This Week in Houston Food Events: Indulge in Caviar at a High Tea Soirée or Wine Pairing Dinner

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, July 12

Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at Dandelion Café

Local women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having — which unites chefs, hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the "heartbeat" abortion ban set to go into effect this fall. Held each Monday in July and August, the series benefits organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up in the lineup is a 3 to 6 p.m. event at Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire, on Monday, July 12, featuring talented mixologist Lainey Collum, who will lead a cast of leading Houston bartenders. The happy hour event will donate 20 percent of all menu sales to the Avow Texas Foundation.

Wednesday, July 14

Wine Pairing Dinner at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will showcase a collection from renowned French winemaker, Joseph Drouhin alongside a decadent menu curated by chef de cuisine Charlie Ho at an exclusive dining experience from 6 to 9 p.m. Menu highlights include crab and yuzu, braised sable fish with bok choy, tea smoked squab and a chocolate raspberry delice with dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut croquant and lychee ice cream. Held in Le Colonial’s upstairs lounge, guests will be treated to an intimate cocktail reception featuring hand-passed hors d’oeuvres prior to a seated dinner led by Le Colonial’s wine director/sommelier, Trevor Wiedeman with remarks from chef Ho and the vineyard’s representative, William Welch. Tickets begin at $300, excluding tax and gratuity.

Summer Wine Series at Onion Creek

Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak, is kicking off a Summer Wine Series, offering deals for wine lovers and people who are wanting to dabble in learning more about wine. It’s first event will feature five boutique wines, charcuterie and tasting tips for $20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The class feature is Sparkling & Rose with Veno Vero’s Jimmy Peterson.

Houston Chef Series at Grotto Downtown

Landry’s Signature Group invites guests to its annual Houston Chef Series, a celebration starring the restaurant group’s award-winning executive chef on select Wednesday evenings beginning through August 7. LSG restaurants will host private and exclusive dining experiences based on this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure,” with this week’s dinner featuring a menu inspired by English cuisine from chefs Ricky Cruz and Sean Hochstein at Grotto Downtown, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas. Cost is $99.

Friday-Saturday

Caviar Specials at Tony’s

In honor of National Caviar Day, Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, will offer its premium caviar selections at an exclusive price point on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. Guests can enjoy by-the-ounce caviar at half-off, with selections from buttery Golden Kaluga to the rich Grandeur. Call 713-622-6778 or visit tonyshouston.com for reservations.

Saturday, July 17

Saint Arnold Downtown Pub Crawl Saturday, July 17

Saint Arnold Pub Crawls are back, starting with a downtown bar hop that starts and ends in Market Square Park. Crawlers can pick up their punch cards from 2 to 3 p.m., then make their way to watering holes including Angel Share, Bovine & Barley, El Big Bad, McIntyre’s and more before heading back to the park to pick up their well deserved pint glass starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

Curated Caviar Happenings with Berg Hospitality Group

Berg Hospitality Group has launched custom reserve Royal White Sturgeon caviar service, offered permanently as part of the curated caviar service at B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, The Annie Café & Bar and Turner’s. In honor of the launch, the restaurant group will be hosting two events: The Ultimate High Tea & Caviar Soirée at The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17; and the Turner’s After Dark: A 6-Course Wine & Caviar Pairing Dinner at Turner’s, 1800 Post Oak, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

Sunday, July 18

Free Scoops for National Ice Cream Day at Craft Creamery

Locally-owned, chef-driven ice cream shop Craft Creamery, 1338 Westheimer , is launching its official store and new brand identity just in time for National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate, customers can get a free scoop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ice cream shop will also serve several creative flavors from July 11-18 leading up to National Ice Cream Day, including Oaxaca ‘Hot’ Chocolate, BBQ Brisket, Cacio e Pepe, Jalapeno Cornbread, Tomato Tarragon and Balsamic Strawberry.

National Caviar Day Specials

Atlas Restaurant Group will celebrate National Caviar Day with specials at both Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay, 4444 Westheimer. Guests can enjoy an ounce of Malossol Russian Osestra caviar paired with two glasses of Veuve Clicquot at Loch Bar or two glasses of Serveaux Fils at Ouzo Bay for $99 (normally valued over $150).

Daisy Buchanan Lounge, 4321 Montrose, will offer guests who enjoy their Russian Osetra caviar ($200) a complimentary bottle of Charles Heidsieck champagne to go along with; Beluga Hybrid caviar ($300) orders will get a a complimentary bottle of Billecart Salmon.

All month long

Four Courses, Four Choices Menu at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille invites guests to celebrate the legacy it's created over the past four decades by offering its fan-favorite Four Courses, Four Choices for $44 special. The dining experience will also include a wine tasting flight for $25.

Limited-time pint special at Phat Eatery

Housemade ice cream is back at Malaysian street food favorite Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, and through July 31, fans can take advantage of a limited-time special: get three pints for the price of two. Choose from flavors including ube (purple yam with a subtle nutty, vanilla flavor), pandan coconut with curry sprinkle, and creamy durian. The promotion is valid for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

Christmas in July at Present Company



, 1318 Westheimer, invites guests to sip frosty drinks for Christmas in July all month long. The festive bar will be decked out with a 20-foot inflatable Beach Santa on the roof and holiday decor, and beverage director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots.

Enchiladas of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Beginning July 1, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, is kicking off a six-month adventure dubbed “Enchilada of the Month.” Each month, chef-owner Sylvia Cesares will be be creating new enchilada creations, starting with the star-spangled Enchilada Potosinas in July. The dish features potatoes, onions, carrots and queso fresco rolled in a guajillo-spiced tortilla and topped with Mexican cream and shredded lettuce, served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday Taco special at Tacodeli



Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering a limited-time Barbacoa Taco ($4.25) available Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, August 1. Made with braised HeartBrand beef cheek barbacoa, cilantro, onion, avocado and with salsa de arbol drizzled on top, it is available all day for breakfast and lunch at all locations.

July Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos’ July Taco of the Month is the Thai-inspired Tuk Tuk taco, featuring marinated and grilled Thai fajita beef loaded with cooked cabbage slaw, crushed peanuts and pickled cucumber and carrots, along with Sriracha, avocado sauce, jack cheese and fresh mint served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla for $6.50. Guests can pair it with the featured July cocktail, the Torchy’s Cherry Limeade, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka mixed with sweet and sour and a splash of Sprite and cherry. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.