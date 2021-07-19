This Week in Houston Food Events: Hop on the Houston Press Margarita Trail

Eight Row Flint is just one of the stops on this year's Houston Press Margarita Trail.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, July 19

Free beignets at Acadian Coast

Acadian Coast, 2929 Navigation, will begin offering coffee and beignet service for breakfast. To celebrate the start of the new service, guests who visit on opening day can enjoy two free beignets. The new breakfast offering will be available seven days a week from 7 to 10 a.m.

Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at Two Headed Dog

Local women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having — which unites chefs, hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the extreme abortion ban set to go into effect this fall. Held each Monday in July and August, the series benefits organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up, co-owner Lindsay Rae Burleson is welcoming guests to Two Headed Dog, 3100 Fannin, from 5 to 8 p.m. Leading legal advocates as well as medical providers will be in attendance and there will be bar bites by chef Anita Jaisinghani of Pondicheri and chef Roshni Gurnani.

Tuesday, July 20

Houston Press Margarita Trail at Warehouse Live

The Houston Press Margarita Trail is on a mission to find Houston’s best margarita recipe. Locals can visit all the spots through Tuesday, July 20, then join us at the finale event that night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel. Tickets are $15 and include margarita samples, food bites, music, live art and more. The event is 21+.

Garden of Good and Evil Party at Doris Metropolitan

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, will host a Garden of Good and Evil Party featuring The Botanist Gin beginning at 7 p.m. Reserve your seat at the bar to enjoy specialty cocktails, music and giveaways. Costumes encouraged and seating is limited.

Thursday, July 22

White Burgundy Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria

Guests are invited to a White Burgundy Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature the finest examples from highly allocated and collectable producers and cost is $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

Friday-Sunday

Tequila Celebrations and Herradura Grand Barrel Bar Pop Up at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is celebrating National Tequila Day with a weekend filled with activations, promotions, special menus and its Herradura Grand Barrel Bar Pop Up. Starting Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25, Picos’ and the acclaimed tequila distillery will host a series of events including an educational happy hour event (Friday), tequila cocktail reception (Saturday) and Grand National Tequila Day brunch (Sunday). Go online or call 832-831-9940 to purchase tickets.

Saturday-Sunday

National Wine & Cheese Day at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will be offering up a tasting of four goat cheeses of different ages paired with a different wine for each cheese. The special flight of wine and cheese will be available Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 for $37. Featured cheeses include a fresh chevre from Pure Luck Farm in Dripping Springs, a Baby Caprino from CKC Farms in Blanco, a Patacabra (goat’s foot) from Spain’s Pardina Farm and Pantaleo, a rare goat cheese from the island of Sardinia off the coast of Italy.

Sunday, July 25

Katy Enchiladapalooza at Brett’s BBQ Shop

On select dates through August 15, several Katy restaurants will offer special $16 enchilada dishes, with 20 percent of all sales going to local charity The Ballard House. This Sunday, Brett’s BBQ Shop will serve up 44 Farms Beef Cheek Enchiladas with scratchmade red chile sauce and cilantro-lime crema.

All month long

Four Courses, Four Choices Menu at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille invites guests to celebrate the legacy it's created over the past four decades by offering its fan-favorite Four Courses, Four Choices for $44 special. The dining experience will also include a wine tasting flight for $25.

Christmas in July at Present Company

Present Company, 1318 Westheimer, invites guests to sip frosty drinks for Christmas in July all month long. The festive bar will be decked out with a 20-foot inflatable Beach Santa on the roof and holiday decor, and beverage director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots.

Enchiladas of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, kicks off its six-month “Enchilada of the Month” adventure with the star-spangled Enchilada Potosinas in July. The dish features potatoes, onions, carrots and queso fresco rolled in a guajillo-spiced tortilla and topped with Mexican cream and shredded lettuce, served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday Taco special at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering a limited-time Barbacoa Taco ($4.25) available Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, August 1. Made with braised HeartBrand beef cheek barbacoa, cilantro, onion, avocado and with salsa de arbol drizzled on top, it is available all day for breakfast and lunch at all locations.

July Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos’ July Taco of the Month is the Thai-inspired Tuk Tuk taco, featuring marinated and grilled Thai fajita beef loaded with cooked cabbage slaw, crushed peanuts and pickled cucumber and carrots, along with Sriracha, avocado sauce, jack cheese and fresh mint served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla for $6.50. Guests can pair it with Torchy’s featured July cocktail, the Torchy’s Cherry Limeade, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka mixed with sweet and sour and a splash of Sprite and cherry. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.