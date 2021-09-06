This Week in Houston Food Events: September is the Month of the Sandwich

click to enlarge
Yelo is offering Labor Day picnic packages and a special Banh Mi of the Month for September.
Photo by Dragana Harris
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Monday, September 6
Labor Day Food and Drink Specials
From mimosa-fueled Labor Day brunch to backyard bbqs and dining deals, check out our Labor Day Food and Drink Guide
for the lowdown on where to extend the weekend in Houston.
Tuesday, September 7
Beer 101: Intro to Off Flavors at Eureka Heights Brew Co
Eureka Heights Brewery
, 941 West 18th, hosts the first of three installments of Beer 101 this Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The classe (21+) will dive into the world of flavor agents, featuring a proper guided tasting exposing the common types of off flavors and how they manifest in beer. Tickets
are $14 and each guest will receive one beer and light snacks after class during a brewery tour and Q&A with the brewer.
Thursday, September 9
Oestermann Family Wines Dinner at Mutiny Wine Room
Mutiny Wine Room
, 1124 Usener, will host Klaus Oestermann on Thursday, September 9 for a special evening of Oestermann Family Wines paired with a curated dining experience by chef Eduardo Alcayaga. Oestermann is a small lots, limited-availability producer of single vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc from the top vineyards in Napa Valley. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $140 per person. Call 832-618-1233 or reserve online (seating is limited).
Friday, September 10
Shake Shack x 8th Wonder Distillery Tasting at 8th Wonder Distillery
8th Wonder Distillery
, 2202 Dallas, will host a Shake Shack x 8th Wonder Distillery
tasting event, sipping through Shake Shack's seasonal Summerades paired with 8th Wonder's spirits from 5 to 8 p.m. The tasting is free to attend.
Sunday, September 12
Best Dish Throwdown at Rice Village Farmers Market and Heights Mercantile Farmers Market
The Best Dish Throwdown competition continues on at the Rice Village Farmers Market
and the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market
this September, alternating locations and with two chefs competing in a knockout-style competition to create the best dish as voted on by market attendees. This weekend’s cookoff features chef Paris Anton of Vegan AF(ish) versus chef Jane Wild.
New and ongoing specials
Jewish High Holidays Pre-orders
Dessert Gallery
, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating the Jewish High Holidays with a selection of dessert specials, available for preorder by September 12 for Yom Kippur. Choose favorites from the classic Apple Brown Betty and Chocolate Concorde Cake to hand decorated holiday cookies.
Kenny & Ziggy’s
, 2327 Post Oak, is now taking orders for Yom Kippur (which begins at sundown on Wednesday, September 15), offering fast-breaking packages available for preorder by Wednesday, September 8 and for pickup on Wednesday, September 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ready to feed packages are $220 (serves 4-6 people) and a la carte options are available as well. To place an order, find the order forms online, then email catering@zigscatering.com or call 713-871-8883.
click to enlarge
All month long (September)
Ike's is thanking first responders for their service with a dining discount this month.
Photo by Juliann Cheryl
$99 Wine and Dine for Two at Brennan’s
Brennan's of Houston
, 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 three-course meal for two
, available September 1 through 30 and accompanied by wine selections (a bottle or four glasses) to help jazz up your next date night. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding.
Alley Theatre Benefit Menu at Eighteen36
The Alley Theatre is celebrating its 75th anniversary this fall, reopening for the first time in 18 months, and Eighteen36
, 2221 West Alabama, wanted to commemorate and give back to the historic art organization. The bar & restaurant has curated a specialty cobbler cocktail, The Alley Cobbler, which will be available throughout September. Made with Amaro Montenegro, house made blueberry syrup and lemon juice over crushed ice, it goes alongside a number of menu items in benefit of the Alley Theatre, including Greens, Eggs and Spam (available during weekend brunch), the Kickin Chicken Bowl and Turkey Burger Bowl.
BARC Foundation Fundraiser at Etoile Cuisine et Bar
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for the Houston BARC Foundation this September, supporting its effort to improve the quality of life for all animals in Houston. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix fixe menus, one for dinner ($65 for four courses, with $7 going to charity) and one for weekend brunch (36 for three courses, with $4 going to charity.
Firefighter Appreciation Month at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, is celebrating Firefighter Appreciation Month by offering first responders 25 percent off their favorite sandwiches as a thank you for their service. Present a proof of ID at the counter to redeem.
Hunger Action Month with Houston Food Bank
To bring awareness to the important issue of hunger and with the ultimate goal of a world without food banks, the Houston Food Bank
and hunger relief agencies across the country have designated September as Hunger Action Month. Throughout the month, HFB will have interactive food justice activities and other learning opportunities available in our lobby and volunteer areas, and volunteers can learn about the myths of food insecurity and what critical policy changes are brewing in Congress. In addition to a full month of events and special activities, community organizations that combat food justice will be featured on its social media on September 15 and 19, including Plant it Forward
and Ivy Leaf Farms
in Sunnyside.
Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos
The Tailgater has returned to Torchy’s Tacos
as its September Taco of the Month. Featuring panko-battered chicken on a bed of crisp bacon and topped with green chile queso, Diablo wing sauce, poblano ranch slaw, blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of honey, all served on a flour tortilla, the taco sells for $5.75 a pop.
Banh Mi of the Month at Yelo
Yelo
, 23119 Colonial Parkway, has introduced monthly specials, beginning with its Banh Mi of the Month as part of its weekend rotation for September. The Bulgogi Banh features house-marinated beef bulgogi piled high in a fresh French baguette with all of the usual banh mi fixins’, including Yelo’s signature pickled papaya and carrot slaw, fresh cucumber, local cilantro, garlic aioli and a new gochujang garlic aioli. Nab it every Saturday and Sunday in September for $8.50 while supplies last.