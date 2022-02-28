This Week in Houston Food Events: Fat Tuesday Treats and Tipples, Plus Rodeo Season Grub

Tuesday, March 1
Fat TuesdayGuests can celebrate the glitz and gluttony of New Orleans-style carnival with Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith. The Creole house will offer a three-course menu ($74 per person) alongside performances by the Vincent Trio Jazz Band and Sin City Drag Queens. Call 713-522-9711.
Chef Philippe Verpiand has declared Fat Tuesday to be Crepe Suzette Flambe Day at Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, offering the show-stopping dessert as an off-menu special for lunch and dinner. The rich crepe is made with caramel, citrus juice and zests, topped with warmed Grand Marnier and flamed before serving ($15, $10 without the Grand Marnier).
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is decked out in lavish Mardi Gras décor and chef Joe Cervantez is featuring crawfish pasta and King Cake bread pudding now through March 1; and on Fat Tuesday, guests can also enjoy live music by a Zydeco band, beads, tropical craft cocktails and chef's specials Call 281-339-1515 for reservations.
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, is going all out for Fat Tuesday, offering Mardi Gras specials including Louisiana bbq shrimp, veal sweetbread Pontchartrain with crawfish and shrimp, and New Orleans bourbon bread pudding, plus NOLA-inspired cocktails including, “Storm’s A Brewin’” Hurricane, Vieux Carre and Sazerac. Visit Resy for reservations and Toast to pre-order.
11th Anniversary at PondicheriPondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be giving out one free cookie per purchase (applies to dine-in and takeout orders) throughout the entire day on March 1 as a thank you to all customers who have continued to support it throughout the past 11 years.
Wednesday, March 2
Texas Independence Day at The RusticThe Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park, will celebrate Texas Independence Day with local craft beers, Texas-themed cocktails and drinks, and eats sourced from Texas ranchers and farmers at its backyard party under the stars. Guests at the Post Oak location can also enjoy live music from Chris Boise beginning around 8 p.m. The Downtown and Post Oak events are free with RSVP.
Thursday, March 3
“Treat yo Self” Dinner at Max’s Wine Dive WashingtonMax’s Wine Dine invites guests to a “Treat yo Self” dinner at its Washington location, 4720 Washington, featuring craveable dishes such as fried mac and cheese balls, bacon jalapeno cream corn with fried lobster bites, and fried chocolate chip cookie dough, plus boozy milkshakes and wine. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $75 per person. Call 713-880-8737 to reserve a seat.
All month long (March)
Women’s History Month at Central MarketIn celebration of Women’s History Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has curated a diverse collection of female-owned products from around the globe including wines, gourmet chocolates, meats, grocery items and more. The top-rated items will be showcased at all Central Market locations from Wednesday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 29, and beyond.
Charity Prix Fixe Menu at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis March, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is offering two special prix fixe options (a $65 dinner menu with $7 to charity; and $36 weekend brunch menu with $4 donated) to help raise funds for The Beacon, a downtown hub of services for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Rodeo season specialsDessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, has crafted Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo treats to welcome the beloved Houston event back to town, with cookie assortments available in-store and online at $4.75 each. The cafe will also be offering up rodeo-themed cupcakes; and customers can show their Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo ticket at the cafe anytime during the rodeo to receive $1 off their dessert order.
Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, is "Celebrating the American West" with nightly Chef features, in addition to its regular dinner menu, now through March 20. Each week will bring diners a variety of specials to choose from, with the first week (February 28-March 6) offering guests shared plates like grilled shrimp with habanero-garlic vinaigrette, a southwest Caesar salad with jalapeno polenta croutons, grilled Gulf red snapper with yellow chile mole and Texas pecan praline cheesecake.
Hungry’s Rice Village, 2356 Rice, has brought back the Short Rib Taco, launching March 1 and available throughout rodeo season for $16.
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will offer a Rodeo lunch special and limited-time only cocktails now through March 20. Guests can enjoy a pulled pork sandwich with fries for $14 and sip on cocktails like the Space City Cowboy with bourbon, blackberry, mint, lemon and maple for $12 or the Rodeo Rita with mezcal, tequila, lime, blood orange and bitters for $12.
Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda, will offer one free Spanish Village Margarita per person with the purchase of an entree when you show your rodeo ticket for that day. The promotion runs through March 20.