This Week in Houston Food Events: Blood Bros. BBQ Takes Golfstrømmen and HRW Continues

$10 Featured Sandos at Dish Society

“Everybody Eats” dinner series at Thirteen

Chef’s Table Dinner at MAX’s Wine Dive - Montrose

Houston Chef Series at Grotto Ristorante and Grotto Downtown

Guest Chef Pop-Up at Golfstrømmen

“On Wednesdays, We Drink Pink” at Savoir

Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s Table

Wine & Food Week’s Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting

“Ethos, Pathos, Logos” dinner series

click to enlarge Indulge in this 12-hour Short Rib Pappardelle at The Nash during Houston Restaurant Weeks. Photo by Andrew Hemingway

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Hatch Chile Festival at Central Market

No Kid Hungry Benefit at Frank’s Americana Revival

Back-to-School Burger at Hopoddy

Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus

Weekday $3 Scoops at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the BBQ Brisket sandwich.Executive Chef Tobias Dorzon and Chef Matt Price have teamed up to create the Everybody Eats tour , a multi-city, intimate dining experience that fuses good food and fine dining with fashion and social media. Dorzon’s Thirteen Houston , 1911 Bagby, will host a dinner on Monday, August 8 with seating at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 inclusive of wine and spirits and seating is extremely limited. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Feeding America and Active Minds MAX’s Wine Dive will continue its new dinner series, Chef’s Table Dinner, at its Montrose location, 214 Fairview, at 6 p.m. Chef Ricky Payne has created a four-course menu with highlights from Soba Noodle Salad with poached shrimp paired with Max et Jacques Chardonnay to Spiced Duck with orange glaze paired with Last Judgement Pinot Noir for $55 a person. Call 713-528-9200 for reservations.Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants is closing out its annual Houston Chef Series , with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” In its final dinner, chef Ryan Braden will take on cuisine at Brenner’s on the Bayou , 1 Birdsall. Dine on lamb stuffed cabbage rolls, lemon and garlic balik, moussaka baklava and more. Cost is $119 per person.Refined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen , 401 Franklin, continues its Guest Chef pop up series, featuring a handful of the city's best culinary talent on Wednesdays through August 24. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy for $125 per person. This week,Robby Wong and Quy Hoang will be serving up a Fish BBQ. Savoir , 1344 Yale, has launched a Wednesday girls night special emphasizing pink drinks and attire, including a photo-worthy flower wall, multiple rosé offerings, large format champagne and rosé-inspired cocktails. To top-off the themed occasion, anyone who wears pink will get a complimentary welcome glass of rosé. The promotion runs every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Ouisie’s Table , 3939 San Felipe, continues its Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series, monthly nights of dinner, live music and insatiable wine, from 6 to 9 p.m. Four musicians will perform live in the dining room, and guests can choose Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine offering for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu. The wine sampling will feature a selection of ten great wines – bubbles, whites, roses and reds – and there’s no charge for refills. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.Wine & Food Week now celebrates events throughout the year, with the Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting at, 16785 I-45 South, from 6 to 9 p.m. is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now for $125.Chef Brandon Silva has created a new dinner series dubbed “Ethos, Pathos, Logos,” celebrating the ideology of what shapes our community: culture, family, and history. First up, guests are invited to break bread with Silva and chef Ryan Lachaine (Riel) for an Ethos dinner , featuring eight courses honoring identity through food. The dinner will take place on Saturday, August 13 with seatings at 6 and 8:15 p.m. and tickets are $225, with optional beverage pairings for $25-$45.Houston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks , is back and running now through Labor Day. The Houston Food Bank fundraiser rocks a lineup of local restaurants and kitchens serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.The 27th annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Central Market stores now through August 23. Stop by to find world-famous green chile pepper fresh from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more. Frank’s , 3736 Westheimer, will offer guests an “Italian Summer Holiday” menu benefitingduring the month of August. The three-house menu ($49 with $5 going to NKH) pays homage to the Sicilian owned farms that provided a wealth of produce and contributed to the thriving culture in the area surrounding the restaurant.Now through August 31, Hopdoddy is rolling out a limited-edition new menu item in collaboration with Vital Farms. The ‘Back-to-School’ burger features a Vital Farms pasture-raised egg, muenster cheese and fried bologna.August brings the return of Deli Month to Kenny & Ziggy’s , 1743 Post Oak, in benefit of Holocaust Museum Houston . Joined by delis across the nation, K&Z will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the HMH, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will be included.Throughout the entire month of August, King’s BierHaus (Heights & League City) will offer its impressive lineup of specialty sausages with an All You Can Eat promotion, with more than 12 traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages to choose from.For the entire month of August, fans of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream can enjoy a $3 single scoop Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. at its three Houston scoop shops (Rice Village, Uptown Park, Montrose).