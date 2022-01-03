This Week in Houston Food Events: Soup's On, Tamales Depart

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
All Month Long
National Soup Month
This is the month to enjoy a hot bowl of nutritious soup, especially with the cold temps that have finally made their way to Houston. Last week, we told you about Brennan's famous turtle soup and seafood gumbo and Molina's Sopa de Tortilla, Chili con Carne and Creamy Poblano Soup. There are even more places to get a steaming bowl of goodness in our city.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is offering its Curry Laksa ($15) with an aromatic coconut curry broth over a mix of rice and egg noodles topped with bean sprouts, tofu and a choice of chicken, chicken and shrimp or a mix of mushroom, yu choy and tomato for a vegetarian dish.
Pier 6 Seafood and Oyster House, 113 6th, is offering two soups for the season. The first is a classic oyster chowder, New England-style, filled with Prestige oysters, melted leeks, smoked bacon and potatoes. It comes with oyster crackers for $8.99. Chef Joe Cervantez has also created a shrimp tortilla soup, a seafood twist on the Tex-Mex version, swapping out Gulf shrimp for the usual chicken. It has roasted peppers, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro for $10.99.
Rescued Pets Dinner at Etoile
Owner and executive chef Philippe Verpiand and wife Monica Bui have created two prix-fixe menus for the month of January to help raise funds for Rescued Pets Movement, a non-profit organization that has saved the lives of nearly 60,000 companion animals by providing rescue, health and foster care. It has also helped to transport homeless animals across the country as people are returning pets back into the system at record numbers due to the pandemic.
Beginning January 3, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park Boulevard, will offer a four-course dinner with choices for each course. The special meal is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $7 going to RPM. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can order from the special three-course brunch menu for $36 plus tax and gratuity, with $4 going to the animal charity.
Another charity, usually one involving children or animals, will be chosen for February.
Thursday, January 6
Steak Night at Barking Pig
Everyone loves a good steak night and The Barking Pig, 2307 Ella, has one of the best. This neighborhood sports bar in the Heights offers two steak choices; a center cut filet ($24.99) or a hand-cut rib eye ($20.99). Both come with a side salad, mashed potatoes and a Chef's Choice extra. There is also a BBQ Butterflied Chicken Breast ($17.99) for non-beef eaters.
Saturday, January 8
Grand Opening at Le Macaron
Besides macarons, there are Napoleons, eclairs, cakes and French gelato.
Last Day for Picos Tamale Stand
Sunday, January 9
Oxtails at Taste
There are few more soul-lifting meals than a dish of tender oxtails and creamy grits. Taste Bar + Kitchen, 3015 Bagby, saves the special for Sunday brunch only. The dish is $21 and rice can be substituted for the grits, but why would you?
There are also plenty of waffle choices, savory and sweet, plus Jerk Lamb Chops and Eggs or the Taste Breakfast with two eggs, grits or hash browns, bacon and a waffle. Still, if it's Sunday, go for the oxtails.