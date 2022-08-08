This Week in Houston Food Events: Blood Bros. BBQ Takes Golfstrømmen and HRW Continues

Monday, August 8
$10 Featured Sandos at Dish SocietyIn honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the BBQ Brisket sandwich.
“Everybody Eats” dinner series at ThirteenExecutive Chef Tobias Dorzon and Chef Matt Price have teamed up to create the Everybody Eats tour, a multi-city, intimate dining experience that fuses good food and fine dining with fashion and social media. Dorzon’s Thirteen Houston, 1911 Bagby, will host a dinner on Monday, August 8 with seating at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 inclusive of wine and spirits and seating is extremely limited. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Feeding America and Active Minds.
Tuesday, August 9
Chef’s Table Dinner at MAX’s Wine Dive - MontroseMAX’s Wine Dive will continue its new dinner series, Chef’s Table Dinner, at its Montrose location, 214 Fairview, at 6 p.m. Chef Ricky Payne has created a four-course menu with highlights from Soba Noodle Salad with poached shrimp paired with Max et Jacques Chardonnay to Spiced Duck with orange glaze paired with Last Judgement Pinot Noir for $55 a person. Call 713-528-9200 for reservations.
Wednesday, August 10
Houston Chef Series at Grotto Ristorante and Grotto DowntownLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants is closing out its annual Houston Chef Series, with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” In its final dinner, chef Ryan Braden will take on cuisine at Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall. Dine on lamb stuffed cabbage rolls, lemon and garlic balik, moussaka baklava and more. Cost is $119 per person.
Guest Chef Pop-Up at GolfstrømmenRefined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, continues its Guest Chef pop up series, featuring a handful of the city's best culinary talent on Wednesdays through August 24. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy for $125 per person. This week, Blood Bros. BBQ’s Robby Wong and Quy Hoang will be serving up a Fish BBQ.
“On Wednesdays, We Drink Pink” at SavoirSavoir, 1344 Yale, has launched a Wednesday girls night special emphasizing pink drinks and attire, including a photo-worthy flower wall, multiple rosé offerings, large format champagne and rosé-inspired cocktails. To top-off the themed occasion, anyone who wears pink will get a complimentary welcome glass of rosé. The promotion runs every Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Thursday, August 11
Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series, monthly nights of dinner, live music and insatiable wine, from 6 to 9 p.m. Four musicians will perform live in the dining room, and guests can choose Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine offering for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu. The wine sampling will feature a selection of ten great wines – bubbles, whites, roses and reds – and there’s no charge for refills. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
Friday, August 12
Wine & Food Week’s Platinum Wine Vault Luxury TastingWine & Food Week now celebrates events throughout the year, with the Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting at Bayway Cadillac of The Woodlands, 16785 I-45 South, from 6 to 9 p.m. is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now for $125.
Saturday, August 13