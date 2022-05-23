This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Burger for Cheap on National Burger Day

Tuesday, May 24
Tuesday Night Ballpark Cooking Series at Eight Row FlintEight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its new Tuesday Night Cooking Series paying homage to America's favorite pastime, baseball. Each Tuesday, the icehouse will offer two dishes, one from Minute Maid’s ballpark menu and one from the opposing team’s ballpark. This Tuesday features Astros Tater Tot Elotes and Progressive Field Happy Dogs.
Wednesday, May 25
National Brown Bag It Day at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will be celebrating by National Brown Bag It Day offering its original Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company meal – featuring chicken salad sandwich, fresh fruit and house-made chips – either to go (you get a bag for this) or to dine in at lunch. The National Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Special is $15 plus tax and gratuity.
Rioja Wine Dinner at Truluck’sTruluck's, 5350 Westheimer, invites guests to celebrate National Wine Day with an exclusive five-course Rioja wine dinner led by Emma Otero, USA Brand Manager West for La Rioja Alta, S.A. and Truluck’s director of beverage, Dave Mattern, beginning at 6 p.m. Pairings include Smoked Pearl Grouper Croquettes, Charred Octopus Salad, White Shellfish Gazpacho, Iberico Pork Pluma and Dark Chocolate Rioja Cake and seats are $400 per guest, inclusive of tax and gratuity.
From The Ground Up Dinner at Wild OatsWild Oats, 2520 Airline, has introduced its new 'From The Ground Up' dinner series, featuring the farmers, ranchers and fishermen that are the foundation of its kitchen. First up is Ryan Cade and Blake Robertson R-C Ranch, a 2,800-acre Wagyu ranch in Brazoria County, plus a butcher shop two doors down from Wild Oats at the Houston Farmers Market. The dinner series kicks off this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $75 per person, with beverages to be purchased onsite.
Thursday, May 26
Cocktail Showdown: Battle of the Brands at Hotel ZaZa Memorial CityFrom 6 to 8 p.m., The Beach Club at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway, will host top bartenders from an array of beloved local hospitality concepts including Rosie Cannonball, Winnie’s, Reserve 101, Eight Row Flint and Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, each competing to claim the title for best summer cocktail creation incorporating Beam Suntory products. The winning summer cocktail will be determined by event guests as well as a panel of Houston experts. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds benefiting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance. Attendees must be 21 years or older.
Black Door Wine Club Celebration at The Tasting RoomMembers-only private wine club Black Door Wine Club will celebrate two years of memories, food and wine pairings, and vino education with a soiree at its home at The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, hosted by TTR owner Jerry Lasco and WSET-Level III certified wine professional Cody Uzzel beginning at 6 p.m. For $35 per person, guests can indulge in bites and a carving station debuted by chef Beto Gutierrez and an eclectic line up of wines to pair alongside. Email rsvp@endicottpr.com to attend.
The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, is hosting its first Wines of Rioja wine tasting experience in The Grand Ballroom from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be over 100 wines, live music and Spanish cuisine, plus a giveaway featuring a five-night trip for two to Spain. Tickets are $199.
Wines of Rioja Tasting at The Post Oak Hotel
Chandon Wine Dinner at ArtisansArtisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, will host a Chandon dinner with a menu curated by executive chef Russell Kirkham and wine selections from Cassie Reilly, ambassador of Chandon. Dine on ahi tuna tartar, squid ink pasta, tenderloin in truffle demi-glace and more. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $120++ per guest. Call 713-529-9111.
Wine Dinner at Marvino’s Italian SteakhouseMarvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a four-course premium Wine Dinner at 7 p.m., available for dine-in or take-out for $119++ per person. Dine on wine-paired dishes including seafood soufflé, beef short rib ravioli in bourbon sherry wine sauce, prime ribeye and orange cheesecake. Reservations are required for dine-in and can be made online or at 832-220-7200.
Saturday, May 28
National Burger DayFrank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, is pairing its White Star Tavern Burger — a double patty of Akaushi beef with American cheese, caramelized onion and dill pickle, topped with sunchoke aioli and served on a Martin's famous potato roll with Creole fries — with any alcoholic beverage of choice for $16 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Hopdoddy will celebrate National Hamburger Day with a wild, one-day-only burger special: Featuring one ingredient from every Hopdoddy burger, The Ultimate Burger (starting at $11.95) comes stacked with two certified Piedmontese burger patties topped with Tillamook cheddar and pepperjack cheese, steakhouse bacon, caramelized onions, tomato bacon jam, roasted poblano, roasted mushrooms, guacamole, jalapeno slaw and Chipotle aioli on a house-baked bun.
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, is serving its Classic Burger made with house-ground beef and served with cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli, house pickles, lettuce, tomato and hand-cut fries for a discounted price of $10 (normally $18) during brunch and dinner hours (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.).
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, has created a special burger in honor of National Burger Day, inspired by fellow Veterans and owner of The Tasting Room, Jerry Lasco, who is also a veteran and graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy. The Patriot Burger is made with two four-ounce brisket smash patties, swiss, cheddar, grilled onions, house pickles, smoked tomato jam and jalapeño mustard aioli (also available gluten-free).
Asian Restaurant MonthThis May, during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a roundup of restaurants, cafes and food trucks are participating in the second installment of Asian Restaurant Month. The program seeks to create awareness and support of the AAPI community throughout the Greater Houston area, and new this year is a free interactive Asian Restaurant Month Digital Pass powered by Visit Houston for customers to win prizes and swag.
To honor both Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month in May, chef Jio Dingayan, the talent behind Tobiuo Sushi & Bar’s extraordinary pastry program, has created a limited-time dessert box featuring exquisite treats, and 20 percent of sales will benefit the Asian Mental Health Collective's efforts to normalize and destigmatize mental health within the Asian community. Boxes will be available for pre-order only to pick up Saturday, May 28, or Sunday, May 29 at Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch.
Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis May, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for SEARCH’s House of Tiny Treasures, a nationally-accredited, preschool program that provides developmentally focused early childhood education to children ages two through five. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to AVDA; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
Marvel Madness Cocktails at Present CompanyPresent Company, 1318 Westheimer, has crafted a Marvel Madness themed cocktail menu for the month of May. Sip drinks like the Raspberry Thor-Bae ($12), made with blood orange gin, aquavit, raspberry purée and grapefruit radler; or the Mysterio ($12), featuring mezcal, watermelon shrub, pineapple-jalapeño juice and agave.
Tuesdays Lupus Fundraiser at Molina’s CantinaThis May, during Lupus Awareness Month, three percent of proceeds from total Tuesday sales from all three Molina’s Cantina locations will be donated to the Lupus Foundation. The cause is near to the Molina’s family’s heart, as Mary Molina — the daughter of third-generation Molina’s Cantina owners Roberto and Erica Molina — was diagnosed with lupus in 2020. Research is very much needed, which is why Molina’s Cantina has teamed up with Lupus Foundation of America’s Texas Gulf Coast Chapter to raise money for research and awareness. Guests are invited to come in for Taco Tuesdays to enjoy Tex-Mex plates or raise a glass, all for a great cause; and those who prefer to donate directly can do so online.
Wednesdays Italian Spritz Garden at Rosalie Italian SoulRosalie, 400 Dallas, will introduce its new Italian Spritz Garden every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. through June 1. Patrons can enjoy a rotating Spring drink menu featuring premium craft cocktails, take in live music from local talent and enjoy lawn games, including giant Jenga and cornhole, on the newly renovated green space at Allen Center.
New and ongoing specials
Graduation specialsThe class of 2022 can dine in style with a special Graduates Lunch Package at Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, for $22 per person. The two-course meal features a selection of Texas-Creole classics that changes weekly, from classics like turtle soup and Jill Jackson Salad to half fried Gulf shrimp po’boys and fries.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, is ready to celebrate upcoming grads with a satisfying sweet from hand decorated butter cookies to graphic cakes, cookies and cupcakes with your own photo uploads. The treats are available for online or in-store order until June 15.