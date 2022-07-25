This Week in Houston Food Events: $1 Wings and a Beer-Fueled Xmas in July

Monday-Friday
27th Anniversary Specials at PluckersPluckers Wing Bar turns 27 this July, and it’s celebrating with a week of specials and events now through Friday, July 29. The lineup of specials includes $5 Pluckers nachos on Monday, July 25: $5 buffalo bites appetizers on Tuesday, July 26; $5 fried pickles and a 90s-themed trivia night on Wednesday, July 27; $5 Holy Mac on Thursday, July 28; and $1 wings and $2 Bud Lights on Friday, July 29.
Wednesday, July 27
Senegal Dinner at BludornChef Aaron Bludorn and Dakar NOLA chef Serigne Mbaye – a 2021 Nola Eater Chef of the Year and 2022 James Beard Foundation Award finalist – are teaming up for a one-night only culinary experience combining Bludorn's French-inspired Gulf Coast cuisine with Mbaye's modern Senegalese cuisine and benefitting Careers through Culinary Arts Program. The five-course dinner will take place at Bludorn, 807 Taft, on Wednesday, July 27 for $105++ per person. Reserve via Resy.
"Chivitos" at ChivosChivos, 222 West 11th will transform into "Chivitos" for a special cantina night as Chef Thomas Bille serves a menu that includes chips and queso, chips and guacamole, chicken enchiladas and fajitas with beef, chicken, shrimp and pork belly options. Classic and flavored margaritas will be made with Hornitos tequila. The special menu will be served alongside some of Chivos' regular offerings.
Guest Chef series at GolfstrømmenEvery Wednesday now through August 24, refined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will host a Guest Chef pop up series featuring a handful of the city's best culinary talent. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy for $125 per person. This week, Golfstrommen’s Paul Qui from will feature a 'Best of' selection. Other weekly specials include $2 oysters and half-off select wine bottles on Monday, omakase sushi on Tuesday, seven-course tastings Thursday-Saturday, and a Sunday brunch featuring shellfish platter, crab and champagne.
Pol Roger Wine Dinner at Le JardinierLe Jardinier, 5500 Main, will collaborate with winemaker Bastien Collard de Billy from Pol Roger Champagne to introduce a paired wine dinner on Wednesday, July 27. The special wine dinner is $350 per person and includes a five-course menu with dishes such as chilled Maine lobster with seasonal stone fruits and Royal Kaluga caviar, foraged seasonal fungi raviolo with truffle shavings, and spiced crescent duck with foie gras, caramelized figs and cherries, and toasted hazelnuts.
Chef’s Table Dinner at MAX’s Wine DiveMAX’s Wine Dive introduces Chef’s Table Dinner, a new dinner series that will alternate between the two locations in Washington and Fairview. First up is a Summer Berry menu at 4720 Washington on Tuesday, July 26 beginning at 6 p.m. The four-course meal features spinach and strawberry salad with goat cheese and candied pecan, pork medallions and blueberry mostarda, duck breast with blackberry glaze and polenta, and buttermilk panna cotta with raspberries. Cost is $55 per person. Call 713-880-8738 to reserve a seat.
Houston Chef Series at McCormick & Schmick'sLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Tim Eckardwill feature cuisine inspired by Hawaii and the South Pacific — think Ahi Poke Musubi, “Loco Moco” with poached lobster tail and Banana Poe — at McCormick & Schmick's, 1151 Uptown Park. Tickets are $119 per person.
National Scotch Day at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will honor National Scotch Day by featuring three top sippers. Guests can enjoy three unique, 12-year-old Scotches – Glenlivet single malt whisky, Glenfiddich single malt and 12-year-old blended Dewars – in 1.5 ounce samplings for $20.
Wine Dinner at RomaRoma, 2347 University, will host its next wine dinner this Wednesday, with wine expert Gabrielle Chiocca leading guests through the wines and chef Kevin Bryant offering a four-course pairing for the wine selection. Highlights included venison carpaccio with shaved foie gras, pappardelle with wild boar ragu, veal scallopini with summer vegetables and olive oil-pecorino whipped potatoes, and chocolate-zucchini bread with pistachio gelato. Seats are $89 per guest (plus tax and gratuity). Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com. Guests are invited to have a cocktail at the bar from 6 to 7 p.m. before dinner and Avignonesi wines will be available to purchase by the bottle at a special price following the dinner.
Thursday, July 28
The Big Vibe Group July Wine Dinner Series at Flora Mexican KitchenThe Big Vibe Group is closing out its July Wine Dinner Series with a wine-fueled dinner experience in the Frida Private Room at FLORA, 3422 Allen Parkway, at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a light and refreshing selection of Spanish wines alongside charred octopus, succulent pig, short rib mole, and more. Tickets are available via Resy for $120.
Lasagna returns to Rosalie Italian SoulChef Chris Consentino's Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas, is celebrating National Lasagna Day with a special return of its wildly popular Traditional Lasagna, with ricotta, housemade red sauce, basil pesto and a glass of house red wine for $21.
Saturday, July 30
Saturday brunch kick-off at Thirteen RestaurantJames Harden’s Thirteen restaurant, 1911 Bagby, is launching extended weekend hours and a new Saturday Brunch that kicks off on National Chicken & Waffles Day. The new Saturday brunch hours run from noon to 3:30 p.m, and the National Chicken & Waffles Day celebration will feature one of chef Tobias Dorzon’s signature favorites — Churro Chicken & Waffles, a warm Belgian Waffle tossed in cinnamon sugar and country fried chicken finished with a fresh fruit compote, vanilla creme anglaise and powdered sugar.
Sunday, July 31
X-Mas in July at Buffalo Bayou Brewing CoBuffBrew, 2101 Summer, is hosting its 11th Annual X-Mas in July from noon to 6 p.m. on its third-floor rooftop. Tickets are $25 and include access to try icy cold treats and special release brews to beat the heat, plus your own very merry commemorative glass, sleighin' DJ beats, Winter Wonderland photo ops and more.
All week long