This Week in Houston Food Events: These Churros Are Comin' In Hot

August 23, 2021 4:00AM

The Loop Handcrafted Churros has made its way from SoCal to H-town.
The Loop Handcrafted Churros has made its way from SoCal to H-town. Photo by Derek Choi
click to enlarge The Loop Handcrafted Churros has made its way from SoCal to H-town. - PHOTO BY DEREK CHOI
The Loop Handcrafted Churros has made its way from SoCal to H-town.
Photo by Derek Choi
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, August 23

Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at Anvil Bar & Refuge

Local women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having — which unites chefs, hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the extreme six-week abortion rule set to go into effect this fall. Held each Monday in July and August, the series benefits organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up is happy hour at Anvil Bar & Refuge, 1424 Westheimer.

Monday-Tuesday

Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market

The 26th annual Hatch Chile runs through Tuesday, August 24 at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, featuring Hatch products and dishes from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch green chile queso, Hatch crab cakes, and Hatch green chili chicken tamales.

Monday-Friday

BARC Fundraiser at Ember & Greens

Ember & Greens, 9403B Katy Freeway, will recognize National Homeless Animal Day with a week-long fundraising effort, offering a special menu with $1 from each item donated to Houston animal shelter BARC now through Friday, August 27. Highlights include spinach cilantro hummus, E&G quinoa bowls, apricot and rosemary lamb chop and more.

Tuesday, August 24

PlumpJack Collection Wine Dinner at Mastro’s

The PlumpJack Collection of Wineries and Mastro’s are partnering for a nationwide winemaker dinner, showcasing the legendary wine portfolio and taking place at 7 p.m. at Mastro’s Restaurants across the U.S. (including its Houston location, 1650 West Loop South). The five-course menu features dishes such as Bone Marrow topped with Alaska King Crab paired with the 2019 PlumpJack Reserve Chardonnay and a Ribeye Steak with creamed spinach and mashed potatoes paired with a trio of 2018 PlumpJack Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 CADE Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and 2018 Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. Tickets are $350 per person.

Thursday, August 26

Liberation de Paris Wine Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Guests are invited to a special Liberation de Paris wine dinner at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, offering a five-course dinner featuring French-inspired dishes and five of the French wines, with special guest Jean-Francois Bonneté. Menu highlights include seared scallops with tarragon sauce, sole Meuniere, duck confit with glazed peaches, lamb chops Provencal and pots de creme. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $79 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-528-2264.

Theme Night at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has brought back its Thursday Theme Nights, with this week featuring chef’ed up chain restaurant fare from chef Nick Wong and crew.

Thursday-Friday, August 26-27; Sunday, August 29

COMMUNE Preview

Due to increasing COVID concerns, the Indie Chefs Community has postponed its two-week community food festival, COMMUNE, to March of 2022. Until then, foodies can get a taste at a series of COMMUNE Preview events, held Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27 and Sunday, August 29. The limited seating and spaced events will be held in a 7,500-square-foot outdoor space, including Chef Collaboration Dinners, Late Night pop-ups, a “Jewish DelicaTexan” experience and more.

Friday, August 27

Summer BBQ & Brews Series at Pinstripes

Pinstripes Houston, 3300 Kirby, closes out its Summer BBQ & Brews Series with the beers of 8th Wonder paired with BBQ on the patio. The fun will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. as guests dine on balsamic bbq ribs, pesto chicken, sliders, mac and cheese, watermelon, brownies and more alongside cold brews on the patio for $40 per person (add on a game of bocce or bowling for an additional fee).

Saturday, August 28

Grand Opening at The Loop Handcrafted Churros

Southern California churro and soft serve sensation The Loop Handcrafted Churros will host a grand opening event at its new Rice Village storefront at 5216 Morningstar, featuring live music, door prizes, and free drinks for the first 100 customers. Popular offerings include S’Mores, Cookies & Cream and Glazed Toasted Marshmallow churros, plus iced drinks such as lemonades, teas and cold brew coffee.

National Red Wine Day at Sixty Vines

In honor of National Red Wine Day, Sixty Vines, 2540 University, is highlighting its red wine on tap with customizable wine flights on Saturday, August 28. Guests can enjoy an off-the-menu, guided experience and sip on three to four 2.5-ounce pours from the 60-tap wine system. Sixtyvines.com

Dandelion Cafe celebrates five years of tastiness this Sunday.
Dandelion Cafe celebrates five years of tastiness this Sunday.
Photo by Becca Wright
Sunday, August 29

Five Year Anniversary at Dandelion Cafe

Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire, will celebrate five years with a special $5 menu, featuring avocado toast, pancakes, housemade toaster strudel, boozy bevs, mocktails and more. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the family-friendly event will features things like live music, facepainting and balloon art, KICPOPS ice pops, and raffles and prizes, too.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào and The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy has made Beyond Meat its exclusive plant-based meat provider at all locations; and to celebrate, August’s Burger of the Month is the Beyond a Reuben, a vegetarian take on the classic Reuben sandwich. Made with a Beyond Burger patty topped with pastrami-spiced mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and Russian dressing on a fresh-baked caraway-seeded bun, you can get the burger all month long.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

In honor of National Deli Month, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner ($38), with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and providing funds for its education programs. The special menu is available throughout the month of August.

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus

August means it’s officially Sausage Fest time at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West. All month long, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat sausages, from traditional cheesy kasewurst to exotic wild boar sausages and plant-based spicy chipotle links, starting at $12 (traditional only) to $15 (all varieties) at both locations.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, continues its six-month “Enchilada of the Month” adventure, which kicked off in July. For August, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created the Armstrong, a nod to the South Texas ranch and town near her own birthplace in Brownsville. The Armstrong features house corn tortillas filled with traditional carne guisada, topped with gravy, cheddar cheese and onions and served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad $17.50 plus tax and gratuity.

Month of Gr8 Giving at The Union Kitchen

This August, all six The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate a second annual Month of Gr8 Giving, offering special two-course lunch ($20, with $2 donated) and three-course dinner ($35, with $2 donated) menus in benefit of Casa de Esperanza, a local non-profit offering much-needed residential and family support to at-risk children and infants. Features include Ahi Tuna Poke Salad, Gochujang Marinated Pork Shanks, Watermelon and Shrimp Salad, Truffle Mac and Cheese, Mushroom Demi Lamb Chops, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Key West Key Lime Pie and more.

New and ongoing specials

Rosh Hashanah Preorders at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant

Now through Monday, August 30, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, is taking orders for Rosh Hashana (which begins at sundown on Monday, September 6). Options include a la carte orders, complete meal packages and fast-breaking platters, with highlights from brisket, apricot roasted chicken and stuffed cabbage to smoked fish, deli platters and more. Order pickup will be Monday, September 6 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Go online for the order forms then email www.catering@zigscatering.com, fax 713-871-8884 or call 713-871-8883. The Post Oak location will close at 2 p.m. Monday, September 6 and will be closed all day Tuesday, September 7.

Dinner and Cocktail Launch at Tacodeli

For the first time in its 22-year history, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is launching cocktails and beer along with a new dinner menu, available starting Tuesday, August 24. New drinks include the SenoRita Margarita, the La Dama Paloma and more; while dinner features include the Pastor Yucatan, Mole de Pollo, Escalopas Especiales, Arrachera Flank Steak and Esquites. The new menus will be available at all locations. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

