmers Market is taking place every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7202 Long Point.

All month long

National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Central Market

May is National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will recognize 24 different American Asian- and Pacific Islander-owned businesses as a part of its ongoing Be the Change campaign. A few highlights include Yummi Sushi, the country’s first clean ingredient sushi program; Mylk Labs, offering a variety of all natural, non-GMO, whole grain, gluten-free and vegan oatmeal cups sweetened with only organic coconut sugar; and Sanzo Soda, which celebrates high-quality Asian flavors without the added sugars, artificial flavors and preservatives.

May Charity Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

For the month of May, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will join and area-wide effort to help bring money to a building fund for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a Pasadena-based domestic and sexual violence advocacy nonprofit. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix-fixe menus, one for dinner ($65, with $7 going to charity) and one for weekend brunch ($36, with $4 going to the program).

Complimentary Kids Meals at select Galleria restaurants

Galleria restaurants including Blanco Tacos + Tequila, La Madeleine Country French Café, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, Poke Fresh and Shake Shack are currently offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. Families simply need to mention the offer to redeem between now and May 31.

Stop AAPI Hate special at InterContinental Houston-Medical Center

Now through the end of May, InterContinental Houston-Medical Center, 6750 Main, is joining executive chef Kevin Tien of the Moon Rabbit restaurant at the InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf to raise awareness and combat the recent rise in hate and violence against the AAPI community. Hotel guests and diners at seven InterContinental Hotel & Resorts properties across the country are invited to enjoy a special dish crafted by Tien – Kampachi Crudo – with sales of the dish benefiting Stop AAPI Hate. The Kampachi Crudo features Hawaiian Kampachi sliced into six sashimi pieces, atop segments of cara cara oranges, with nuoc cham, citrus oil, cilantro and yuzu tobiko.

May Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos is currently offering its May Taco of the Month: The Tokyo Drifter. It features teriyaki glazed pulled pork, fried wonton strips, sweet and sour veggie slaw, sesame Sriracha mayo and cilantro, served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla for $5.75. Pair it with Torchy’s featured May margarita, the Raspberry Meltdown, available frozen or on the rocks and made with 100 percent agave tequila and topped with a float of Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make a Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

New and ongoing specials

Two-course Lunch Duo at Brennan’s

In addition to recently expanding its weekday lunch service, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is now offering two new two-course lunch duo deals, available Tuesday through Friday during lunch hours. Diners can choose the Choice Package ($19), featuring a choice of Turtle Soup, featured gumbo or Brennan’s salad, plus a half shrimp po’boy and Kennebec fries or onion-crusted chicken cobb. Entrees; the or Premium Package ($42), which includes choice of Turtle Soup or Brennan’s salad and boudin stuffed quail or Gulf fish and crawfish etouffee.