This Week in Houston Food Events: Treat Yourself to Bubbles and Caviar

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Monday, July 18
National Caviar Day at Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
Gratify
, 5212 Morningside, will be offering a free bottle of sparkling with any caviar purchase this National Caviar Day. Gratify features Holland Platinum Osetra and Black Kaluga caviar in one-ounce and four-ounce servings with classic accoutrements.
Tuesday - Wednesday
Chef Collaboration Dinners at Tatemó
Tatemó
, 4740 Dacoma, will host chef Alex Bremont – former head chef of highly acclaimed Mexico City restaurant Pujol – for a two night takeover on Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. The dinners run from 7 to 10 p.m. with limited seating available by walk-in only. All food items will also be available to-go.
Wednesday, July 20
Houston Chef Series at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series
, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Roger Ortiz will feature East Coast cuisine — lobster “roll,” clam casino chowder, maple bourbon bbq glazed pork belly, filet duo and peach crumble — at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
, 5061 Westheimer. Cost is $119 per person.
Thursday, July 21
Summer Aperitivo Party at The Tasting Room City Centre
The Tasting Room City Centre
, 818 Town and Country, will host the Black Door Wine Club’s
Italian Summer Aperitivo Party at 6 p.m. Chef Beto Gutierrez of LASCO Enterprises has created a four-course menu featuring an antipasti paired with an Italian Spritz; snapper crudo with Calabrian chili oil and blood orange vinaigrette paired with an Amalfi Limoncello Martini; risotto alla pescatora with a chilled Italian wine; and limoncello semifreddo paired with Prosecco. Cost is $45 a patron and please email rsvp@endicottpr.com for reservations.
Friday, July 22
Bregman T-Shirt Release and Astros Watch Party at Trash Panda Drinking Club
Beginning at 8 p.m., Trash Panda Drinking Club
, 4203 Edison, will host an exclusive, one-time-only T-shirt release in collaboration with Apollo Media and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Proceeds from T-shirt sales will benefit the Bregman Cares charity. Trash Panda will also have a watch party for the Astros game against the Seattle Mariners beginning at 9:10 p.m.
Friday-Monday
Karbach Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar
State Fare
, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing, is collaborating with Karbach Brewery
on a craft beer dinner Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 24. Any guests having dinner at all three locations will be offered the option of the three-course beer dinner for $55 per person (plus tax and tip), with pairings including Fried Green Tomato with Kolsh Style Blonde; Southern Fried Smoked Pork Chop with jalapeño apple chutney, corn and bacon succotash paired with Rodeo Clown Double IPA; and Strawberry Shortcake with chantilly cream with Love Street Citrus. Reservations are encouraged.
Saturday, July 23
Cooking Class: South Texas Breakfast at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’
owner Sylvia Casares will close out her Spring/Summer Cooking Classes with a South Texas Breakfast course from 1 to 4 p.m., held at the 1140 Eldridge locatoin. Attendees will learn how to make chilaquiles, migas
, refried beans, guisado
beans, flour tortillas, gorditas
and corn tortillas. Cost is $70 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Sunday, July 24
A Night at the Bodega Pop-Up at Tenfold Coffee
Smashburger sensation Burger Bodega
is hosting its very last pop-up before it transitions to its brick-and-mortar setup, and it’s going out with a bang along with some friends at Tenfold Coffee
, 101 Aurora, in collaboration with the coffee shop’s second birthday. Join the inevitable line from 5 to 8 p.m. to enjoy smashburgers and eats from top pop-up vendors like Khói Barbecue
. Follow Burger Bodega’s Instagram
for details.
Women-Led Sunday Supper at Sunday Press
Ordinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its Sunday Supper pop-up dining series at Sunday Press
, 3315 Ella, held every two months and featuring an all-female, chef-led culinary team alongside an educational component with wellness professionals. On Sunday, July 24, Sunday Supper will feature Hidden Omakase’s Niki Vongthong as the head chef for the night, offering a Thai-Lao-inspired meal. Tickets
are $150 and proceeds will benefit Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having
and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry.
click to enlarge
New and ongoing specials
Trattoria Sofia's two-course "Quick Lunch Break" menu is offered Monday-Friday.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Tacos special at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
has added the Piña Carnitas Taco to its menu, available now through Sunday, August 21. The new taco features shredded carnitas, roasted jalapeño garlic sauce and pineapple pico, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla.
Burger special at Hopdoddy
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
has introduced a new burger special, The Roscoe Burger– a twist on the traditional chicken and waffles featuring fried chicken with peanut butter and jelly sauces. The special is available now through August 2 with prices starting at $12.25.
Fix & Fogg special at Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop
Chef Anita Jaisinghani is collaborating with Fix & Fogg on a special menu item available upstairs in the Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop
, 2800 Kirby, for a limited time only. The summer treat features a handmade cashew butter roti stacked high with mango pickle, Fix & Fogg Cashew Butter, cucumbers marinated in cumin and lemon juice, blueberry chutney and fresh herbs.
Riposino Lunch Menu at Trattoria Sofia
Trattoria Sofia
, 911 West 11th, is launching Riposino, a two-course ‘Quick Lunch Break' available for $19 every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During Houston Restaurant Weeks (August 1-September), the $25 HRW lunch menu will replace this menu to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, with the Riposino menu available again beginning Tuesday, September 6. Reservations are recommended, but not necessary, as the menu will be offered at the bar, in the dining room and on the terrace. Call 713-804-0429 or book on OpenTable
.
WTF Taco Contest at Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco
invites guests, for the first time ever, to submit their best taco recipes
for a chance to be featured on Velvet Taco’s WTF menu during National Taco Day in October. Entrants should submit their best Weekly Taco Feature (a.k.a. WTF) idea by July 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. CST for a chance to win a private prep session with Velvet Taco’s Culinary Innovation Director in a Velvet Taco kitchen, $250 Velvet Taco gift card and a featured spot on the WTF menu to run during National Taco Day (October 4, 2022).