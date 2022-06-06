This Week in Houston Food Events: Hit Up "Tuesgays" Steak and Ladies Night at Space Cowboy

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
All week long
Wine & Food Week
The week-long Wine & Food Week
makes its return Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12,, celebrating 18 years and featuring an entirely new event lineup with hundreds of wines, celebrity guests and fresh culinary faces, food and fun. Ticket holders can enjoy new experiences like the Rose’ Way, A Sweet Soiree at The New Peach Orchard Venue
and For the Love of TEXAS celebration of all things Texans love, plus popular standbys including the Ladies of the Vine luncheon, Tasting & Panel Discussion and extravagant Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at the The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom
.
Tuesday, June 7
Tuesgays at Space Cowboy
Space Cowboy
, 100 West Cavalcade, has reintroduced steak night, led by executive chef Adriana Maldonado. “Tuesgays”
will be a special ladies night with a $20 chef’s choice steak, garlic mashed potatoes and a side salad. “U-Haul” Happy Hour will last from 3 -7 p.m., with additional drink specials by bar manager Sam Ruiz throughout the night.
Wednesday, June 8
Houston Chef Series at Brenner’s Steakhouse
Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group
restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series
, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week will feature chef Lance Criswell of Brenner’s Steakhouse
, 10911 Katy Freeway, showcasing the cuisine of Costa Brava, from rabbit and rock shrimp paella to crema Catalana flan.
Oysters for Oceans at Pier 6
With conservation and sustainability being of the utmost importance for Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
owner Raz Halili, the restaurant will honor World Oceans Day by donating 20 percent of oyster sales for the day to the Christmas Bay Foundation and its preservation and conservation efforts.
Thursday, June 9
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens
, 3939 San Felipe, presents its monthly summer jazz series, Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, beginning this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Jazz quartet Times 4 will be performing live in the dining room alongside Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine endless wine sampling ($35 plus the purchase of any main course). The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series continues on Thursday, July 7 and Thursday, August 11. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
Rombauer Vineyards Wine Dinner at The Oceanaire Seafood Room
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
, 5061 Westheimer, will host a Wine Dinner with Rombauer Vineyards
beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu with highlights including cauliflower vichyssoise with Maine lobster salad and caviar; wild Alaska sockeye salmon with prosciutto di parma, blueberries and mint; Snake River Farms Wagyu zabuton chimichurri; and artisanal cheeses with fruits and nuts, plus reception bites. Tickets are $175 per person.
Sunday, June 12
One Year Anniversary Party at Angel Share
Angel Share
, 924 Congress, will celebrate its first birthday by releasing its proprietary Whistlepig 10 Year Single Barrel Rye to the public.
All month long
Ice Cream Cupcake Flavors at CRAVE
CRAVE
has launched ice cream inspired flavors available during the month of June at all three bakeshop locations: West University, Uptown Park and The Woodlands. Indulge in the Mint Chocolate Chip, a dark chocolate cake with a hint of mint cream cheese frosting speckled with mini dark chocolate chips, and Butter Pecan, a vanilla cake studded with toasted butter pecans and frosted with buttered pecan buttercream. Other flavors include Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella.
Pizza Specials + BOGO Pizza Power Hour at Shoot the Moon
Shoot The Moon
, 8155 Long Point Road, is offering a Buy One, Get One pizza special June 1-30. AND s the Spring Branch area restaurant approaches its one-year anniversary, it is adding two specialty pizzas to the menu: The Pollo e Pepe white sauce pizza topped with pesto, roasted chicken breast, roasted red bell pepper, red onions and topped with fresh basil; and for the month of June only, the Feges BBQ Brisket Pizza, made with Feges Brisket, pepperoncini, roast red peppers, red onions, sweet and spicy ranch, house blend cheese and Romano (available dine in or carry out only).
Frosé Rosé all Month at Brennan’s of Houston
Brennan's
, 3300 Smith, is swinging into summer mode with a featured frozen rosé and specials on rosé by the glass and bottle. Promotions run through June.
Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar
This June, Etoile Cuisine et Bar
, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for Houston’s Youth Development Center
, aiding young, at-risk students to further their educational needs. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to the charity; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
Folds of Honor fundraiser at Pluckers
Throughout June, Pluckers
is partnering with Budweiser in support of Folds of Honor
. Pluckers Club Members can donate their Pluckers Club points, and Pluckers and Budweiser will each match their donations up to $10,000. Donations support the pursuit of education for families of America’s fallen and disabled heroes, providing scholarships to spouses and children.
New and ongoing specials
Spicy Chilled Ramen is the perfect summertime treat.
Photo by Carla Gomez
4th Annual Create a New Kolache Contest at Kolache Factory
Kolache Factory
is hosting its 4th Annual Create a New Kolache Contest
, challenging fans to come up with creative new kolache flavors in a quest to qualify for the Kolache Olympics and win free breakfast for a year. Entries can be submitted online now through June 15 and five finalists will be chosen with the public choosing the gold, silver, and bronze medal winners.
New Brunch Service at Le Jardinier
Le Jardinier
, 5500 Main, has created a special menu for brunch, offering a three-course prix fixe for $65, plus a rotating Tête de Cuvée exclusive champagne selection, caviar service and a la carte options on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine on burrata with strawberries and mango, citrus cured hiramasa, spring tartine, organic scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and everything seasonings Maine lobster eggs benny on brioche,, Wagyu beef au jus, pancake bacon kouign-amann and more.
Barrier-Free Bites at Local Foods Tanglewood
During Food Allergy Awareness Month, Local Foods Tanglewood
, 5740 San Felipe, is partnering with not-for-profit barrier-free camp Camp For All
to offer customers a barrier-free dish now through June 12. Guests can enjoy allergy-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken served with tomato and cilantro basmati rice, black-eyed peas, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepitas. Local Foods will donate 20 percent of profits from the dish directly to Camp For All and its mission to transform the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
Spicy Chilled Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya Houston
Now through Wednesday, August 24, Ramen Tatsu-Ya Houston
, 1722 California, is bringing back its beloved Spicy Chilled Ramen ($14), available for dine-in and to-go daily beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last. Spicy Chilled is a fiery and refreshing brothless ramen made with citrus soy dressing, ajitama
, cucumber, tomatoes, pirikara
ground pork, chili oil and scallions, and karashi
mustard on the side so gets can control the amount of wasabi-like punch. Kyuri Kup drinks ($5-$6) mixing lemon, lime and Yuzu with cucumber will also be available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions.